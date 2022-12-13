ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Crawling cockroaches, moldy pesto found in these Arizona restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Cheers! Spirits To Be Lifted Across Arizona As Top Outdoor Shopping Center Owner Successfully Expands State Law Allowing Shoppers To Sip & Stroll With Cocktails

Vestar Led Pilot Project Several Years in the Making Now Permanent After Governor Ducey Signs Latest Legislation. What started out as an idea at Vestar, the owners of Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix, Tempe Marketplace in Tempe and numerous other lifestyle centers throughout Arizona and the West, turned into temporary state legislation several years ago. Now it’s a permanent reality.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Walmart begins drone delivery from 4 stores in Glendale, Peoria

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Straight of science-fiction, the future is here. Four Walmart stores in the West Valley have officially launched drone deliveries as thousands prepare to make their last-minute holiday purchases. The company announced Thursday morning that two stories in Peoria and Glendale are now utilizing drones as...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Stolen ‘Toys for Tots’ donation box returned to Gilbert neighborhood

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a good ending for a Gilbert homeowner who saw a truck load up his “Toys for Tots” donation box and drive away with it. According to Gilbert police officers, Chris Ward’s donation box wasn’t really stolen but was taken because of a misunderstanding. The person who drove away with the box told police he picks up bulk trash in his neighborhood and doesn’t speak English. He said he thought the box was trash and didn’t realize he’d taken anything important.
GILBERT, AZ
Greyson F

Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to Town

Hungry for a juicy burger? A new restaurant will satisfy your cravings.Photo byLee Campbell/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes, when the family is packed in the car and you’re ready to drive somewhere for dinner, you want an easy restaurant that will satisfy everyone. You want a restaurant that has a little bit for all the picky mouths, and yet maybe you’re not feeling a fast food burger or chicken sandwich. There are a number of contemporary restaurants around town that can provide you with this kind of option, but if you are living in Goodyear, a brand new option will be opening up in the not-too-distant future.
GOODYEAR, AZ
12 News

Police searching for suspect after two men shot in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a double shooting Thursday evening in west Phoenix. According to police, they are looking for a suspect in connection with the shooting near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Police said both male victims had been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Plans reveal future of Tempe's closed Big Surf property

TEMPE, Ariz. — The closure of Tempe's Big Surf during the pandemic was the end of an era for Valley locals who grew up visiting the popular water park each summer. But now plans submitted to the City of Tempe reveal what developers possibly plan to do with the property located near McClintock and Weber drives.
TEMPE, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Local Seafood Restaurant Opening New Location

A local seafood restaurant is opening a new locationPhoto byMike Bergmann/Unsplash. For lovers of seafood, the Valley has expanded its number of restaurants offering fresh fish, lobster, oysters, and other species from the ocean. While a desert, Arizona’s a quick flight from the California coast, and the Gulf of California is even closer, so fish can be flown in the same day, which helps maintain the fresh taste any seafood lover can enjoy. One particular restaurant has grown in popularity over the last several years and has been featured on various Arizona PBS programs, highlighting the quality of the food. And now, there are plans for this restaurant to open a second location in the coming months.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix single mom moves into new Habitat for Humanity home and gets a surprise from Kurt Warner

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Christmas came early for a single mother in Phoenix. 2022 will be the first year she’ll spend the holiday in a home she owns. Single Phoenix mom Sherika also received some big gifts you can’t wrap from Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner and his wife Brenda. Sherika was able to walk through her finished Habitat for Humanity home for the very first time with her three kids on Monday. Besides home essentials like beds, couches, tables, and everything else you’d need for furniture, Sherika said she got another surprise. “We have food, dishes Tupperware, you name it, its there!” she said.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy