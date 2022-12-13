ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

Man indicted, accused of strangling cellmate to death at Warren Correctional

Dec. 14—A convicted killer is accused of strangling his cellmate to death at the Warren Correctional Institution in Lebanon. A Warren County grand jury indicted 34-year-old Marcus Alan Honsaker on one count each of voluntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence in the death of 35-year-old Anthony Purk of St. Paris.
LEBANON, OH
These 25 people were indicted in Clark County

Dec. 13—Twenty-five people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on the following charges:. Stacy Strodes, 55: felonious assault, domestic violence, having weapons under disability. Brandon Bailey, 38, of Springfield: failure to comply, receiving stolen property, felonious assault, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence...
CLARK COUNTY, OH

