‘Significant increase in burglaries’ Eau Claire Police say
Police say most of the burglaries are occurring due to criminals taking advantage of unlocked doors while homeowners are away.
95.5 FM WIFC
Chippewa Falls Man Sentenced for Stealing Two Vehicles in Marathon County
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man who stole an Aspirus transport van at gunpoint and lead police on a high-speed chase in the Wausau area was sentenced to prison time on Wednesday. Brand Biller pled guilty to four counts including taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Judge Michael Moran then sentenced him to 18 years in prison and 15 years of probation for the counts.
winonaradio.com
Adult Male Reports Robbery, Ends Up Arrested Himself
(KWNO)- The Winona Police Department received a call yesterday around 10:00 p.m. of a robbery that occurred on Druey Ct. and W 7th St. in Winona. The victim of the robbery, who asked to remain anonymous, but is a 22-year-old male, told dispatch that he was robbed at gun point and gave a description of the culprit as a black male with a dark coat, neck gator, ripped jeans and grey Nike shoes.
wwisradio.com
Terror Threat Charges For Menomonie Man
(Menomonie, WI) — Prosecutors in Menomonie are pushing ahead with terroristic threat charges against a young man who says he wanted to burn down the place where he works. The D.A. filed formal charges yesterday against Garrett Kinser. Police got the call Friday to come to Phillips Medisize because co-workers said Kinser asked them to make a molotov cocktail. Police say he also threatened to cut-up a young woman who he works with and put her in the meat grinder. Kinser told investigators he was just joking, he says he made the threats cause he was bored at work.
WEAU-TV 13
Homicide trial for Eau Claire man underway this week
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A jury trial for an Eau Claire man accused of reckless homicide began this week with jury selection. 28-year-old Austin Vang is charged with 1st-degree reckless homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon in the shooting death of 14-year-old Marwan Washington, who died July 21, 2021 after being shot in the neck.
Appeal to find missing teen in western Wisconsin
Police have issued a public appeal to find a 16-year-old boy missing in western Wisconsin. The Barron County Sheriff's Department said James Mortensen was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday in the Barronett area. He was last seen on a snowmobile wearing a gray jacket, black pants and black boots.
WEAU-TV 13
2 men arrested after vehicle theft, vehicle pursuit in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men are arrested after a vehicle theft and a vehicle pursuit in Jackson County. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 8, 2022, around 9:45 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the driveway of a home in the Town of Garfield. Upon further investigation, the vehicle was found to be stolen out of Minn. The two suspects that were with the vehicle fled into the woods before the deputy’s arrival. During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a neighbor who reported two men were attempting to steal her vehicle. The suspects fled in her vehicle but were intercepted by a deputy. A high-speed vehicle pursuit ensued, which led into Trempealeau County. The vehicle came to a stop on its own in the City of Osseo and the two suspects were taken into custody.
WEAU-TV 13
Walmart employee charged with stealing thousands of dollars in cash, merchandise
LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is charged with stealing thousands of dollars in cash and merchandise from her employer in Rusk County. 32-year-old Saybre Graeff was charged Tuesday with theft of movable property between $10,000 and $100,000 in Rusk County Circuit Court. According to documents filed with the charges,...
Warrant Issued For Arrest of Rochester Area High School Principal
Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - An arrest warrant has been issued for the principal of a Rochester area high school. The warrant, filed today in Wabasha County Court, charges 37-year-old Grant Klennert with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving children. The charges against the Hayfield High School Principal stem from an investigation that began in October when Wabasha County investigators first met with and interviewed one of the three alleged victims in the case.
winonaradio.com
Walmart Theft Leads to Arrest of Man with Outstanding Warrant, Culprit from Theft Still At Large
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 6:49 p.m. Winona Police Department received a theft call at the Walmart located off of Mankato Ave. The theft is reported to be at a misdemeanor value, meaning the total value stolen was under $250. It was reported that the culprit entered a blue pick-up truck after leaving the store.
Sheriff: Missing 16-year-old James Mortensen last seen in Barronett on his snowmobile
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- Law enforcement in western Wisconsin is asking for the public's help in finding James Mortensen, a 16-year-old who was last seen on Monday.The Barron County Sheriff's Department says he was last seen around 3 p.m. in the Barronett area. He was on his snowmobile and wearing a gray jacket, black pants, and black boots. The sheriff's office believes Mortensen is in the Cumberland area.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 715-537-3106.
houston-today.com
Pedestrian dies in fatal Abbotsford crash with driver still at large
A man was fatally struck by a red Dodge Ram pickup truck on Lefeuvre Road between late Saturday night (Dec. 10) and early Sunday morning (Dec. 11), the Abbotsford Police Department says. The suspected driver remains at large. The APD responded to a call just past midnight on Sunday morning...
Pedestrian Struck by Pick-up in Winona Crosswalk
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A pedestrian was brought to a hospital after being struck by a pick-up truck in Winona Wednesday evening. The State Patrol says troopers responded to the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Hwy.14 in Winona’s west end. Troopers learned the pick-up was stopped at a red light on northbound Hwy. 61 before it turned right on the red light and struck a Winona man walking in the crosswalk.
3 injured in western Wisconsin crash
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- Authorities say three people were injured in a crash in western Wisconsin Friday evening.The crash occurred on County Trunk Highway V and County Road C in Hartland Township, per the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.An 83-year-old Bay City woman was heading south on 690th Street, crossing Highway V, when a 54-year-old man from Durand heading west on V struck her vehicle.The man from Durand and his passenger, a 49-year-old woman, were taken to Regions Hospital with unknown injuries. The Bay City woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, also with unknown injuries.
WEAU-TV 13
New home for Eau Claire church
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Saving Grace Lutheran Church has been providing services in the Eastridge Center strip mall for 10 years, and is about to move into a new home. A new church has been built at 3735 Jeffers Road in Eau Claire. The first worship services are Christmas...
seehafernews.com
Firefighter Hurt In Holmen House Fire
A firefighter is recovering after being hurt while fighting a house fire in Holmen. La Crosse fire officials say the firefighter was working the scene when he was hurt. No one was hurt in the fire itself, including the people who were inside when the fire started. La Crosse firefighters...
wwisradio.com
Another Staple at Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire is Leaving
(Eau Claire, WI) — Another staple at the Oakwood Mall is leaving. Dhimiters, which is known for its gyros, said on Facebook over the weekend that it has outgrown its spot in the mall’s food court. There is no word on just what Dhimiters’ owners are planning, but they say they are looking to make good use of their food truck. Dhimiters will close in the mall by the start of the new year.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire County Highway Department asks residents to be patient with snow removal efforts
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Highway Department is asking residents to be patient with snow removal efforts this winter. According to a media release from Eau Claire County, the Highway Department is working to fill vacant plow driver positions; however, residents should expect to see reductions in snow and ice removal service throughout the County until these positions are filled. Plow routes on County roads typically have a service interval of every four hours, but some plow routes may not see a plow truck for eight hours due to the limited number of drivers available.
WEAU-TV 13
Pablo Center events
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pablo Center at the Confluence has a number of upcoming shows and performances, including Chris Kroeze on December 16. Director of Development, Monica Frederick, talks about the 5th season at The Pablo as well.
WEAU-TV 13
Power outages reported in Eau Claire, western Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tens of thousands of western Wisconsin power customers lost power service Thursday morning after a strong winter storm came through. Outages peaked from 7 a.m. through 12 p.m. in western Wisconsin, according to the power outage tracking website poweroutage.us. Over 30,000 Xcel Energy customers, or about 1/8 of the total customers for Xcel Energy in Wisconsin, experienced a power outage Thursday. All told, power outages peaked at over 70,000 Wisconsin power customers, with the first outages reported after midnight.
