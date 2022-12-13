Read full article on original website
3 wanted in Burlington pawn shop armed robbery; employee assaulted
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Police Department is searching for three suspects after an armed robbery on Thursday afternoon. At around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to First Cash Pawn on 2437 North Church Street after getting a report of an armed robbery. Investigators say that three men entered the pawn shop and […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Suspicious man carrying rifle arrested
A man was arrested Monday after Moore County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a suspicious man carrying a rifle in the business area of the Seven Lakes community in West End. “During the early evening hours of December 12th, 2022, Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office were...
WXII 12
Vandals destroy holiday decorations in Winston-Salem neighborhood
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some local Grinches have been trying to take the Christmas spirit away from one Winston-Salem neighborhood. They've been caught on camera destroying yard decorations and even tearing down and beating mailboxes. Ring camera footage shows them in the Kingstree Neighborhood tearing apart a mailbox and smashing...
WXII 12
Trinity man charged with assault of 75-year old man
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Trinity man has been charged in connection to an assault on a 75-year-old man, according to the Thomasville police department. Brantley Wray is accused of attacking the 75-year-old victim while he was surveying damage after a car rear-ended him on Unity Street. Officers said it...
Deputies investigating stabbing death in Trinity
Elderly woman hit and killed while walking in a driveway in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was hit from behind and killed while walking in a driveway in Winston-Salem, according to police. Winston-Salem police said it happened on Dec. 7 around 11:32 a.m. Officers received a call about a crash involving a pedestrian on Huntington Woods Court. Investigators said 90-year-old...
Man breaks into NCDMV building, steals jacket, and sets the place on fire, authorities say
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Office located on US Highway 220 Business South, Asheboro, about a breaking/entering and larceny on Nov. 24 around 5:18 p.m. When deputies arrived, a fire investigator from the Randolph County Fire...
thestokesnews.com
Deputy cut loose after DWI charge
A Stokes County Sheriff’s Office official was fired from his job earlier this month after he was arrested and charged with driving while impaired while in another North Carolina locality. According to Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons, Deputy Jonathan T. Wood’s employment with the Stokes law enforcement agency was...
rhinotimes.com
Pallet Home Site ‘Slap In The Face’ To Disabled Community
While many questions about the Pallet shelter project remain, the one that is currently reverberating through the community is why the temporary shelters are being placed on the one ball field in the city built for the disabled community. According to the latest reports from the city, the 30 Pallet...
WXII 12
Suspected shooter that hurt 2 during a card game incident arrested, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A monthlong investigation led to an arrest in a shooting that injured two people, officers said. The shooting occurred on Nov. 11 on Horizon Lane. Two people were reportedly shot during a card game argument. The two gunshot victims were taken to the hospital in separate...
WBTV
Police say arcade employee took less than one minute to steal $20,000
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An employee at a fish arcade in Salisbury made off with $20,000 cash in less than a minute, according to Salisbury Police. The police report says that the incident happened on Sunday night. Surveillance video from the Lucky Duck Arcade, 1012 Mooresville Rd., shows an employee grabbing cash from drawers and buckets and stuffing it into a bag.
Fight at High Point Central prompts police presence
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A fight at High Point Central High School prompts police and EMS presence Wednesday afternoon, police say. A fight broke out in the men's bathroom that turned into several people fighting. EMS responded but there were no reported injuries. Everyone involved in the fight were...
1 stabbed, killed in Trinity on Thayer Road, deputies say
Fatal Trinity stabbing was self-defense, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says
WBTV
What happened to Shanquella Robinson? WBTV goes to High Point for an answer
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WBTV) - As people nationwide continue to push for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson, the journey to find those answers took us from Charlotte to High Point. WBTV arrived in High Point around 4:30 p.m. on Monday to find one of the friends who was...
abc45.com
One Dead in Randolph County Stabbing
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday around 5:25 p.m., Randolph County Sheriffs were called to an assault in progress on Thayer Road in Trinity. Upon arrival, deputies located one victim who had been stabbed. The subject was unable to be revived by EMS personnel. Crime Scene Investigators began an investigation that is still ongoing. It has been determined that the assault stemmed from a dispute and that the subjects knew each other.
Taking a closer look at Greensboro pallet home placements
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — City of Greensboro leaders have finally chosen a location for 30 pallet homes that will provide a safe place for roughly 60 homeless individuals to spend the winter. The pallet home community and safe parking area will be located at Pamona Park on Clifton Road. The 30 pallets will sit on […]
Triad trailer business impersonated online, stealing hundreds from consumers
CLEMMONS, N.C. — In November 2022, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) began investigating the business practices of William's Trailer Source, which has since changed its name to Sam's Trailer Sales. Questions about the business from consumers prompted this investigation. A caller searched the business' address, which it has changed,...
Statesville murder suspects sentenced to prison
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Two suspects pleaded guilty to multiple charges including murder in the 2019 killing of a Statesville man, police announced Monday. Statesville police responded to a reported shooting on Deaton Street on June 21, 2019. When officers arrived, they found Marcus Jauqice Moore in the yard of a home suffering from a gunshot. Moore was rushed to a hospital where he later died.
chathamjournal.com
Group arrested in connection with armed robbery in western Chatham County
Siler City, NC – A series of arrests have been made in connection with an armed robbery which occurred in Chatham County in early November. The victim in the case reported being threatened, robbed, and held against her will in the home of Peter John Mein, 62, of 311 Piney Grove Church Road, Siler City.
