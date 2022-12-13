Effective: 2022-12-16 01:38:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Butte; Haakon; Harding; Jackson; Mellette; Northern Foot Hills; Northern Meade Co Plains; Perkins; Todd; Tripp; Ziebach BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST /3 PM CST/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches, mainly this morning. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern, south central and southwestern South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation, the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...Until 2 PM MST /3 PM CST/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

