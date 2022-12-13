ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenox, IA

kmaland.com

Nodaway Valley wrestling aiming for POI title

(Greenfield) -- A fast start to the season has Nodaway Valley wrestling setting their sights on a conference title Friday night. "We're feeling really well," Coach Brad Honnold said. "We have a young team. We weren't sure what to expect this season, but the kids have competed hard. I'm proud of the kids and the way they're competing."
NODAWAY, IA
kmaland.com

Murray's Chew chooses softball at SWCC

(Murray) -- Murray multi-sport star Jayda Chew knew she wanted to play a sport in college but didn't know what or where. Chew will play softball at Southwestern Community College. "I'm excited," Chew said. "The atmosphere is great. I'm looking forward to it. I always hoped I get the chance...
MURRAY, IA
kmaland.com

Davis sets school record in Nodaway Valley's rout of Bedford

(Bedford) -- A career night from Lindsey Davis was the centerpiece of Nodaway Valley's dominant 97-18 win over Bedford Tuesday. The Wolverines (5-1, 3-0) used an opportunistic defense and some successful outside 3-point shooting to cruise to the Pride of Iowa Conference win. "The energy was good," Coach Brian Eisbach...
BEDFORD, IA
kmaland.com

Bedford fends off Nodaway Valley to move to 6-0

(Bedford) -- Bedford's head-turning start met -- and passed -- its toughest test on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0) stayed perfect with a 58-50 win over Nodaway Valley in a pivotal Pride of Iowa Conference boys basketball clash. "Anytime you can get a conference win is a great thing,"...
BEDFORD, IA
kmaland.com

SWCC's Tomlinson named ICCAC Player of the Week

(Creston) -- Southwestern sophomore forward Devin Tomlinson has been named the ICCAC Division II Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. Tomlinson went 13 of 21 from the field and 3 of 5 from deep in finishing with 25 points and nine rebounds against NIACC. He added 25 points and six boards against Iowa Western.
CRESTON, IA
kmaland.com

Creston goes 3-0, wins marquee Hawkeye Ten dual over Glenwood

(Glenwood) -- Creston finished off a perfect 3-0 night with a 45-27 dual win over Hawkeye Ten foe Glenwood Tuesday. The Panthers dominated the first two duals of the evening, a 68-6 triumph over West Central Valley and a 63-15 victory over Treynor, before defeating the Rams in a highly-anticipated matchup.
CRESTON, IA
kmaland.com

Women's College Basketball (12/13): Fields has solid day in Northwest win

(Lebanon) -- The Northwest Missouri State women's basketball program notched a 61-38 win over McKendree on Tuesday night. The Bearcats (5-5) got the win behind 12 points from Evelyn Vazquez. Jillian Fleming added 10 points while Creston alum Kelsey Fields and Jayna Green accounted for eight points apiece. Fields also...
MARYVILLE, MO
KCCI.com

Knoxville opts out of wrestling meet at Roland-Story High School

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — The Knoxville High School wrestling team announced on its Facebook page Thursday that it would not be participating in a meet at Roland-Story High School. The meet is scheduled for Saturday. Instead, Knoxville is going to wrestle in the Regina Invitational at Iowa City Regina High...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kmaland.com

Brian Scott Schebaum, 53, Westboro, Missouri

There is no visitation at the funeral home. The family will receive friends after the interment at the Westboro Fire House. Memorials: Memorials may be directed to Davis Funeral Home for final expenses. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro.
WESTBORO, MO
Western Iowa Today

Creston woman injured in a two-vehicle accident

(Creston) A Creston woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident this (Thursday) morning. The Creston Police Department says a 15-year-old male from Creston was driving a 2001 Ford Escort north on Cottonwood, approaching a stop sign at the intersection with Townline. The teen stated he tried to stop but started sliding due to the snow-covered road. The Ford Escort slid into a westbound 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 51-year-old Jodi Johnson of Creston.
CRESTON, IA

