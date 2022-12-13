ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, NC

FOX8 News

3 wanted in Burlington pawn shop armed robbery; employee assaulted

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Police Department is searching for three suspects after an armed robbery on Thursday afternoon. At around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to First Cash Pawn on 2437 North Church Street after getting a report of an armed robbery. Investigators say that three men entered the pawn shop and […]
BURLINGTON, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Suspicious man carrying rifle arrested

A man was arrested Monday after Moore County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a suspicious man carrying a rifle in the business area of the Seven Lakes community in West End. “During the early evening hours of December 12th, 2022, Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office were...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Vandals destroy holiday decorations in Winston-Salem neighborhood

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some local Grinches have been trying to take the Christmas spirit away from one Winston-Salem neighborhood. They've been caught on camera destroying yard decorations and even tearing down and beating mailboxes. Ring camera footage shows them in the Kingstree Neighborhood tearing apart a mailbox and smashing...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Trinity man charged with assault of 75-year old man

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Trinity man has been charged in connection to an assault on a 75-year-old man, according to the Thomasville police department. Brantley Wray is accused of attacking the 75-year-old victim while he was surveying damage after a car rear-ended him on Unity Street. Officers said it...
THOMASVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Deputies investigating stabbing death in Trinity

TRINITY, N.C. — One person is dead following a stabbing on Thayer Road in Trinity. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Thayer Road after 5 p.m. Monday in reference to an assault. After arriving, deputies found the person. Emergency crews were unable to revive...
TRINITY, NC
thestokesnews.com

Deputy cut loose after DWI charge

A Stokes County Sheriff’s Office official was fired from his job earlier this month after he was arrested and charged with driving while impaired while in another North Carolina locality. According to Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons, Deputy Jonathan T. Wood’s employment with the Stokes law enforcement agency was...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Pallet Home Site ‘Slap In The Face’ To Disabled Community

While many questions about the Pallet shelter project remain, the one that is currently reverberating through the community is why the temporary shelters are being placed on the one ball field in the city built for the disabled community. According to the latest reports from the city, the 30 Pallet...
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Police say arcade employee took less than one minute to steal $20,000

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An employee at a fish arcade in Salisbury made off with $20,000 cash in less than a minute, according to Salisbury Police. The police report says that the incident happened on Sunday night. Surveillance video from the Lucky Duck Arcade, 1012 Mooresville Rd., shows an employee grabbing cash from drawers and buckets and stuffing it into a bag.
SALISBURY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Fight at High Point Central prompts police presence

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A fight at High Point Central High School prompts police and EMS presence Wednesday afternoon, police say. A fight broke out in the men's bathroom that turned into several people fighting. EMS responded but there were no reported injuries. Everyone involved in the fight were...
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

1 stabbed, killed in Trinity on Thayer Road, deputies say

TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County officials are investigating a fatal stabbing in Trinity on Tuesday. FOX8 is told the stabbing happened on Thayer Road around 5:25 p.m. Arriving deputies found one person who had been stabbed. Fire personnel and Randolph County EMS responded and were unable to revive the victim. Criminal and crime scene […]
TRINITY, NC
abc45.com

One Dead in Randolph County Stabbing

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday around 5:25 p.m., Randolph County Sheriffs were called to an assault in progress on Thayer Road in Trinity. Upon arrival, deputies located one victim who had been stabbed. The subject was unable to be revived by EMS personnel. Crime Scene Investigators began an investigation that is still ongoing. It has been determined that the assault stemmed from a dispute and that the subjects knew each other.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Taking a closer look at Greensboro pallet home placements

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — City of Greensboro leaders have finally chosen a location for 30 pallet homes that will provide a safe place for roughly 60 homeless individuals to spend the winter. The pallet home community and safe parking area will be located at Pamona Park on Clifton Road. The 30 pallets will sit on […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WCNC

Statesville murder suspects sentenced to prison

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Two suspects pleaded guilty to multiple charges including murder in the 2019 killing of a Statesville man, police announced Monday. Statesville police responded to a reported shooting on Deaton Street on June 21, 2019. When officers arrived, they found Marcus Jauqice Moore in the yard of a home suffering from a gunshot. Moore was rushed to a hospital where he later died.
STATESVILLE, NC

