Georgia Tech in search of stability as Alabama State visits

Georgia Tech will continue to search for consistency when it concludes the nonconference portion of its schedule by hosting Alabama State on Saturday in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets (6-4) were trounced 75-59 in their ACC opener against North Carolina on Dec. 10. That disappointing loss came four days after they had beaten rival Georgia 79-77.
