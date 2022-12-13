Read full article on original website
Related
foodsafetynews.com
Salmonella is often behind EU outbreaks, but most deaths are caused by Listeria
Salmonella caused the most outbreaks and outbreak-related illnesses but Listeria was behind the most deaths in Europe in 2021, according to a new report. Salmonella accounted for almost 20 percent of all outbreaks. The top sources of salmonellosis outbreaks were eggs, egg products, and mixed foods, which are meals composed of various ingredients.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Soil fungi are spreading lung infections to new territories
Histoplasma, a soil fungus that can cause respiratory illness, shows signs of spreading outside of its historic habitats. CDCDisease-causing soil fungi are expanding beyond their endemic regions, and climate change could be to blame.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Madrid reports 16 invasive group A streptococcus infections in minors recently
The Community of Madrid has detected, since last October 19, 16 cases of minors with invasive disease due to streptococcus A , including two patients who died, and at this time, after the alert issued by the United Kingdom, is studying whether the frequency of these infections is higher than usual.
History: Were the First Human Mammals Really Australopithecines?
The prehistory of humans dates back a minimum of 5 million years ago. That's when the first humanlike mammals - the Australopithecines - appeared in Central Africa. The prehistoric people likely had leaders - a hierarchy of some kind - but we know nothing about them. From around 10,000 B.C., humans started farming and began settling in fertile areas. They built towns and cities and began trading. This is what led to powerful leaders and rulers that soon after morphed into the world's first great civilizations.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Brazil: 11 Chagas disease cases reported in Belém, Linked to consuming açaí
At least nine cases of Chagas disease were reported in the Pratinha neighborhood in Belém, informed the Municipal Health Secretariat (Sesma). Confirmation was made by the Evandro Chagas Institute (IEC) and the suspicion is that residents have ingested contaminated açaí. “All patients report having consumed açaí before...
US Navy hospital suspends care in Haiti after 19 overboard
JEREMIE, Haiti (AP) — A U.S. Navy hospital ship docked in southwest Haiti has temporarily suspended medical services after 19 people with the mission fell overboard amid a heavy swell hitting the Caribbean region, officials said Tuesday. It happened Monday night and involved 12 military personnel and seven civilians...
outbreaknewstoday.com
France reports local transmission of Usutu virus infection
As part of its surveillance and vector control mission, the Agence Régionale de Santé Nouvelle-Aquitaine (ARS) confirmed on October 18 a case of arbovirosis in a person who had not left metropolitan France for the period before the appearance of the first signs of the disease. This person...
Death of child, 4, in Ireland, confirmed as Strep A
An invasive form of Strep A has been linked to the death of a four-year-old child in Ireland, bringing the number of children to have died with the infection in recent weeks to 10.The Health Service Executive (HSE) had been investigating whether invasive Group A streptococcal had been a factor in the death of the child in the north east area of the country.“We can now confirm that invasive Group A Streptococcal infection was found to be the cause of the infection associated with their death,” it said.Public health staff are supporting the family as well as the school...
More cases of diphtheria recorded among asylum seekers
Seven more cases of diphtheria among asylum seekers were reported in England last week, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).The total number of cases for the year so far now stands at 57, figures published on Tuesday show.It comes after there were reports of fresh cases of diphtheria being found at the Manston migrant processing centre in Kent.The UKHSA said seven cases of diphtheria among asylum seekers were reported between November 28 and December 4. In the previous week – from November 21 to November 27 – the total was 50 after five cases were reported.Some 44 of...
foodsafetynews.com
Survey reveals good Salmonella knowledge in Ireland
Irish people generally have good knowledge of the main aspects to prevent Salmonella infection, according to recently published study results. Researchers evaluated consumers’ food safety knowledge by looking at their practices and attitudes regarding raw meat handling, cross-contamination while handling different types of food products, and knowledge of Salmonella risk and associated food-handling practices.
BBC
Infectious Covid virus can stay on some groceries for days
The Covid virus can reside on some ready-to-eat groceries for days, UK experts have confirmed. Scientists carried out tests for the Food Standards Agency (FSA), purposely smearing the virus on to packaging and food products, including fruit, pastries and bottled drinks. They chose items that people might put in their...
EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination
Dec 6 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday its emergency task force has concluded that messenger RNA bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, targeting the original strain and the Omicron BA.4-5 subvariants, may be used in previously unvaccinated children and adults.
efoodalert.com
Recalls and Alerts: December 3-5, 2022
Here is today’s list of food safety recalls, product withdrawals, allergy alerts and miscellaneous compliance issues. The live links will take you directly to the official recall notices and company news releases that contain detailed information for each recall and alert. If you would like to receive automatic email...
BBC
Strep A schools in Scotland could get antibiotics
Pupils at schools with cases of streptococcus A could get preventative antibiotics following nine deaths linked to the bacteria across the UK. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said he would be issuing advice on the matter, adding the whole health service was "on alert" for cases. There have been no deaths...
foodsafetynews.com
More than 250 ill in UK E. coli outbreak linked to salad
More than 250 people are sick in an E. coli O157 outbreak in the United Kingdom that may have been caused by salad. There have been 259 confirmed cases in the UK with sample dates ranging from late August to the end of October, although most people fell ill in August and early September.
foodsafetynews.com
Nearly 40 sick in Australia with link to poppy seeds
Almost 40 illnesses have been reported in Australia in people who consumed large amounts of poppy seeds in tea. Australian food authorities confirmed a batch of poppy seeds not intended for food use and containing high levels of thebaine entered the supply chain. It is still not clear how this happened.
US News and World Report
Uganda Receives 1,200 Doses of Ebola Vaccine Candidates for Trials
KAMPALA (Reuters) - A shipment of Ebola vaccine candidates set to be used in a clinical trial have arrived in Uganda, where an outbreak has infected 142 people and killed at least 56, health authorities said on Thursday. Last week Uganda said it had discharged its last Ebola patient from...
foodsafetynews.com
Salmonella illnesses linked to an event in New South Wales
Almost 70 people have fallen ill after eating food at a conference in an Australian state at the end of November. At least 69 people from across New South Wales, the Northern Territory, and Queensland became sick with symptoms of food poisoning, of which 27 people have confirmed Salmonella infections.
Comments / 0