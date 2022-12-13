ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Ground, WA

Bearcats Can’t Erase Deficit in First Loss to Tigers

By The Chronicle staff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tfbKI_0jgX9F8400
W.F. West post Soren Dalan takes a shot against Ridgefield Dec. 5.

At Battle Ground

TIGERS 66, BEARCATS 64

W.F. West 17 13 17 17 — 64

Battle Ground 17 18 21 10 — 66

W.F. West: Jones 2, Brumfield 6, Eiswald 6, Hoff 2, Anouma 3, Klatush 11, Lutman 2, Dalan 32

Battle Ground: Ebinger 8, Copper 13, Champine 3, Robertson 4, Massie 2, Currie 17, Smith 4, Ralphs 2, Spencer 13

Trailing by as many as 15, the W.F. West boys basketball team nearly sprang the comeback, but fell to Battle Ground on the road in a non-league matchup against a 4A squad, 66-64 Monday night.

Soren Dalan led the frenetic come-from-behind attempt, scoring half of the Bearcats 64 points, with most of those buckets coming in the second half. The senior post dropped 32 points after scoring just six in the first two frames.

The only other Bearcat in double figures was Tyler Klatush, who scored 11 points. Eight total W.F. West players made a basket, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit in a loss.

The Bearcats take on Black Hills in a return to league play next on Friday in Tumwater.

