Eric Weddle's new position: Head ball coach

This football season has been an interesting one for Eric Weddle.

Fresh off coming out of retirement, helping the Los Angeles Rams to a win in Super Bowl XLI, the six-time NFL All-Pro has been prepping to take over as the head football coach at Rancho Bernardo High for the 2023 season.

Weddle was at most Monday practices this season, observing how outgoing coach Tristan McCoy and his staff set up the week’s work for a Friday night game.

Once the Broncos season ended at 5-6 with a 24-0 loss to Torrey Pines in the playoffs, Weddle took the reigns.

“I’ve been thinking for weeks about what changes I want to make,” Weddle said. “I have an idea of how I want this team to play football.

“I’ve seen what to do with 12- and 14-year-olds in Pop Warner, but I want to bring NFL-style football to the Broncos.

“I’m a no-nonsense guy who doesn’t like drama on a team.”

Weddle prepped at Alta Loma High in San Bernardino County.

He was a football, basketball and baseball star, and was a two-time All-CIF selection in football.

A defensive back, he also played quarterback, passing for 965 yards, rushing for 587 and accounting for 27 touchdowns as a senior.

He played college football at Utah where he was a two-time All-American, and was taken by the San Diego Chargers in the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft.

He played nine seasons with the Chargers, three with the Baltimore Ravens, and was lured out of retirement by the injury-ravaged Rams last season.

In San Diego County, Weddle joins David Dunn (Lincoln), Shane Walton (Bishop’s), Bryan Wagner (Hilltop), Nick Novak (Maranatha Christian), Damon Baldwin (Ramona) and Stephen Cooper (Francis Parker) as high school head coaches with professional football experience.

McCoy steps aside as Rancho Bernardo’s leader in coaching wins, posting a 77-57 coaching record in 12 seasons.

“He’ll be engaged with the players almost immediately,” McCoy said. “You have to keep the kids engaged the whole time. There’s no time off away from football for anyone.

“One thing I’ve noticed is Eric is still excited about coaching here, but he knows what a challenge it will be.”

One thing McCoy is certain of, Weddle can handle the football end of the job.

It’s all the little things that pop up almost every day that drive a coach crazy.

“When you’re on a team, it’s all about the team,” Weddle said. “Football is one sport where one guy can’t dominate a game.”

Under normal circumstances, a new coach is inheriting a team coming off a losing record and the returning players don’t find out who the new coach is until February or March.

Weddle has been watching the Broncos since February.

“Getting a Super Bowl champion to be our coach is cool,’’ said wide receiver-cornerback Toryn Sellars, who just completed his junior season. “Change is always good.”

Skaye Pena, a senior-to-be linebacker, thinks the process will serve the Broncos well.

“I’m not worried because we know the guy knows football,” Pena said. “He’s seen a lot already.”

Joe Gilliam, a senior-to-be linebacker-tight end, thought any changes to the playbook will be outweighed by keeping the Broncos culture intact.

“I know his son plays Pop Warner in Rancho Bernardo, so he knows this environment,” Gilliam said. “He won’t change the culture, although there will be changes but not to the community and the brotherhood.”

Terrick Fisher, a senior-to-be running back-safety, acknowledged what he sees as the value of playing football at Rancho Bernardo.

“I’ve learned a lot about character here,” Fisher said. “Coach Weddle will do the same thing Coach McCoy has done. I think we’ll still be playing Bronco Ball, at least as hard as Coach McCoy made us work.”

As far as Weddle is concerned, there are two paths for the Broncos to take — either be the best high school football team ever, or give the players a foundation for the rest of their lives.

“I’ll always try to be the best, but I hope the players learn from my standard,” Weddle said. “The odds of any of these players making their way to a Division I college team isn’t good, so I want to make a difference in the players’ lives.

“I played football because I wanted to play football, but without a doubt football will make you a better person.”

For Weddle, that is his No. 1 priority as a Bronco.

Monahan is a freelance writer.

Eric Weddle’s to-do list

Now that Weddle is in charge of Rancho Bernardo High football program, he has a host of decisions to make, including:

Forming a coaching staff.

Offseason workouts.

7-on-7 passing tournaments over the summer.

Sending helmets and shoulder pads out for refurbishing and certification.

Setting a weekly practice plan for next fall.

Implementing changes to the offense and defense.

Reviewing returning Broncos players.

Figure out how to scout upcoming opponents.

Schedule for weight room workouts.

Coordinate buses for away games.

Grade checks for players.

