Fayetteville, NC

Roundup: McClain’s 31 points help Lady Scots soar past Douglas Byrd 77-36

By Brandon Hodge Sports Writer
Laurinburg Exchange
 5 days ago
Lady Scots forward Alicia McClain (12) shoots a 3-pointer during Monday night’s win against Douglas Byrd.

LAURINBURG — As the saying goes: defense wins championships.

Although it wasn’t for a championship Monday night, the Lady Scots (1-3) were able to put together an impressive second half defensive effort to defeat the Douglas Byrd Eagles (1-4) 77-36.

The Lady Scots were able to take a 33-20 lead into the halftime break and went on a 17-4 run at the end of the second quarter to do so.

But, in the second half, the Lady Scots started to force turnovers and convert them into points; something that ignited the Lady Scots’ offense.

“Defense is what changed the game,” Lady Scots head coach Roshein McClain said after the game. “Getting down the break, getting our layups, and able to get open shots. And, I got out of man, I got out of press; I went 1-3-1. I said ‘let’s go 1-3-1 and see what they (Douglas Byrd) do.’ And, that’s what worked.”

The offensive attack from the Lady Scots’ defense in the second half was led by forward Alicia McClain (31 points, six 3-pointers), who had just five points in the first two quarters. After the Lady Scots led 54-29 at the end of the third quarter, Alicia McClain was able to drill five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help the Lady Scots get an eventual running clock.

Roshein McClain talked about what sparked his forward’s offensive output in the second half.

“I told Alicia ‘are you a star or are you a superstar’ in the third quarter,” Roshein McClain said. “Just be a superstar, that’s all; superstar status every night and we will have victories like that, we will have points like this.”

Alicia McClain wasn’t the only superstar on the night for the Lady Scots, however. Guard Morgan Thompson (17 points) came up big in the first half with 11 points to help push the Lady Scots further ahead of the Eagles.

“Morgan did a lot in the first half of driving, getting to the cup, dishing off; what we need her to do,” Roshein McClain said. “In the third and fourth quarters, it was just do this, do that, and Morgan picking up, getting steals, laying it up.”

The Lady Scots led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter, despite allowing a 7-0 run by the Eagles after the Lady Scots scored the first two points of the game.

A big feature of the second quarter for the Lady Scots was guard Madison Dixon (12 points). Dixon only scored four points in the first half, but had multiple effort plays and banked in a mid-range jump-shot at the halftime buzzer to give the Lady Scots momentum heading into the break.

Roshein McClain discussed the impact Dixon brings to his team.

“Madison Dixon plays with a lot of effort,” Roshein McClain said. “She does a lot of things that get unseen a lot; the lose balls, the offensive rebounding, and just being in the right spot to make a layup. She’s always there when you need her.”

Lady Scots forward Nyasia McQueen finished with seven points, while guards Madysan Hammonds and Danasia Lodge, along with forwards Jamilya Roberts, Kayla Simmons, and Asiah McInnis, each, had two points.

Cousar’s dunk fest helps lead Scots to 75-26 win over Douglas Byrd

After a crushing 64-61 defeat by the Marlboro County Bulldogs on Saturday, the Fighting Scots (3-1) didn’t show much sympathy for the Douglas Byrd Eagles (0-3) Monday night, as they won 75-26 and handed the Eagles their largest loss of the young season.

Scotland head coach Michael Malpass felt his team won handily due to correcting the little things.

“We shared the ball tonight,” Malpass said. “We hit the guy and we ran the floor, and we did some things in the open court. Normally, we’re hanging onto the ball too long. And, although you can’t hang your hat on how well we did certain things, you can always hang your hat on if you share the ball and run the floor, I don’t care who you play, you’re gonna get some easy baskets. So, that was a good thing that we did tonight in a game (that) could of gotten sloppy. And, we just took care of the ball.”

The Scots’ benefit in running the floor was six dunks by forward Lamonte’ Cousar (17 points), the first of which came on an alley-oop slam early in the first quarter.

Early on, the Scots built up a 20-6 lead before the Eagles would finish the first quarter on an 8-3 run to bring their deficit within single digits.

But, their deficit would become increasingly larger in the second quarter, as the Scots would outscore the Eagles by 19 points in the frame to go up 44-16 at halftime.

The third quarter saw the Scots’ lead continue to ascend, growing up to 63-26.

A running clock began early in the fourth quarter once the Scots reached a 40-point lead on the Eagles, which led to zero points in the frame for Douglas Byrd.

Scotland guards Jaiquez Caldwell and Isaac Ferguson, each, scored 11 points, and guard Tashad Russel finished with 10 points.

