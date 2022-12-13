ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Suspect shot himself after Gonzales police officer found car flipped on highway

GONZALES - A man shot himself in the head in front of a police officer after he apparently flipped his car on an Ascension Parish highway Wednesday night. The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday near LA 30 and I-10 after the Gonzales Police Department says it received multiple 911 calls about a reckless driver in a white Corvette. The suspect was later identified as Joseph White Jr..
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Domestic dispute in Baton Rouge ends with bullet-riddled truck, affidavit says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about shots fired a little before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13. The deputy arrived at the Shenandoah Bend Apartments “and made contact with the victim who stated he began arguing with the mother of his child, who he has known for approximately 15 years,” according to the affidavit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: EBRSO searching for alleged thief

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is accused of theft and other charges. Estefan M. Gomez, 26, is wanted for four counts of felony theft and simple criminal damage to property, according to investigators. Detectives said Gomez has...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Arrest warrant issued for suspect after man shot and killed at hotel along Boardwalk Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported shooting off Sherwood Forest Boulevard near North Harrells Ferry Road that left one person dead, according to officials. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 37-year-old Sedrick Lewis was shot shortly after 11 a.m. at the FairBridge Inn on Boardwalk Drive off Sherwood Forest Boulevard. Officers said a 27-year-old shot Lewis after they two had a fight.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baker Police investigates narcotics distribution in East Baton Rouge

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Over the last few months Baker Police Narcotics Division, along with EBRSO Narcotics, EBRSO K-9 Unit, Baton Rouge’s DEA office, and other agencies have investigated Jarvis White, 38, for allegedly distributing narcotics in and around the East Baton Rouge area. According to a news...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating after man shot on Dutton Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting a little after 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14. Officers arrived on scene and found a male shooting victim. BRPD says that person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders confirm that one person was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Trial for woman suspected of poisoning her boyfriend nears end

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The trial into Meshell Hale is nearly over after prosecutors and the defense gave their closing arguments Thursday morning, Dec. 15. Meshelle Hale is suspected of using Barium Acetate to poison her boyfriend, Damian Skipper, who she referred to as her husband in 2015. She’s also suspected of killing her late husband Arthur Noflin, who died in 2016. This trial is focusing on Skipper who lived in East Baton Rouge Parish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

1 dead in shooting off Plank Road, 1 wounded a mile away; could be linked, BRPD says

One person was killed and another injured late Tuesday morning in a pair of north Baton Rouge shootings that could have been related, police said. One person was shot dead in the the 3400 block of Dayton Street, and another person was wounded about a mile away, near the intersection of Clayton Street and North Foster Drive, BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said. He said the two cases could be related.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Central man allegedly caught going double the speed limit

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pickup truck driven by Jmikel Dykes, 39, of Central, was allegedly seen speeding on Bluebonnet Blvd. earlier this week. A traffic stop was initiated on Monday, December 12, in the parking lot of the Albertsons located near the intersection of Bluebonnet Blvd. and Burbank Dr.
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB

Officials respond to deadly hotel shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a deadly shooting at a Baton Rouge hotel on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The shooting reportedly happened on Boardwalk Drive, which is near South Sherwood Forest Boulevard and I-12. Emergency officials said the victim was dead when they arrived.
BATON ROUGE, LA

