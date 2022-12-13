Read full article on original website
In wake of baby formula crisis, highly critical report recommends major food safety changes at FDA
To help prevent outbreaks of food-related illness and problems like the formula shortage that left many parents in the US without adequate access to food for their babies, the US Food and Drug Administration needs a clearer mission and a different kind of leadership, and it has to act with more urgency, according to a highly critical new report.
‘Constant turmoil’ at FDA’s food regulatory agency, report says
Report recommends increased focus on nutrition, internal structural and cultural changes.
FDA Commissioner, vested groups respond to report on inner workings of FDA food program
Reactions to yesterday’s report on the inner workings of the food side of the Food And Drug Administration were cautiously optimistic. The commissioner of the agency was less than specific in his response to the report. Commissioner Robert Califf commissioned the report from the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA...
Pathogens found on half of the food-safety gloves
Steve Ardagh, chief executive officer for Eagle Protect, is known as “The Glove Guy.” Food Safety News met him at the International Association for Food Protection’s 2021 trade show. It was then we learned about his multi-year microbial analysis of potential pathogenic glove contamination. Eagle Protect, which...
COLA increase could mean SNAP benefit reduction for millions of recipients, even though SNAP amounts increased as well
Recent news reports state that social security recipients will receive an 8.7% raise in their monthly benefit amounts with the 2023 Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA). However, the income increase may push many recipients over the maximum income limit for their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits (source).
USDA provides funding to solar-powered agricultural dehydrator
JUA Technologies, an agriculture technology start-up that manufactures solar-powered crop dehydrators, has received a two-year, $600,000 Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to develop its technology. The goal of the Phase II project, titled Smart Multipurpose Solar Dehydration Device for Value Addition...
FDA Report Faults Agency’s Food Unit for Leaderless Dysfunction
The Abbott Nutrition baby formula plant in Sturgis, Mich., May 20, 2022. (Sarah Rice/The New York Times) The Food and Drug Administration’s food division has no clear leadership, avoids bold policy or enforcement actions, and fosters a culture that doesn’t adequately protect public health, according to a report issued Tuesday by an agency-related group.
Convoy, J.B. Hunt and Uber Freight call for standardized scheduling API
As FreightTech companies remedy fragmented industry processes, leaders in the space have found that while they are fighting for the same cause, lack of trading data standardization among supply chain participants is undermining their efforts. One of these fragmented processes is transportation appointment scheduling. According to Dan Lewis, co-founder and...
Cannaland — The metaverse for the world’s medicinal cannabis community
Weed, cannabis, marijuana, Kush, Mary Jane — this sacred plant has been named many things since its popularization and for good reason: The flower does a lot for humankind. While many will associate marijuana with food cravings, laughter and adolescent experiences, the plant’s potent flower has morphed into something more than that. Thanks to the scientific community, marijuana has become a centerpiece in medicinal treatments, alleviating pain and suffering for millions across the globe.
Nutritional Products International’s Jeff Fernandez Brings Retail Buying Experience From Walmart and Amazon to NPI
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Jeff Fernandez, president of NPI NPI Helps Health and Wellness Brand Manufacturers Expand in the U.S. Not only did Jeff work for industry leader Walmart, but he also played a role
Significant investment and expansion at Heraeus Noblelight UK to meet customer demand
Following significant investment from their German parent company, Heraeus Noblelight Ltd. will re-locate their production and research facilities to larger, purpose-designed premises in Northstowe, North Cambridge, U.K., This will expand production capacity to reduce lead times for their world-renowned, high technology flashlamps and flash systems. Heraeus Noblelight Ltd. managing director,...
Can $15 million overhaul Shein’s supply chain?
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. Shein has pledged $15 million to upgrade its supply chain over the next three to four years, and $4 million per year to step up surprise auditing of its suppliers. This comes after the ultra fast fashion giant was hit with allegations of worker exploitation in October, prompting the Rolling Stones to terminate a collaboration with the brand and sparking backlash.
Mosaic Partners With Safe Security on Real-Time Cyber Risk Evaluation
HAMILTON, Bermuda & PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Mosaic Insurance has launched a pioneering platform powered by California-based Safe Security to help underwriters evaluate cyber risk for brokers and insureds. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005143/en/ From Left to Right: Liam Jones, Mosaic’s Head of Business Development, Yosha DeLong, Mosaic’s Global Head of Cyber, and Pankaj Goyal, Safe Security’s SVP of Cyberinsurance and Data Science. (Photo: Business Wire)
Malvern Fintech Company Makes $41 Million Acquisition in Effort to Go Global
Malvern-based fin-tech company Cantaloupe acquired 32M for $41 million.Photo byCantaloupe. A Malvern-based fintech company is looking to expand its presence overseas. Cantaloupe recently acquired Wisconsin-based Three Square Market (32M), which has offices in the U.K. The sale was $41 million, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Jointly Announces Matches Cannabis Retail Sales Software
LOS ANGELES — Jointly, the cannabis discovery company, today announced the launch of Jointly Matches, a first-of-its-kind, goal-based, data-driven cannabis shopping cart builder for the modern cannabis retailer. This new software promises to increase revenue for retailers and make budtender training easier, all while helping retailers connect their customers...
Japanese Healthcare Startup Ubie Raises $45M for AI Symptom Checker
– Ubie, Inc., a Tokyo-based healthcare startup, announced it has closed its Series C round at $45M by raising $19M in an extension round. The new funding will enable Ubie to accelerate its growth and strengthen its presence in the U.S., following strong interest and traction in that market. To date, Ubie has raised $76 million in total.
New Report from BluesightⓇ Sheds Light on U.S. Consumer Trust in Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Management
ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- BluesightⓇ, The Medication Intelligence™ Company, today published the results of a recent survey measuring U.S. consumers’ trust in the U.S. healthcare system and pharmaceutical industry, which revealed that trust in both is below average. The study also explored how prior knowledge about drug diversion – among other factors – may impact patient perception and decisions about where to seek care. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005326/en/ “Through our suite of software solutions, Bluesight aims to provide actionable analytics by breaking down the barriers of siloed data within hospitals,” said Kevin MacDonald, CEO and co-founder of Bluesight. “At the end of the day, patient safety and their perspectives are what matters to hospitals. This survey brings the voice of the patient to life by highlighting key factors that influence their decision in choosing their healthcare providers. Topics like drug diversion are not always easy, but they are important to ensuring the safety and security of patients.”
A novel value-based multi-criteria decision making approach to evaluate new technology adoption in SMEs
This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ Computer Science) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
Outbreak investigations closing with few details available in several
The federal government has closed some foodborne illness outbreak investigations in the past week. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service released even less information when it closed its investigation into an outbreak than it did when it announced it. Of infections caused by E. coli O157:H7 the agency merely reported that beef was the suspected vehicle for the pathogen. The investigation, which began on an unspecified date in November is now closed. The agency did not report how many people were sickened or where they lived.
3 Ways Consumers are Driving Change in Retail Logistics for 2023
Here's how retailers can embrace consumer cues on sustainability, transparency and customer service in 2023 and beyond.
