Nodaway Valley wrestling aiming for POI title
(Greenfield) -- A fast start to the season has Nodaway Valley wrestling setting their sights on a conference title Friday night. "We're feeling really well," Coach Brad Honnold said. "We have a young team. We weren't sure what to expect this season, but the kids have competed hard. I'm proud of the kids and the way they're competing."
St. Albert moves into top 10, Treynor moves up, Sioux City East moves into latest IGHSAU rankings
(KMAland) -- St. Albert is into the top 10 while Treynor moved up one spot and Sioux City East moved into the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union basketball rankings. Woodbine, Stanton, Martensdale-St. Marys, Underwood, Heelan and Lewis Central also continued to be ranked in the latest set from the IGHSAU.
KMAland Wrestling (12/15): SW Iowa wins Corner Duals, Shenandoah beats Clarinda for first time in 6 years
(KMAland) -- Southwest Iowa won the Corner Conference Duals, Harlan went 2-0, Nodaway Valley rolled in a 3-0 night and Shenandoah notched a rare dual win over Clarinda Thursday night. AT CLARINDA. Harlan went 2-0 while Shenandoah went 1-1 with their first dual win over Clarinda since December 15th, 2016.
Murray's Chew chooses softball at SWCC
(Murray) -- Murray multi-sport star Jayda Chew knew she wanted to play a sport in college but didn't know what or where. Chew will play softball at Southwestern Community College. "I'm excited," Chew said. "The atmosphere is great. I'm looking forward to it. I always hoped I get the chance...
Davis sets school record in Nodaway Valley's rout of Bedford
(Bedford) -- A career night from Lindsey Davis was the centerpiece of Nodaway Valley's dominant 97-18 win over Bedford Tuesday. The Wolverines (5-1, 3-0) used an opportunistic defense and some successful outside 3-point shooting to cruise to the Pride of Iowa Conference win. "The energy was good," Coach Brian Eisbach...
Bedford fends off Nodaway Valley to move to 6-0
(Bedford) -- Bedford's head-turning start met -- and passed -- its toughest test on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0) stayed perfect with a 58-50 win over Nodaway Valley in a pivotal Pride of Iowa Conference boys basketball clash. "Anytime you can get a conference win is a great thing,"...
SWCC's Tomlinson named ICCAC Player of the Week
(Creston) -- Southwestern sophomore forward Devin Tomlinson has been named the ICCAC Division II Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. Tomlinson went 13 of 21 from the field and 3 of 5 from deep in finishing with 25 points and nine rebounds against NIACC. He added 25 points and six boards against Iowa Western.
Creston goes 3-0, wins marquee Hawkeye Ten dual over Glenwood
(Glenwood) -- Creston finished off a perfect 3-0 night with a 45-27 dual win over Hawkeye Ten foe Glenwood Tuesday. The Panthers dominated the first two duals of the evening, a 68-6 triumph over West Central Valley and a 63-15 victory over Treynor, before defeating the Rams in a highly-anticipated matchup.
Women's College Basketball (12/13): Fields has solid day in Northwest win
(Lebanon) -- The Northwest Missouri State women's basketball program notched a 61-38 win over McKendree on Tuesday night. The Bearcats (5-5) got the win behind 12 points from Evelyn Vazquez. Jillian Fleming added 10 points while Creston alum Kelsey Fields and Jayna Green accounted for eight points apiece. Fields also...
Knoxville opts out of wrestling meet at Roland-Story High School
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — The Knoxville High School wrestling team announced on its Facebook page Thursday that it would not be participating in a meet at Roland-Story High School. The meet is scheduled for Saturday. Instead, Knoxville is going to wrestle in the Regina Invitational at Iowa City Regina High...
College Volleyball (12/14): Drake falls to Boston College in NIVC final
(KMAland) -- Drake's season ended with a runner-up finish at the NIVC Tournament on Wednesday. REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD (12/14)
Brian Scott Schebaum, 53, Westboro, Missouri
There is no visitation at the funeral home. The family will receive friends after the interment at the Westboro Fire House. Memorials: Memorials may be directed to Davis Funeral Home for final expenses. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro.
Catharine "Cate" Kenny, 71, Skidmore, MO
Service: MemorialName: Catharine "Cate" KennyPronunciation: Age: 71From: Skidmore, MOPreviou…
KMA MORNING SHOW - Brian Daoust, School Chatter
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah High School implemented a hands-on program to better educate its …
Chantel Hartson, 54, Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
Michael James Pelzer, age 67, Griswold
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, December 18, 2022. Memorials: A memorial fund is being established in Mike's name.
Phyllis Ann Nally, 81, Maryville, MO
Service: Memorial Service at a Later DateName: Phyllis Ann NallyPronunciation: Age: 81From: …
Creston woman injured in a two-vehicle accident
(Creston) A Creston woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident this (Thursday) morning. The Creston Police Department says a 15-year-old male from Creston was driving a 2001 Ford Escort north on Cottonwood, approaching a stop sign at the intersection with Townline. The teen stated he tried to stop but started sliding due to the snow-covered road. The Ford Escort slid into a westbound 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 51-year-old Jodi Johnson of Creston.
Multiple-Vehicle Accident West of Oakland
(Oakland) Authorities say Highway 6 is closed west of Oakland due to a multiple-vehicle accident. The crash site is at 320th and Highway 6. No other information is available at this time.
