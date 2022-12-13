Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJHG-TV
Rutherford Junior Nautica Bouie Reaches The 1,000 Career Point Mark
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rams’ junior guard Nautica Bouie came into Thursday nights’ game against South Walton needing 14 points to reach the 1,000-career point mark. She was able to do it with easy. Through a series of lay-ups, free throws, and long three pointers. Nautica notched...
WJHG-TV
Rutherford coach Loren Tillman changing schools
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Head Coach Loren Tillman is moving from Rutherford to Vernon. Loren told NewsChannel 7 Thursday he saw the Vernon job advertised some time after Thanksgiving and decided to throw his name in for that job. He says he lives in the Vernon area, 15 minutes away from that school, as opposed to the 45 minute drive to Rutherford.
cenlanow.com
Watch: Waterspout in Choctawhatchee Bay
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Incoming storms stirred up the water in Okaloosa County Wednesday. Tiffany Bartch caught a waterspout just before noon on camera near Choctaw Beach in Freeport, Fla. Choctaw Beach is on the North side of Choctawhatchee Bay. Storms are likely Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Follow...
WJHG-TV
Freeport alum named D2 First Team All American
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Freeport alum Dalton Simpler is once again collecting postseason honors. This time around though he’s blazing a trail at the University of West Florida. Simpler’s been named a D-2 All American First Team offensive lineman. He’s the first Argo to ever earn First Team honors, as voted by the nation’s D-2 Sports Information Directors. Dalton a senior at West Florida, helping the team go 12-2 and make it to the national semifinals. Dalton has played guard, then center, then back to the guard for the Argos, starting all 25 games the last two seasons. The line he was a part of 11th best in sacks allowed, while helping rack up 233 yards a game rushing, a new school record. Simpler a First Team All-Region and All-Conference selection earlier this season.
wtvy.com
Multiple waterspouts spotted off panhandle coast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Strong storms have led to a few waterspouts today. A warm front passing over the Panhandle today created very favorable conditions for strong, rotating storms to develop. Reports of waterspouts came in near the County Pier in Panama City Beach around 3:35pm. A waterspout was spotted off of Blue Mountain Beach around 12:45pm. There was also a report of one over the Choctawhatchee Bay around 11:30am.
WJHG-TV
Paxton head basketball coach Jeff Bradley gets to 500 wins
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The boys basketball head coach at Paxton High School, in the north end of Walton County, is celebrating a rather significant milestone. Coach Jeff Bradley and his Bobcats beating Destin Tuesday 75-60 on the home floor. That taking the team to 7-0 on the season. It also just happened to be win number 500 for coach Bradley, with, rather significantly, all those wins coming with this program. The Baker native has spent his entire 25 year coaching career at Paxton, coaching boys basketball, while also spending many years coaching baseball and softball as well. At this point he’s just the coach of the boys basketball team. After the game the folks there holding a ceremony to mark the occasion, and eventually a team hug for the guys and their coach. I spoke with the coach and asked him what getting to 500 and all the ensuring fuss means to him!
Buddy Check 13 with Amy Hoyt and Cindy Shutt
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13’s Amy Hoyt sits down with breast cancer survivor Cindy Shutt to discuss her journey, treatment, recovery, and more!
WEAR
Cicis Pizza in Fort Walton Beach set to close permanently
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Cicis Pizza in Fort Walton Beach will be closing permanently before the end of year. The restaurant is located on Mary Esther Cut Off NW. In a Facebook post, the Fort Walton Beach Cicis says its landlord "will no longer allow us to operate a CiCis Pizza location in the building." The restaurant says the circumstances are out of its control.
WJHG-TV
South Walton House Party Update
Thursday is the last day to donate to the WJHG Holiday Food Drive. Harder's Park in Panama City will be the home to a fun Christmas event coming up this Saturday.
WJHG-TV
Student Athlete of the Week: Akeree Potter
The federal reserve votes today on whether or not to raise interest rates. This week's Wear It Wednesday features versatile styles by Still Waters Boutique. Three people are injured after a crash on I-10 near mile marker 70 in Walton County. Update on Coats for Kids Drive. Updated: 8 hours...
WJHG-TV
Malone School mourns loss of senior
Malone, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many in the small Jackson County community of Malone are mourning the loss of one of their own. Jason Jordan better known as JJ was a son, brother and a senior at Malone School. Police say Jordan was driving on Charles Road Sunday when his 2019...
WJHG-TV
Christmas at Harder's Park in Panama City
This Merry Morning's got a lot merry with some fun and delicious charcuterie board goodies with Gulf Coast State College Culinary Chef Denise Crider. Delicious Charcuterie Board Ideas with Chef Denise Crider part two. Updated: 7 hours ago. This Merry Morning's got a lot merry with some fun and delicious...
WJHG-TV
Gulf County Prison Contraband
Thursday is the last day to donate to the WJHG Holiday Food Drive. Harder's Park in Panama City will be the home to a fun Christmas event coming up this Saturday.
WJHG-TV
Serious crash in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three people are injured after a crash on I-10 near mile marker 70 in Walton County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers a tractor trailer was traveling west on I-10 and another car was broken down on the side of the road. Troopers say the...
fosterfollynews.net
Dental Office of Dr. Jeff Swindle in Bonifay, Florida Closing on December 23, 2022, Due to Illness
The dental office of Dr. Jeff Swindle, 119 S Main Street in Bonifay, Florida is closing on December 23, 2022, due to illness. It is with a mixture of sadness and anticipation that I announce the closing of my dental practice. I have practiced dentistry in Bonifay for 47 years...
getthecoast.com
Props Brewery & Grill in Downtown Fort Walton Beach will close January 4
On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Props Brewery announced via social media that their Downtown Fort Walton Beach location will close on January 4, 2023. As part of FDOT’s Brooks Bridge Replacement project, numerous parcels, businesses and buildings were acquired by FDOT as part of the right-of-way acquisition phase of the bridge project.
WJHG-TV
Wear It Wednesday styled by Still Waters Boutique part two
This week's Wear It Wednesday features versatile styles by Still Waters Boutique. Three people are injured after a crash on I-10 near mile marker 70 in Walton County. Thanks to your generosity, WJHG was able to give more than a thousand kids a coat. Walton Commission Meeting. Updated: 13 hours...
Governor appoints new Bay County Commissioner
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis appointed a new person to the Bay County Commission Thursday. Clair Pease will replace Philip ‘Griff’ Griffitts. Griffitts left the board when he was elected as a Florida State Representative for District 6. Pease, of Panama City Beach, is the Chief Executive Officer of Emerald View Resorts. […]
WJHG-TV
Harrison Ave. Streetscape Phase 1 to be completed in the spring
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Construction is surrounding Harrison Avenue for the Streetscape project Phase I. “We are updating all of the waterlines all of the sewer lines and all of the stormwater so that this project in the downtown corridor is set for another 50 or 60 years or plus years as far as the underground infrastructure utilities are concerned,” Jonathan Hayes, Panama City Public Works Director, said.
WJHG-TV
Tuesday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in NWFL with lows in the low 60s. Winds will be SE at 10 mph. On Wednesday rain chances will start low and gradually increase over the course of the day. Highs will reach the mid 70s. Winds will be SE at 15-20 mph. Rain will be spotty in the afternoon and by overnight a line of strong to severe storms. The timing of the storms looks to be between midnight and 6am. Behind the front cooler, drier, and sunnier weather will return to NWFL. Highs will drop into the 50s/60s with lows in the 30s/40s. The cooler weather is expected to last through Christmas.
Comments / 0