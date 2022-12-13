Read full article on original website
wbnowqct.com
A Bust In Napoleon
Eric Rodriguez, 33, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to assault and aggravated menacing, each a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years, fined $500, ordered to have no contact with the victim and given 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for 79 days served in jail while his case was pending. The charges were amended from kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, while a charge of burglary, a second-degree felony, was dismissed. Rodriguez and a co-defendant, Miguel Garcia, 56, Napoleon, had been indicted on charges that they forced their way into another man’s home on Sept. 25 in Napoleon, restrained his liberty and forced him to drive him to a location. Garcia is awaiting sentencing on Jan. 18 on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Lima man gets almost 5 years for burglary, grand theft
LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced to almost five years in prison for a burglary in which more than $40,000 was taken from the victim. Kevin Hill, 51, pleaded guilty to third-degree felony burglary, fourth-degree felony grand theft and third-degree felony grand theft of firearms on Wednesday. Police believe others were involved in the Sept. 2, 2021 robbery, and Hill said someone “possibly” informed him that the victim, John Miller, had a large amount of money in his home.
hometownstations.com
Closing statements presented Thursday in the jury trial of Scott Catlett
The trial of a Lima man indicted on multiple charges including rape is coming to the end. According to an indictment, 64-year-old Scott Catlett allegedly held a man against his will and had sexual contact with him. The Allen County Grand Jury indicted Catlett on counts of rape, kidnapping, and gross sexual imposition. Catlett was previously sentenced to four years in prison back in 2018 on a first-degree kidnapping charge. Closing arguments were presented in the case, with both the state and defense presenting their final arguments before the jury was dismissed to deliberate.
Lima man gets six years for aggravated robbery
LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced to six years in prison after he pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery on Tuesday morning. Christopher Dadisman, 24, pleaded guilty to stealing items, including a gun, from Rafael Valez’s car in a hotel parking lot on Sept. 25. He will be eligible to apply for judicial release in three years and six months.
hometownstations.com
Former Wapakoneta Utilities Dept. clerk enters not guilty plea to 15 felony charges
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A former clerk in Wapakoneta facing fifteen felony charges for allegedly stealing money from the city has entered a plea of not guilty. 48-year-old Christine Steinke, a former clerk of the Wapakoneta Utilities Department, was charged by the Ohio Attorney General and Auglaize County Prosecutor on thirteen counts of tampering with records and two counts of theft in office. She appeared in Auglaize County Common Pleas Court where she entered her plea of not guilty to all counts. Her current recognizance bond was also stayed.
Rape, kidnapping trial delayed by jury selection
LIMA — The trial for a Lima man accused of kidnapping and raping another man in September 2021 was delayed by jury selection on Tuesday. Scott Catlett, 64, is charged with first-degree felony kidnapping, first-degree felony rape and fourth-degree felony gross sexual imposition for the alleged Sept. 25, 2021 incident. Jury selection began Tuesday morning, but more potential jurors were dismissed than were available.
Trial date set for teen charged in Halpern shooting
LIMA — A Lima resident charged in the June 10 shooting death of 17-year-old Jayden Halpern waived her right to a speedy trial and a trial date was scheduled on Monday. Bryanna Houston, 18, is scheduled to stand trial on April 24, 2023, on charges of murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary — all with firearm specifications.
Lima man pleads guilty to September burglary
LIMA — An Indiana man pleaded guilty to burglary with a firearm specification Monday morning, and will spend at least one year in prison. Okel Davis, 19, was originally charged with aggravated burglary with a three-year firearm specification, but the state reduced the charge to burglary, a second-degree felony, and agreed to lower the mandatory specification sentence by two years.
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. James Blauvelt, 41, of Lima, was sentenced to 27 months in prison for two counts of receiving stolen property. Dre’Vante Wilson, 23, of Lima, was sentenced to three years probation and ordered to pat $827.16 for carrying a...
crawfordcountynow.com
Bucyrus man arrested on Federal Death Threat charges
BUCYRUS—Joshua Russell, 44, of Bucyrus, is sitting in a Cleveland jail after death threats made to a newly elected Arizona Governor were traced back to his phone. According to charges filed in the US District Court for Northern Ohio, allegations are that on three occasions, Russell left messages with the Arizona secretary of states office in which he threatened to injure or kill a specific individual.
hometownstations.com
Juror dismissals end up delaying Scott Catlett trial
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man will have to wait one more day before his trial starts. Jury selection began Tuesday for 64-year-old Scott Catlett. While they had a good turnout of people that were summoned to be jurors, the court dismissed enough people that they could not get a full jury seated. So the process will resume on Wednesday with more potential jurors. In 2021, the Allen County Grand Jury indicted Catlett on one count each of kidnapping, rape, and gross sexual imposition.
Patient attempts to escape hospital in Miami County, facility placed on lockdown
MIAMI COUNTY — A large law enforcement investigation took place at Upper Valley Medical Center in Miami County Wednesday afternoon. Miami County dispatchers confirmed deputies are on scene of the medical center, but details on why sheriff’s office is responding were not immediately available. News Center 7 spoke...
hometownstations.com
Crime Stoppers - Wanted persons for the week ending 12-18-2022
Press Release from the Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers: Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
13abc.com
DPD: Teen jumps into Maumee River to evade police
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - Defiance Police took a 16-year-old into custody after officers say they evaded police and jumped into the Maumee River following a car crash. According to the Defiance Police Department, the teenager crashed a car on E. River Drive, east of Carpenter Road in Defiance, Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 8-14
James L. Jones, 50, of Columbus Grove, pleaded no contest to found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 30 days jail. 0 days suspended. $0 fine. Robert E. Bridges, 53, of Lima, found guilty of reckless operation. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $250 fine. Anthony E. Hardesty, 41, of...
‘I killed them’: Man confesses to killing two people
“I went to people that I knew, and I killed them.”
WHIO Dayton
Greenville Police need help identifying and locating suspects
GREENVILLE — Greenville Ohio Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying and locating the pictured suspects. The department is currently investigating a late-night robbery that occurred Saturday, December 10. The suspects allegedly showed a knife and stole several items from the victim, a spokesperson for the...
Police calls
3000 block of Elijah Parkway, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Sunday. 200 block of East 10th Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Sunday. 300 block of Spring Street, Lima — An assault was reported Sunday. 1800 block of...
Greenville man charged with drug trafficking
Miami County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Ryan Greminger, 46, at a traffic stop in Miami County. Detectives worked with Greenville detectives and secured a search warrant for Greminger’s residence after his arrest, according to a release.
13abc.com
Tiffin police investigates the death of a juvenile
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) -A juvenile male was found dead near a bike path on Monday morning. According to a statement released by the Tiffin Police Department, officers responded to a call around 9:13 a.m. of an unresponsive male that was found on or nearby a bike pathway near Hopewell Avenue.
