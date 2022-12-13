An invasive form of Strep A has been linked to the death of a four-year-old child in Ireland, bringing the number of children to have died with the infection in recent weeks to 10.The Health Service Executive (HSE) had been investigating whether invasive Group A streptococcal had been a factor in the death of the child in the north east area of the country.“We can now confirm that invasive Group A Streptococcal infection was found to be the cause of the infection associated with their death,” it said.Public health staff are supporting the family as well as the school...

