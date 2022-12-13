ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daleen Marlow
3d ago

There out here packing up in gangs armed with guns and knives and there dangerous this city is out of control.

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Second suspect in downtown Spokane robberies arrested

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have arrested a second suspect related to two downtown Spokane robberies that happened a week ago. Officers arrested a 17-year-old on Tuesday. He was arrested for first-degree robbery. Tuesday’s arrest comes from an ongoing investigation of two armed robberies that happened last week. Police arrested a suspect on December 8 and was booked for robbery...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Package thief makes appearances in multiple Spokane neighborhoods

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man continues to steal packages from local neighborhoods, and families are getting frustrated. A local family living on the South Hill captured it all on camera as a stranger parked in front of their home and stole a future Christmas present right off their porch. “Stealing Christmas presents for kids, that’s the heartbreaking part of it,”...
SPOKANE, WA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Couple arrested after police find daughter’s body in U-Haul trailer

MITCHELL, S.D. — A couple was arrested after allegedly traveling from Washington state to South Dakota with the body of an 8-year-old in a trailer. Aleksander Kurmoyarov and his girlfriend, Mandie Miller, were arrested after police said they contacted the Davison County coroner to alert them that they were traveling with their daughter’s body, the Mitchell Police Department said in a news release.
MITCHELL, SD
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Couple travels from Airway Heights to South Dakota with body of 8-year-old

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Police say a couple traveled from Airway Heights to South Dakota with the body of an 8-year-old girl, and are now being detained for homicide by abuse. On Wednesday night, Airway Heights detectives received a call from detectives in Mitchell, South Dakota about a crime that occurred in Airway Heights. According to Mitchell Police, 28-year-old Aleksander...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
YAHOO!

Man charged with killing woman in road rage shooting was defending family, attorneys say in opening statements of trial

Dec. 14—Attorneys made their case to a jury on Tuesday in the case of a road rage shooting that resulted in the death of a woman in May 2021. A jury was selected on Monday. Richard S. Hough, 30, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Erika Kienas, 33. The man and woman confronted each other at the intersection of Francis Avenue and Addison Street, according to court documents.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Power outage in downtown Spokane may have been result of crime, police say

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating a power outage that impacted downtown Spokane early Wednesday morning, sharing it may have been the result of criminal behavior. According to a spokesperson with Avista, the utility learned late Tuesday night someone had gained access to their substation. Avista...
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Moses Lake man accused of killing wife appears in court

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — The Moses Lake man charged with killing his wife earlier this year appeared in court for the first time on December 13 after extradition from Pennsylvania. Charles Bergman, 54, is being charged with one count of first-degree murder. Bergman was appointed two public defenders and...
MOSES LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Two people hit by a car on Thor and Euclid

  SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department says two people were hit by a car on North Thor Street and East Euclid Avenue. Currently, the scene is clear. Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says they cannot release any information about the victims at this time. The Spokane Police Department says they will prove additional information as soon as they can....
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

City shuts down plans for Chick-fil-A on South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has shut down plans to build a Chick-fil-A on the South Hill. The plan was for the restaurant to be built in place of the South Hill Grill on 29th and Regal. In a letter sent to Chick-fil-A, the city says the restaurant is asking to build way too many parking stalls. The...
SPOKANE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Spokane man dies after crash in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – A Spokane man has been identified as the victim in a car crash in Benton County. It happened Saturday, December 10, just after 4:30 a.m. Authorities said Oliver Bastien, 47, was driving westbound on I-82 just under two miles east of Kennewick. Bastien was driving too fast for the weather conditions and lost control of his...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Providence, Law Enforcement K-9 Units give presents to patients

SPOKANE, Wash. — A special holiday tradition returned to Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children’s Hospital on Wednesday. The Spokane Police Department and the Post Falls Police Department, along with Providence’s K-9 Security team, helped deliver presents to patients in the hospital. They also got a special visit from Santa Claus. Providence was the first hospital in Washington to begin...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

2 left lanes of WB I-90 back open near Sprague Avenue after crash

SPOKANE, Wash. - Westbound I-90 is back open near Sprague Avenue in Spokane after a crash blocked the left two lanes. Last Updated: Dec. 13 at 5:30 p.m. The left two lanes of westbound I-90 near Sprague Avenue are blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, you should expect long delays.
SPOKANE, WA

