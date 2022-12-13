Read full article on original website
James “Kirk” Kirkpatrick of Flint is about to turn 92 years old, and he is a real-life toymaker in East Texas. He goes to his workshop multiple times a day and has made 100 wood toys over the last 20 years. He said he continues to make toys because it brings him joy. He loves to gift his handmade toys to family members.
