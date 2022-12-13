Read full article on original website
This angle of Messi’s amazing World Cup run and assist shows his greatness in full view
It’s often said that the brightest stars make the biggest plays in the biggest moments. The Big Time Player theory, you could call it. At Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar, Argentinian forward Lionel Messi shined his brightest when the country needed him the most, scoring a goal and assisting on another in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals.
Piers Morgan's World Cup Prediction Sparks Debate Ahead of Semi-Finals
Piers Morgan is never short of an opinion and his thoughts on Lionel Messi's chances of lifting the World Cup for Argentina has divided his followers.
Lionel Messi injury update: Latest on left hamstring issue for Argentina captain ahead of World Cup final
Argentina have advanced to the World Cup final after beating Croatia 3-0, with Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez providing the heroics in front of goal. As they get set to face either France or Morocco in the biggest match the sport has to offer, there is one critical injury situation to follow.
Argentina vs France history: Head-to-head matches at World Cup, last meeting, team records ahead of 2022 final
Argentina and France will face off in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final after powering through the semifinals. La Albiceleste sealed their place in the final, as Lionel Messi inspired them to a 3-0 win over 2018 finalists Croatia. France ended Morocco's World Cup fairy-tale in the later match, striking...
What time is France vs Morocco in USA today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup semifinal
France may head into the second World Cup semifinal as favorites, but they will have to be at their best against a Morocco side looking to continue their historic run. The 2018 champion France has shaken off a raft of injuries and the supposed 'world champions curse' to make a second successive semifinal, even though they were arguably second best against England in their last match.
Luka Modric blasts 'disaster' referee in Argentina defeat
Luka Modric feels the refereeing in Croatia's defeat to Argentina was some of the worst he's seen.
Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic slams 'suspicious' Argentina penalty in World Cup semifinal loss
Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has questioned the decision to award Argentina a penalty during his side's 3-0 World Cup semi-final defeat. The spot kick was awarded after Julian Alvarez poked the ball beyond Dominik Livakovic and the two collided in the Croatia box. Lionel Messi subsequently converted from 12 yards to give Argentina the lead.
Lionel Messi's kids: Sons' names, ages, places of birth and clubs they play for
When he endured a difficult year on the pitch in 2021, football superstar Lionel Messi said his children had helped him learn to overcome the pain of defeat – because there are more important things in life. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has tributes to his children tattooed on...
Watch: Julian Alvarez just scored one of the best solo goals of this World Cup
Argentina doubled their lead through Julian Alvarez and a stunning run from the halfway line
Watch: Argentina's Julian Alvarez scores spectacular coast-to-coast goal in World Cup semifinal
That run started at the complete opposite end of the pitch off a Croatia corner. Also take a look at the finish at the end of the run. Yeah, there was a good bounce and a little bit of luck, as well as a "comedy of errors" on the backside from Croatia defensively, but that should not take away from what a breathtaking play that ended up being.
FIFA World Cup final 2022 start time: Kickoff details and venue for championship match in Qatar
The World Cup final is one of the most iconic events in sport. Taking place every four years, it is one of the most-watched events across the globe. The 2022 World Cup final will be the last step in crowning a new international champion. With Argentina and France the last two teams standing, one of them will lift the famous trophy above their heads.
FIFA World Cup final 2022: Argentina vs France prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for title decider
Argentina vs France, Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe... the thrilling heavyweight finish that this sensational 2022 World Cup has deserved. Officially by the FIFA rankings, this is No. 3 vs No. 4, but on the whole, the two most deserving teams reached the end of the road. Despite a host...
Lionel Messi makes World Cup's best defender looks silly on vintage move in Argentina rout of Croatia
Lionel Messi has spent much of his nearly 20-year career mystifying defenders. Whether it is deft drops of the shoulder, inch-perfect jinks or his patented nutmegs, it seems La Pulga has every tool at his disposal to leave opposite numbers in a wake. He added to his collection on Tuesday,...
Wayne Barnes reveals he almost quit rugby after harrowing online abuse after South Africa versus France
Referee Wayne Barnes has revealed how the toll of online abuse led to discussions around giving up the whistle to continue as a lawyer after officiating France’s Test against South Africa. The 43-year-old detailed a harrowing account on The Good, the Bad & the Rugby podcast of direct abuse...
FIFA dealt blow as plans for revamped World Club Cup rejected
Are Europe about to scupper FIFA's plans for a major expansion of the World Club Cup?
Most penalties for one team in a World Cup: Argentina, Lionel Messi share lead for pens received at Qatar 2022
Lionel Messi scored his fifth goal of the 2022 World Cup against Croatia as Argentina romped to a 3-0 win at Lusail Stadium to reach the final. It is a tally that places Messi level with Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot and one that has been bolstered by frequent opportunities to score from the penalty spot.
Victoria secures two-year F1 Australian Grand Prix contract extension
The Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix will remain at Albert Park until at least 2037, with Victoria securing the rights to the race for a further two years. The new agreement follows a previous 10-year deal made in June, which arose after a highly successful 2022 race that drew record crowds to Melbourne.
Soccer-FIFA to re-think 2026 format as they face spoiling winning recipe
DOHA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Having just delivered the most exciting group stage ever seen at a World Cup, with a tried and tested format that keeps hundreds of millions of fans enthralled, FIFA now faces the prospect of ripping it all up.
Riots Break Out in France After World Cup Semifinal
French and Moroccan fans clashed in riots across France after the 2022 World Cup semifinal match.
