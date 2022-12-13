ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Slain Toddler Quinton Simon’s Grandmother Arrested

By Brett Bachman
 3 days ago
Chatham County Jail

The grandmother of slain Georgia toddler Quinton Simon was arrested Monday, according to jail records—less than a month after the boy’s mother, Leilani Simon , was charged with his murder. The 20-month-old’s remains were found in a landfill just three days before his mother was arrested on Nov. 21. The grandmother, Billie Jo Howell, had custody of Quinton when he first went missing. She appears in a mugshot from the Chatham County Detention Center wearing a yellow suicide-prevention smock. Records show she is on “hold” for juvenile court. “No information was immediately available Monday evening as to why Betterton was arrested and juvenile court records are sealed,” WJCL said.

Related
Quinton Simon Was Already in a Dumpster When His Mom Called Cops: Court Docs

On the morning of Oct. 5, Leilani Simon called the police in a panic, claiming that her toddler was missing from their Savannah home and insisting that he had been abducted. But while the 23-year-old’s claims spurred national attention and a relentless search, authorities now say that by the time Simon called the police—she had already allegedly killed Quinton Simon and thrown his body in a mobile home dumpster.The harrowing allegations are among several revealed in Simon’s indictment on Wednesday, after a Chatham County grand jury indicted the mother on 19 charges in connection with the 20-month-old child’s October death....
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Teen girl critically injured in shooting near Oglethorpe Mall

Editors note: The name of the mall has been corrected. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A teenage girl is critically injured after a shooting near the Oglethorpe Mall, police say. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened Thursday afternoon around 3 p.m. at the European Wax Center. The 19-year-old girl was taken to a […]
SAVANNAH, GA
CBS News

30-year-old soldier killed in Fort Stewart shooting identified

A soldier who was shot and killed at Fort Stewart in Georgia on Monday has been identified as Sgt. Nathan M. Hillman. Hillman, 30, was a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist who had joined the Army in February 2015, the Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office said in a statement. In July 2021, Hillman was assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, also known as the Spartan Brigade, which is based out of Fort Stewart.
FORT STEWART, GA
