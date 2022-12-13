Slain Toddler Quinton Simon’s Grandmother Arrested

Chatham County Jail

The grandmother of slain Georgia toddler Quinton Simon was arrested Monday, according to jail records—less than a month after the boy’s mother, Leilani Simon , was charged with his murder. The 20-month-old’s remains were found in a landfill just three days before his mother was arrested on Nov. 21. The grandmother, Billie Jo Howell, had custody of Quinton when he first went missing. She appears in a mugshot from the Chatham County Detention Center wearing a yellow suicide-prevention smock. Records show she is on “hold” for juvenile court. “No information was immediately available Monday evening as to why Betterton was arrested and juvenile court records are sealed,” WJCL said.

Read it at WJCL