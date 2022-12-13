Read full article on original website
Zack Lexington MA
3d ago
Medford. Probably an Italian family. Someone took too many servings of lasagna and all hell broke out. 🍝. Hoping all victims are alright and they catch the one who did this.
WCVB
Boston Theater District shooting caught on camera
BOSTON — Surveillance video shows the moment a man was shot in Boston's Theater District on Sunday evening. It shows two men approaching a third near the corner of Stuart and Tremont Streets. When one opens fire, a window shatters. A second man then fires, hitting the first gunman.
Man Found Shot To Death In Boston: Police
Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a Boston neighborhood. Police responded to a Shot Spotter activation in the area of 20 Kensington Street in Roxbury around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, Boston Police report. Upon arrival, officers found an unknown m…
WCVB
Man shot, killed in Roxbury; police searching for assailant
BOSTON — A man was shot and killed in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston late Wednesday, and police are searching for the assailant. Officers were called at 11:20 p.m. after the sound of gunshots was detected in the area of 20 Kensington St. Upon arrival, police found a man...
whdh.com
Police identify victim of fatal Boston shooting
Boston police have identified the 22-year-old man who was fatally shot on Kensington Street in Roxbury on Wednesday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 20 Kensington St. around 11 p.m. found Idelfonso Velez, of Boston, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police. He...
Boston PD asking for public help identifying man in connection with an aggravated assault in Roxbury
Boston Police is asking for the publics help identifying a man in connection with an aggravated assault in Roxbury. According to Boston Police, on Thursday December 8, 2022, at about 5:30 p.m. police responded to the area of Deckard Street in Roxbury. Upon arrival to the scene, officers located a...
WCVB
Suspect arrested in connection with Roxbury stabbing was wanted on multiple warrants
BOSTON — Boston police say the man arrested in connection with an attack on a woman in Roxbury was also wanted in connection with other crimes. Ranlee Flores, 34, of Roxbury, was arrested Thursday in the area of 112 Southampton St., police said. At the time of his arrest, officers said he was wanted on warrants for unlawful possession of a firearm, destruction of personal property and less and lascivious speech or behavior.
WCVB
Boston police release images of suspect in violent Theater District attack
BOSTON — Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with a violent assault in the city’s Theater District last month. Detectives said at 1:48 a.m. on Nov. 5, officers were called to an assault and battery in the area of 279 Tremont St. Responding officers located a man who was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries and emergency brain surgery.
WCVB
Mother of 4 found dead in Stoughton outbuilding suffered 'significant injuries,' District Attorney says
The investigation into the death of a mother of four continued Wednesday, one day after her body was found in an outbuilding behind a home in Stoughton, Massachusetts. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office said the body of Amber Buckner, 40, was found at about 11 a.m. Tuesday at 743 Park St., which is near 5th Street.
WCVB
Teenager identified as victim in single-car overnight crash in Stoughton, Massachusetts
STOUGHTON, Mass. — A teenager has been identified as the victim in a single-vehicle crash overnight in Stoughton, Massachusetts, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. Investigators said it appears the vehicle went off the road and bit the guardrail on Sumner Street near the intersection with...
Webster couple who never returned home after stopping to ask for directions found in Connecticut
WEBSTER, Mass. — A missing Webster couple who set off a Silver Alert when they failed to return home after stopping to ask for directions on Tuesday was found safe in Connecticut overnight, officials said. Janusz and Stanislawa Melewski were last seen in Shrewsbury around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday...
WCVB
Pickup truck used in attempted theft of cash from ATM, video shows
CONCORD, Mass. — Surveillance video from a Massachusetts bank shows suspects using a pickup truck in an attempt to tear open an ATM and police said the incident may be related to a string of similar thefts in the area. A bank alarm summoned police to 1134 Main St....
nbcboston.com
Teenage Driver Dead in Stoughton Car Crash
A driver is dead after crashing their car off a street in Stoughton, Massachusetts, overnight, authorities said Wednesday. The car drove off Sumner Street near Ryan Road, hitting a guard rail, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office. The driver was found dead at the scene and later identified as 16-year-old Ja’Zell Bentencourt, of Stoughton.
whdh.com
Police searching for suspect who fatally stabbed a woman in Stoughton
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the suspect who fatally stabbed a woman on Park Street in Stoughton. Officers were called to the area around 11 a.m. Tuesday after a person living at the address found a woman unresponsive in an unattached structure behind a house. She has...
WCVB
Suspect found dangling from high-rise window in Boston held pending dangerousness hearing
BOSTON — A suspect who attempted to dive out a 12-floor window of a high-rise apartment building in Boston after a body was found in the building was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing during his arraignment Wednesday. Michael Perry, 37, was arraigned on a charge of assault...
Man killed in Rehoboth crash identified
The investigation continues into a crash that killed an Attleboro man Tuesday afternoon.
WCVB
Boston city officials seek out owner of a cat with rabies
BOSTON — Boston city officials are looking for the owner of a cat found in Dorchester that has tested positive for rabies. A sick stray cat reported in front of 132 Glenway St., in Dorchester, has tested positive for rabies, Boston Public Health Commission reported. The Boston Animal Care...
whdh.com
Boston Police issue Missing Person Alert for 13-year-old from Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday. Officials say Nycere Johnson was last sighted leaving a Charlestown High School basketball game on Dec. 13. According to the police department, Johnson is a resident of Dorchester who is known to visit Downtown Crossing as well as the Bunker Hill Housing Development in Charlestown.
WCVB
Man wanted by Mass. State Police for deadly 1991 Attleboro stabbing captured in Guatemala
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A fugitive wanted for a murder that happened in Massachusetts more than 30 years ago is now in custody. State police said Mario R. Garcia, who is the suspect in a 1991 deadly stabbing in Attleboro, was captured Wednesday morning at a Guatemalan shrimp farm he was operating under an alias.
Two arrested in Auburn for disrupting crime scene of dog stabbed in the head
AUBURN, Mass. — Two Auburn residents were arrested after they allegedly assaulted and spat on officers that were working to investigate a dog that was found stabbed in the head at their home. Officers responded to 113 Washington Street shortly after 9:00 p.m. for a report of a stabbed...
