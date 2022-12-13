ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, MA

Zack Lexington MA
3d ago

Medford. Probably an Italian family. Someone took too many servings of lasagna and all hell broke out. 🍝. Hoping all victims are alright and they catch the one who did this.

Related
WCVB

Boston Theater District shooting caught on camera

BOSTON — Surveillance video shows the moment a man was shot in Boston's Theater District on Sunday evening. It shows two men approaching a third near the corner of Stuart and Tremont Streets. When one opens fire, a window shatters. A second man then fires, hitting the first gunman.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Man Found Shot To Death In Boston: Police

Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a Boston neighborhood. Police responded to a Shot Spotter activation in the area of 20 Kensington Street in Roxbury around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, Boston Police report. Upon arrival, officers found an unknown m…
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Man shot, killed in Roxbury; police searching for assailant

BOSTON — A man was shot and killed in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston late Wednesday, and police are searching for the assailant. Officers were called at 11:20 p.m. after the sound of gunshots was detected in the area of 20 Kensington St. Upon arrival, police found a man...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police identify victim of fatal Boston shooting

Boston police have identified the 22-year-old man who was fatally shot on Kensington Street in Roxbury on Wednesday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 20 Kensington St. around 11 p.m. found Idelfonso Velez, of Boston, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police. He...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Suspect arrested in connection with Roxbury stabbing was wanted on multiple warrants

BOSTON — Boston police say the man arrested in connection with an attack on a woman in Roxbury was also wanted in connection with other crimes. Ranlee Flores, 34, of Roxbury, was arrested Thursday in the area of 112 Southampton St., police said. At the time of his arrest, officers said he was wanted on warrants for unlawful possession of a firearm, destruction of personal property and less and lascivious speech or behavior.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston police release images of suspect in violent Theater District attack

BOSTON — Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with a violent assault in the city’s Theater District last month. Detectives said at 1:48 a.m. on Nov. 5, officers were called to an assault and battery in the area of 279 Tremont St. Responding officers located a man who was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries and emergency brain surgery.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Teenage Driver Dead in Stoughton Car Crash

A driver is dead after crashing their car off a street in Stoughton, Massachusetts, overnight, authorities said Wednesday. The car drove off Sumner Street near Ryan Road, hitting a guard rail, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office. The driver was found dead at the scene and later identified as 16-year-old Ja’Zell Bentencourt, of Stoughton.
STOUGHTON, MA
WCVB

Boston city officials seek out owner of a cat with rabies

BOSTON — Boston city officials are looking for the owner of a cat found in Dorchester that has tested positive for rabies. A sick stray cat reported in front of 132 Glenway St., in Dorchester, has tested positive for rabies, Boston Public Health Commission reported. The Boston Animal Care...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police issue Missing Person Alert for 13-year-old from Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday. Officials say Nycere Johnson was last sighted leaving a Charlestown High School basketball game on Dec. 13. According to the police department, Johnson is a resident of Dorchester who is known to visit Downtown Crossing as well as the Bunker Hill Housing Development in Charlestown.
BOSTON, MA

