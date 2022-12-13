Eric Rodriguez, 33, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to assault and aggravated menacing, each a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years, fined $500, ordered to have no contact with the victim and given 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for 79 days served in jail while his case was pending. The charges were amended from kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, while a charge of burglary, a second-degree felony, was dismissed. Rodriguez and a co-defendant, Miguel Garcia, 56, Napoleon, had been indicted on charges that they forced their way into another man’s home on Sept. 25 in Napoleon, restrained his liberty and forced him to drive him to a location. Garcia is awaiting sentencing on Jan. 18 on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

NAPOLEON, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO