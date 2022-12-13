Read full article on original website
Daleen Marlow
3d ago
There out here packing up in gangs armed with guns and knives and there dangerous this city is out of control.
Woman accused of seriously injuring teen after striking him with car, leaving scene in north Spokane
Dec. 16—A citizen tip led to the arrest of a 28-year-old woman who police allege seriously injured a teenager after she struck him with a vehicle Sunday morning near the Shadle Park library on her drive home from a downtown Spokane bar. Lov'Anna C. Big Beaver was arrested Monday...
Second suspect in downtown Spokane robberies arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have arrested a second suspect related to two downtown Spokane robberies that happened a week ago. Officers arrested a 17-year-old on Tuesday. He was arrested for first-degree robbery. Tuesday’s arrest comes from an ongoing investigation of two armed robberies that happened last week. Police arrested a suspect on December 8 and was booked for robbery...
Package thief makes appearances in multiple Spokane neighborhoods
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man continues to steal packages from local neighborhoods, and families are getting frustrated. A local family living on the South Hill captured it all on camera as a stranger parked in front of their home and stole a future Christmas present right off their porch. “Stealing Christmas presents for kids, that’s the heartbreaking part of it,”...
Moscow murders: Police have identified 'patterns' in the investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department has identified certain "patterns" in the quadruple student murder investigation, leading them to sort through over 22,000 white cars that could be the one they are looking for. It's been more than a month since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison...
Couple arrested after police find daughter’s body in U-Haul trailer
MITCHELL, S.D. — A couple was arrested after allegedly traveling from Washington state to South Dakota with the body of an 8-year-old in a trailer. Aleksander Kurmoyarov and his girlfriend, Mandie Miller, were arrested after police said they contacted the Davison County coroner to alert them that they were traveling with their daughter’s body, the Mitchell Police Department said in a news release.
Couple travels from Airway Heights to South Dakota with body of 8-year-old
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Police say a couple traveled from Airway Heights to South Dakota with the body of an 8-year-old girl, and are now being detained for homicide by abuse. On Wednesday night, Airway Heights detectives received a call from detectives in Mitchell, South Dakota about a crime that occurred in Airway Heights. According to Mitchell Police, 28-year-old Aleksander...
Boyfriend of woman killed in 2021 road rage incident gives testimony in court
SPOKANE, Wash. — The boyfriend of the woman who was shot and killed in a North Spokane Road rage incident gave his testimony in court Wednesday. Spokane police arrested Richard Hough back in May 2021 for second-degree murder. His trial started this week. Hough claims he shot 33-year-old Erika...
Search for 13-year-old suspended in Green Bluff area, unidentified body found in search area
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – The search for a 13-year-old boy in the Green Bluff area was called off on Wednesday. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), family and friends had been searching for the teen since Saturday. He was last seen Friday night. According to SCSO, a body...
Man charged with killing woman in road rage shooting was defending family, attorneys say in opening statements of trial
Dec. 14—Attorneys made their case to a jury on Tuesday in the case of a road rage shooting that resulted in the death of a woman in May 2021. A jury was selected on Monday. Richard S. Hough, 30, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Erika Kienas, 33. The man and woman confronted each other at the intersection of Francis Avenue and Addison Street, according to court documents.
Power outage in downtown Spokane may have been result of crime, police say
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating a power outage that impacted downtown Spokane early Wednesday morning, sharing it may have been the result of criminal behavior. According to a spokesperson with Avista, the utility learned late Tuesday night someone had gained access to their substation. Avista...
Moses Lake man accused of killing wife appears in court
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — The Moses Lake man charged with killing his wife earlier this year appeared in court for the first time on December 13 after extradition from Pennsylvania. Charles Bergman, 54, is being charged with one count of first-degree murder. Bergman was appointed two public defenders and...
Spokane killer’s death means long-held secret likely goes with him to his grave
SPOKANE, Wash - The mystery of what happened to a murdered 12-year-old Spokane girl will likely never be solved, as the man convicted of killing her has died without ever revealing where he left her body.
Commentary: Shooting Reports Were a Hoax, But the Terror of That Hellish Half-Hour Was Real
They practice for it now, our children, as they practice for a volleyball game or the school play or the holiday concert. Lock the doors. Turn off the lights. Sit against the wall. If you want to be good at something, after all, you must practice. If you want to...
Two people hit by a car on Thor and Euclid
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department says two people were hit by a car on North Thor Street and East Euclid Avenue. Currently, the scene is clear. Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says they cannot release any information about the victims at this time. The Spokane Police Department says they will prove additional information as soon as they can....
Injuries Sustained In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spokane (Spokane, WA)
According to the Washington State Police and the Spokane Valley Fire Department, a motor vehicle crash was reported in Spokane. Officials did not confirm the exact number of injuries caused due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred westbound I-90 near Sprague Avenue. Two cars were involved in...
City shuts down plans for Chick-fil-A on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has shut down plans to build a Chick-fil-A on the South Hill. The plan was for the restaurant to be built in place of the South Hill Grill on 29th and Regal. In a letter sent to Chick-fil-A, the city says the restaurant is asking to build way too many parking stalls. The...
Spokane man dies after crash in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – A Spokane man has been identified as the victim in a car crash in Benton County. It happened Saturday, December 10, just after 4:30 a.m. Authorities said Oliver Bastien, 47, was driving westbound on I-82 just under two miles east of Kennewick. Bastien was driving too fast for the weather conditions and lost control of his...
Local nonprofit asks for help finding new building as rent becomes unaffordable
SPOKANE, Wash. — Project id, a local nonprofit, is scrambling to find a new building. Their lease ends in a month, and the landlord is increasing the rent for renewal. For Alice Johnson, Project Id is like home. “I like that they’re supportive of my art, and that I can socialize with like minds,” she said. Project id moved into...
Providence, Law Enforcement K-9 Units give presents to patients
SPOKANE, Wash. — A special holiday tradition returned to Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children’s Hospital on Wednesday. The Spokane Police Department and the Post Falls Police Department, along with Providence’s K-9 Security team, helped deliver presents to patients in the hospital. They also got a special visit from Santa Claus. Providence was the first hospital in Washington to begin...
2 left lanes of WB I-90 back open near Sprague Avenue after crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - Westbound I-90 is back open near Sprague Avenue in Spokane after a crash blocked the left two lanes. Last Updated: Dec. 13 at 5:30 p.m. The left two lanes of westbound I-90 near Sprague Avenue are blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, you should expect long delays.
