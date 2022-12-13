Read full article on original website
Teen arrested after allegedly shooting victim multiple times on High Street in Morgantown
Police have arrested and charged a man with attempted murder after he allegedly shot a man multiple times on High Street in Morgantown after a bar fight.
WDTV
Buckhannon man charged for shooting neighbor
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County man has been charged after authorities said he shot his neighbor. Officers were dispatched to a home in Buckhannon on Tuesday in reference to a man being shot, according to a criminal complaint. Authorities spoke with 70-year-old Charles Wolford who said the victim,...
WDTV
Officers on scene of dig site in Ellamore
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE. A search warrant obtained by 5 News says authorities are seeking “the deceased human remains of Luke David Stout and/or any other human remains which may be concealed or buried upon the property,” along with any weapons that may be found. Law...
WDTV
DOCS: Authorities searching for body of missing Buckhannon man
ELLAMORE, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are actively searching an Ellamore property for the body of a man reported missing 10 years ago, according to documents. 5 News obtained a copy of a search warrant at a property on Old Elkins Rd. seeking “the deceased human remains of Luke David Stout and/or any other human remains which may be concealed or buried upon the property,” along with any weapons used to kill Stout that may be found.
connect-bridgeport.com
Law Enforcement Searching for the Body of Area Man Reported Missing by Officials a Decade Ago
2 men sentenced for roles in West Virginia drug trafficking conspiracy
A Fairmont man and a Detroit man were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in a drug trafficking conspiracy.
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County Sheriff's Investigation Results in Jail Sentence to Former NCRJ Correctional Officer
FROM THE OFFICE OF THE UNITED STATES ATTORNEY, NORTHERN DISTRICT OF WEST VIRGINIA. Joshua Quinn, a former corrections officer at the North Central Regional Jail (NCRJ) in Greenwood, West Virginia, was sentenced this week to 12 months and one day of incarceration for selling drugs to inmates, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.
Shots fired investigation leads to meth arrest
HUTTONSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces charges following a Friday incident in which gunfire was reported. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, December 9, 2022, Deputy T.J. Knotts along with Special Agent Frazier with the U.S. Forrest Service were conducting interdiction patrols in the Mill Creek area of Randolph County.
Morgantown fire marshals arrest man who allegedly set fire to his mattress
A man has been arrested by Morgantown City Fire Marshals after he allegedly threatened to burn his apartment down and set fire to his mattress.
Fayette County man charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI in crash that killed 2
GEORGES TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing homicide charges five months after a crash that killed two people. A magisterial district judge in Fayette County signed off on a warrant for 33-year-old James Coty Empoules of Masontown.On Tuesday, charges were filed again Empoules in connection to a double-fatal crash that happened in July on Walnut Hill Road in Georges Township.According to a criminal docket, the charges included two counts of homicide by vehicle and two counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence as well as careless driving causing unintentional death and two counts of endangering the...
Former West Virginia jail officer sentenced for distributing drugs
Woman charged after troopers find fentanyl in West Virginia hotel room
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after troopers find drugs at a hotel room in Fairmont. On Dec. 12, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a call of a breaking and entering taking place at a residence on McCurderysville Pike, according to a criminal complaint. […]
WDTV
Man charged for breaking into Morgantown hot spot
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pennsylvania man has been charged after deputies said he broke into a hot spot in Morgantown Monday morning. Morgantown County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Haley’s Hot Spot on Smithtown Rd. in Morgantown on Monday around 2:40 a.m. for a burglar alarm, according to a release from the department.
WDTV
Truck on its side impacts traffic on I-68
HAZLETON, W.Va (WDTV) - A single-truck accident on I-68 has one lane shut down westbound. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. at mile marker 29 westbound on I-68 in Hazelton, according to the Preston County 911 Center. The truck was the only vehicle involved in the accident. One lane...
Daily Athenaeum
Student concerns grow after recent violence near campus
Haley Roth, a junior biochemistry major at WVU, said she feels unsafe living alone near campus in light of recent violent crimes in downtown Morgantown. This semester alone, there have been at least three reported shootings on or near High Street, where many students spend their time during the weekend.
Woman hurt in Randolph County rollover crash
A woman has minor injuries after a rollover crash that happened Tuesday night in Randolph County.
Young kids who died in fatal Sewickley fire identified
The children killed in a Sewickley house Fire Tuesday have been identified. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner says 6-year-old Jack Wylde Lightner and 9-year-old Lyric Keys both died on scene.
Minor injuries for person in rollover Marshall County crash
UPDATE: Officials say a call came in for a rollover of a vehicle that went down a hill over 125 feet. The person in the vehicle is only experiencing minor injuries. The state police are currently investigating. Glen Dale communications confirm there is a rollover accident on Glen Dale Heights Road, Route 86. Marshall County […]
1 transported after 2-vehicle accident in Clarksburg
One person was sent to the hospital on Monday after a collision in Clarksburg involving a Home Depot vehicle.
YAHOO!
47-year-old Marion County woman dies from COVID-19
Dec. 13—FAIRMONT — A 47-year-old Marion County woman was among a list released Monday of eight people who died from COVID-19 over the weekend. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, other deaths include a 61-year old woman from Monongalia County, a 75-year old man from Boone County, an 83-year old man from Wood County, a 91-year old woman from Putnam County, a 50-year old woman from Boone County, a 56-year old man from Fayette County, and an 81-year old man from Wyoming County.
