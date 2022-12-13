Read full article on original website
Man indicted, accused of strangling cellmate to death at Warren Correctional
Dec. 14—A convicted killer is accused of strangling his cellmate to death at the Warren Correctional Institution in Lebanon. A Warren County grand jury indicted 34-year-old Marcus Alan Honsaker on one count each of voluntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence in the death of 35-year-old Anthony Purk of St. Paris.
Man charged with murder after infant in Fairfield dies from alleged abuse
Dec. 14—FAIRFIELD — A man is charged with murder for allegedly abusing his infant daughter in Fairfield that resulted in her death in May, according to the Butler County Prosecutor's Office. John Lincoln Powers was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury on charges of child endangering, a second-degree...
These 25 people were indicted in Clark County
Dec. 13—Twenty-five people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on the following charges:. Stacy Strodes, 55: felonious assault, domestic violence, having weapons under disability. Brandon Bailey, 38, of Springfield: failure to comply, receiving stolen property, felonious assault, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence...
