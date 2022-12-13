ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, PA

Murder charges bound to county court following fatal Sunbury shooting

Dec. 13—SUNBURY — Charges of criminal homicide against accused killer Randy Easton will proceed to Northumberland County Court after a district judge ruled Tuesday there was enough evidence to move the case forward. Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey made the ruling in a preliminary hearing regarding the Sept....
SUNBURY, PA
Four men charge in theft of copper wire from Throop plant

Dec. 15—Throop police charged four men in the theft of copper wire from a company that converts Keystone Sanitary Landfill's methane gas into natural gas. Patrolmen William Hazleton and Chris Mazzucca charged Robert Cone, 52, of Staten Island, New York, and Albert Benedict, 33, 6 Big Pine Road, Honesdale, with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, loitering/prowling at night and criminal trespass.
THROOP, PA
Police seize drugs worth $190,000 in Minersville

Dec. 15—MINERSVILLE — A four-month cooperative drug investigation conducted by Minersville and Port Carbon police ended Friday with the seizure of more than $190,000 in drugs along with firearms and other contraband. Minersville police Patrolman Jeffrey Bowers and Port Carbon Patrolman Craig Barket said Operation Ice Out discovered...
MINERSVILLE, PA

