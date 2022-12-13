Effective: 2022-12-16 01:38:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Bennett; Oglala Lakota BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Oglala Lakota County and Bennett County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...Until 2 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

BENNETT COUNTY, SD ・ 1 HOUR AGO