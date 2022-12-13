Read full article on original website
KLTV
Tyler man gets 4 years for sending explicit pictures to minor
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. The Lewing family tells how their tradition has become a sight to see for all of Lufkin. Their home, located off Tulane Drive, began attracting traffic to their window in 2007 once they placed a life-size Santa on display. The window shows all the Christmas decorations the family has collected over the years and has become a favorite site for the community. This year is the last year the window will be up, as the Lewings sold their home, but they are brainstorming ideas on how to create it again for next year.
See These Remodeled Home Rentals In Lufkin, Texas
If you are in the Lufkin area trying to find a nice rental unit for around $1,000 a month, I found some really nice ones in the Lufkin area classifieds. There are actually four units on the same property, and they have all been remodeled in a similar fashion. The...
KLTV
Crockett woman’s 7-year tradition of delivering Christmas Eve meals to seniors continues
Tornado Watch for Lufkin, Nacogdoches and Much of Deep East Texas
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until for a large portion of Deep East Texas. This watch continues until 10 pm this evening (December 13) The Tornado Watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Tyler, Trinity, Polk, Shelby, San Augustine, and Sabine Counties. Houston County,...
ktalnews.com
East Texas school closures announced ahead of severe weather
DEKALB COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Severe weather rolling through the ArkLaTex is causing schools in east Texas to close as a precaution. DeKalb Independent School District announced that schools would dismiss early. Students may be picked up anytime before 1 p.m. School buses will pick students up at 12:30.
KLTV
Zion Hill Baptist Church to reopen in 2023 as renovations near completion
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Zion Hill Baptist Church in Nacogdoches is one of the oldest African-American Baptist congregations in Texas and for 20 years the city has attempted to renovate the church piece by piece. “One of our missions at this historic site for the city is to preserve the...
KLTV
Angelina County commissioners accept resignation of sheriff Greg Sanches
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019. Skeletal remains found by a work crew in July are those of Lauren Thompson, according to Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton. Updated: 3 hours ago. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum reports from Longview where police and emergency...
The New AutoZone In Lufkin, Texas Is Now Open
Just over a year after a heartbreaking accident demolished the AutoZone in Lufkin, they are back and even better than before. The new store is right where the old one once stood at 1009 South Timberland Drive. At 4:25 AM on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 an out-of-state truck driver hauling...
PSC and DPS award Nacogdoches trooper, deputy for saving boy's life
TYLER, Texas — The Texas Public Safety Commission along with Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw presented Trooper Brian Barnes, Nacogdoches a Lifesaving award and Deputy Ron Wherry, Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office received a Director’s Award, on Thursday, Dec. 15, at DPS Headquarters in Austin.
Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas Are Now in Tornado Danger Zone
Some not-so-good news was just released by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma concerning the weather outlook for Tuesday. Lufkin and Nacogdoches are now in the bull's eye for the worst of the severe weather on Tuesday. The map below is concerning. The dotted-hatched area within that map indicates...
KLTV
Lufkin family holds popular Christmas display for final time
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lewing’s Christmas tradition became a sight to see for their community over 15 years. Right off Tulane Drive, the family lit up their largest window during Christmas season for one last time. “It was a mere accident that it turned into what it did…having...
KLTV
District Judge Paul White holds retirement party after serving county for 20 years
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Friends and family all met at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center to celebrate District Judge Paul White’s retirement. White has served the county for over 20 years and said he realized it was time for him to move on and let someone else take the position.
KLTV
Angelina County commissioners appoint acting sheriff following Sanches’ retirement
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County commissioners have named an acting sheriff to take over following Greg Sanches’ retirement on Dec. 31. Commissioners said they’ll be looking at resumes and will appoint an interim sheriff “by the end” of January according to County Judge Keith Wright.
KLTV
Lufkin police release video of alligator capture
Angelina and Neches River Authority meeting to discuss Prairie Grove improvements. “Short term emergency measures we’re going to take involves us buying land right away, it’s going to involve us installing a new water line from the city of Diboll that gives us about 100 gallons a minute in additional water supply,” Holcomb said.
Woodland Heights Employee Presented With Nursing Excellence Award
Nurses are heroes...many times, unsung heroes. So, it's always great to see due recognition being given to someone in that profession. On Monday, December 12, representatives with Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin announced that Corbin Clark, Critical Care Registered Nurse has been selected to receive its Nursing Excellence Award.
scttx.com
U.S. 59 On-ramp Scene of Truck-tractor Crash in Tenaha
December 12, 2022 - The U.S. Highway 59 North on-ramp in Tenaha was the scene of an 18-wheeler roll over crash Saturday, December 10, 2022. Emergency personnel with the Tenaha Volunteer Fire Department, Shelby County Sheriff's Department, and EMS personnel responded to the scene to assist those involved in the crash.
The Cherokeean Herald
Cherokee County under tornado watch through 5 p.m. Tuesday
National Weather Service – Shreveport has issued a tornado watch for Cherokee and surrounding counties, effective through 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13. According to www.weather.gov, “severe weather will be possible across the entire ArkLaTex area this afternoon into this evening, as potentially dangerous supercell thunderstorms embedded within a squall line move east across the region. All modes of severe weather will be possible with damaging winds, tornadoes, and locally heavy rainfall being the main threats followed by large hail as a secondary threat.”
scttx.com
DPS Investigates Two-vehicle Crash in Tenaha
December 12, 2022 - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) State Troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler truck tractor and a passenger car in Tenaha on December 9, 2022. According to DPS Trooper Keith Jones, at 6:50pm a white 2006 Peterbilt 379 truck-tractor driven by Miroslaw Sek, 58,...
Man arrested in East Texas after allegedly shooting, killing man with crossbow
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested by the San Augustine Sheriff’s Office for allegedly shooting and killing a man with a crossbow on Monday. Deputies responded to a call at 520 FM 711, about a “bloodied, unresponsive male,” in the front yard. Upon arrival, deputies found Bryan Blue, 33, deceased from injuries […]
