ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Eric Weddle's new position: Head ball coach

By TERRY MONAHAN
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ho9M_0jgX6GKg00

This football season has been an interesting one for Eric Weddle.

Fresh off coming out of retirement, helping the Los Angeles Rams to a win in Super Bowl XLI, the six-time NFL All-Pro has been prepping to take over as the head football coach at Rancho Bernardo High for the 2023 season.

Weddle was at most Monday practices this season, observing how outgoing coach Tristan McCoy and his staff set up the week’s work for a Friday night game.

Once the Broncos season ended at 5-6 with a 24-0 loss to Torrey Pines in the playoffs, Weddle took the reigns.

“I’ve been thinking for weeks about what changes I want to make,” Weddle said. “I have an idea of how I want this team to play football.

“I’ve seen what to do with 12- and 14-year-olds in Pop Warner, but I want to bring NFL-style football to the Broncos.

“I’m a no-nonsense guy who doesn’t like drama on a team.”

Weddle prepped at Alta Loma High in San Bernardino County.

He was a football, basketball and baseball star, and was a two-time All-CIF selection in football.

A defensive back, he also played quarterback, passing for 965 yards, rushing for 587 and accounting for 27 touchdowns as a senior.

He played college football at Utah where he was a two-time All-American, and was taken by the San Diego Chargers in the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft.

He played nine seasons with the Chargers, three with the Baltimore Ravens, and was lured out of retirement by the injury-ravaged Rams last season.

In San Diego County, Weddle joins David Dunn (Lincoln), Shane Walton (Bishop’s), Bryan Wagner (Hilltop), Nick Novak (Maranatha Christian), Damon Baldwin (Ramona) and Stephen Cooper (Francis Parker) as high school head coaches with professional football experience.

McCoy steps aside as Rancho Bernardo’s leader in coaching wins, posting a 77-57 coaching record in 12 seasons.

“He’ll be engaged with the players almost immediately,” McCoy said. “You have to keep the kids engaged the whole time. There’s no time off away from football for anyone.

“One thing I’ve noticed is Eric is still excited about coaching here, but he knows what a challenge it will be.”

One thing McCoy is certain of, Weddle can handle the football end of the job.

It’s all the little things that pop up almost every day that drive a coach crazy.

“When you’re on a team, it’s all about the team,” Weddle said. “Football is one sport where one guy can’t dominate a game.”

Under normal circumstances, a new coach is inheriting a team coming off a losing record and the returning players don’t find out who the new coach is until February or March.

Weddle has been watching the Broncos since February.

“Getting a Super Bowl champion to be our coach is cool,’’ said wide receiver-cornerback Toryn Sellars, who just completed his junior season. “Change is always good.”

Skaye Pena, a senior-to-be linebacker, thinks the process will serve the Broncos well.

“I’m not worried because we know the guy knows football,” Pena said. “He’s seen a lot already.”

Joe Gilliam, a senior-to-be linebacker-tight end, thought any changes to the playbook will be outweighed by keeping the Broncos culture intact.

“I know his son plays Pop Warner in Rancho Bernardo, so he knows this environment,” Gilliam said. “He won’t change the culture, although there will be changes but not to the community and the brotherhood.”

Terrick Fisher, a senior-to-be running back-safety, acknowledged what he sees as the value of playing football at Rancho Bernardo.

“I’ve learned a lot about character here,” Fisher said. “Coach Weddle will do the same thing Coach McCoy has done. I think we’ll still be playing Bronco Ball, at least as hard as Coach McCoy made us work.”

As far as Weddle is concerned, there are two paths for the Broncos to take — either be the best high school football team ever, or give the players a foundation for the rest of their lives.

“I’ll always try to be the best, but I hope the players learn from my standard,” Weddle said. “The odds of any of these players making their way to a Division I college team isn’t good, so I want to make a difference in the players’ lives.

“I played football because I wanted to play football, but without a doubt football will make you a better person.”

For Weddle, that is his No. 1 priority as a Bronco.

Monahan is a freelance writer.

Eric Weddle’s to-do list

Now that Weddle is in charge of Rancho Bernardo High football program, he has a host of decisions to make, including:

Forming a coaching staff.

Offseason workouts.

7-on-7 passing tournaments over the summer.

Sending helmets and shoulder pads out for refurbishing and certification.

Setting a weekly practice plan for next fall.

Implementing changes to the offense and defense.

Reviewing returning Broncos players.

Figure out how to scout upcoming opponents.

Schedule for weight room workouts.

Coordinate buses for away games.

Grade checks for players.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Was Fired In Locker Room

Navy wasted no time moving on from head coach Ken Niumatalolo after Saturday's double-overtime loss to Army. Niumatalolo was in Navy's locker room on Saturday when athletic director Chet Gladchuk walked in and fired him. "First of all, we just got kicked in the gut," Niumatalolo said, via ESPN. "I...
FanSided

3 Bill O’Brien replacements Alabama needs to hire to reignite the offense

Alabama football needs something to change after wasting Bryce Young and missing the College Football Playoff and Bill O’Brien is likely top of that list. Though you never want to put too much blame on one person, it’s hard not to look at the last two seasons for the Alabama Crimson Tide and wonder what might’ve been had Bill O’Brien not been the offensive coordinator.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Athlon Sports

NFL Will Reportedly Investigate 'Monday Night Football' Situation

The lack of medical attention given to DeVante Parker after suffering a head injury during the Patriots-Cardinals game on Monday sparked an investigation. The NFL and NFLPA are reviewing the set of downs, including those during and after Parker's injury, and his removal from the game, ESPN's Ian ...
HuskyMaven

Oregon QB Recruit Chooses a School — and It's Not UW

The University of Washington football team on Thursday watched as another quarterback recruit rejected its overtures in favor of a Big Ten destination. First it was South Dakota's Lincoln Kienholz, who on Wednesday flipped his commitment from the UW to Ohio State. This time it was Sam Leavitt of West...
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

UCLA approved to join Big Ten with 1 interesting catch

UCLA on Wednesday received approval to join the Big Ten in 2024 as they had hoped. But there is one interesting catch. UCLA announced over the summer that they would be joining rival USC in moving from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. The decision meant the Los Angeles-based schools would be leaving behind nearly... The post UCLA approved to join Big Ten with 1 interesting catch appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be Flipping Commitment

Five-star quarterback Dante Moore could be on the verge of flipping his commitment. At least that's what it sounds like. Moore, the No. 11 recruit and No. 5 quarterback from the 2023 class, committed to Oregon in July. However, the Ducks recently lost one of their top coaches. Offensive coordinator...
EUGENE, OR
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Marcus Mariota left Falcons after benching

Marcus Mariota has long been known as a selfless, team-first player. But the events following his benching by the Atlanta Falcons has led to questions regarding the quarterback. The Athletic’s Josh Kendall reported in an article published on Tuesday that Mariota left the Falcons (at least temporarily) following his benching....
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Bobby Petrino leaves Missouri State for offensive coordinator job

Bobby Petrino is officially returning to the FBS. After spending three seasons as the head coach at FCS program Missouri State, Petrino has accepted a job as the offensive coordinator at UNLV. ESPN’s Chris Low reported the news on Thursday morning. Petrino has been at Missouri State since 2020. He led the team to the... The post Bobby Petrino leaves Missouri State for offensive coordinator job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
The Spun

Ex-NFL Quarterback Makes Opinion On Skip Bayless Clear

Skip Bayless took sports punditry to another embarrassing low on Monday. Things got heated while discussing Tom Brady on Monday's Undisputed. Bayless tried to dismiss co-host Shannon Sharpe's points by saying the quarterback is "way better" than the Hall of Fame tight end ever was. After yet another asinine segment,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Luke Kuechly doesn't shoot down possibility of joining Panthers coaching staff

Carolina Panthers legend Luke Kuechly is getting a familiar feeling, and that’s thanks to the admirable job Steve Wilks is currently doing. The former linebacker and current Panthers radio analyst joined WFNZ’s The Mac Attack on Tuesday to talk some Carolina football. When asked if he feels the same way many fans do about promoting Wilks to the interim-less head-coaching position, he wholeheartedly agreed.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Former NFL Draft 2nd Round Pick Released Tuesday

The Arizona Cardinals released veteran cornerback Trayvon Mullen on Tuesday afternoon. Mullen, who is in fourth NFL season, appeared in eight games for the Cardinals, compiling 13 tackles and a forced fumble. Arizona originally acquired him in an offseason trade. Mullen spent his first three years with the Las Vegas...
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
78K+
Followers
117K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy