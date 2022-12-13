BOSTON — Boston police say the man arrested in connection with an attack on a woman in Roxbury was also wanted in connection with other crimes. Ranlee Flores, 34, of Roxbury, was arrested Thursday in the area of 112 Southampton St., police said. At the time of his arrest, officers said he was wanted on warrants for unlawful possession of a firearm, destruction of personal property and less and lascivious speech or behavior.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO