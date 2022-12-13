Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com
Suspect shot himself after Gonzales police officer found car flipped on highway
GONZALES - A man shot himself in the head in front of a police officer after he apparently flipped his car on an Ascension Parish highway Wednesday night. The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday near LA 30 and I-10 after the Gonzales Police Department says it received multiple 911 calls about a reckless driver in a white Corvette. The suspect was later identified as Joseph White Jr..
brproud.com
wbrz.com
brproud.com
brproud.com
5 arrested including two juveniles in multi-parish drug bust
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Five people, including two juveniles, were arrested on Thursday, December 15 in part of a multi-parish drug bust according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Over the last month, the EBRSO Narcotics division investigated five people including two 17-year-olds who were operating a...
theadvocate.com
brproud.com
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Zachary (Zachary, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Zachary on Wednesday. The collision involved a motorcycle at around 7 a.m. The man apparently lost control of his motorcycle and crashed sometime in the early morning, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
theadvocate.com
brproud.com
brproud.com
Louisiana man indicted after woman accuses him of rape when she was 12-years-old
A Morgan City man accused of raping a woman when she was a 12-year-old girl was indicted by a grand jury.
wbrz.com
