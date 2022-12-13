Read full article on original website
Phoenix grandmother has booming tamale business, explains why tamales are so popular
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s kind of like Santa’s workshop, but instead of making toys, they’re cooking tamales, about 5,000 a day. The Tamale Store on Cave Creek Road in North Phoenix has quite a wish list for Christmas, including pork red chile, green corn and cheese, and southwest veggie tamales.
Valley woman walking parade asking for new kidney
The Fiesta Bowl Parade is back on December 17th this year and it will be a long but worth it route for one Valley woman.
Historic Goodyear bar to be demolished, rebuilt 50 feet away
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A piece of Arizona history with a 100-year-old legacy is set to be demolished for a widening project in the West Valley. Roman’s Oasis has been a western staple in Goodyear located near Yuma Road and Cotton Lane since the 1920s. The giant rooster which...
'It’s all completely gone': Family left with nothing after fire at Mesa Public Storage facility
MESA, Ariz. — The death certificate, teddy bear, and baby shoes of Shaylene’s deceased 1-and-a-half-year-old son were among the things destroyed in a fire at a storage facility federal authorities are investigating. “We lost everything,” said Shaylene. “It’s all completely gone.”. Shaylene, her husband, and...
Suspect dead; one hospitalized after shooting at Amazon warehouse in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a suspect is dead and another man is fighting for his life at the hospital after a shooting broke out at an Amazon warehouse in Chandler early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to initial reports of a shooting just after 9:30 a.m. at...
Crawling cockroaches, moldy pesto found in these Arizona restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Walmart launching drone service at some Arizona locations
ARIZONA, USA — Walmart is taking to the skies with its delivery service for some customers in Arizona. The retail giant is launching a drone delivery service at four of its stores in the Valley. Arizona is one of six states to offer the service. In a release, Walmart...
Cheers! Spirits To Be Lifted Across Arizona As Top Outdoor Shopping Center Owner Successfully Expands State Law Allowing Shoppers To Sip & Stroll With Cocktails
Vestar Led Pilot Project Several Years in the Making Now Permanent After Governor Ducey Signs Latest Legislation. What started out as an idea at Vestar, the owners of Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix, Tempe Marketplace in Tempe and numerous other lifestyle centers throughout Arizona and the West, turned into temporary state legislation several years ago. Now it’s a permanent reality.
City of Phoenix documents identify man who owns unauthorized sculptures that were put up near 'The Zone'
We now know the name of a man who owns a number of dinosaur sculptures that have been erected in a part of Central Phoenix known as 'The Zone,' where a number of homeless people congregate. City of Phoenix officials have said the sculptures are not authorized to be there.
Walmart begins drone delivery from 4 stores in Glendale, Peoria
GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Straight of science-fiction, the future is here. Four Walmart stores in the West Valley have officially launched drone deliveries as thousands prepare to make their last-minute holiday purchases. The company announced Thursday morning that two stories in Peoria and Glendale are now utilizing drones as...
Stolen ‘Toys for Tots’ donation box returned to Gilbert neighborhood
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a good ending for a Gilbert homeowner who saw a truck load up his “Toys for Tots” donation box and drive away with it. According to Gilbert police officers, Chris Ward’s donation box wasn’t really stolen but was taken because of a misunderstanding. The person who drove away with the box told police he picks up bulk trash in his neighborhood and doesn’t speak English. He said he thought the box was trash and didn’t realize he’d taken anything important.
Amazon contracted employee returned fire at shooter outside warehouse, Chandler police say
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A contracted Amazon worker returned fire on a suspected shooter at the Amazon Flex warehouse in Chandler, police said. One employee was taken to the hospital, and police say that he is expected to survive his injuries. Police said that the shooter was found deceased in the parking lot outside.
Flooding forces evacuations at Scottsdale condominium: 'Water gushing from the ceiling'
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - More than 80 residents inside a Scottsdale condominium have been evacuated due to flooding throughout the complex, fire crews said Thursday. A sprinkler pipe burst in the attic at the building near 92nd Street and Thunderbird, according to David Folio with Scottsdale Fire. A resident had reported...
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to Town
Hungry for a juicy burger? A new restaurant will satisfy your cravings.Photo byLee Campbell/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes, when the family is packed in the car and you’re ready to drive somewhere for dinner, you want an easy restaurant that will satisfy everyone. You want a restaurant that has a little bit for all the picky mouths, and yet maybe you’re not feeling a fast food burger or chicken sandwich. There are a number of contemporary restaurants around town that can provide you with this kind of option, but if you are living in Goodyear, a brand new option will be opening up in the not-too-distant future.
Officers find convicted murderer with "sheet around his neck"
Convicted murderer Joseph Harris is dead after correctional officers recently found him in his cell with a "sheet around his neck."
Police searching for suspect after two men shot in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a double shooting Thursday evening in west Phoenix. According to police, they are looking for a suspect in connection with the shooting near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Police said both male victims had been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Plans reveal future of Tempe's closed Big Surf property
TEMPE, Ariz. — The closure of Tempe's Big Surf during the pandemic was the end of an era for Valley locals who grew up visiting the popular water park each summer. But now plans submitted to the City of Tempe reveal what developers possibly plan to do with the property located near McClintock and Weber drives.
Teen dead, woman injured during shooting in north Phoenix Wednesday
On Wednesday morning, police were called to an apartment near 23rd Avenue and Rose Garden Lane, south of Deer Valley Road, for reports of a shooting.
Popular Local Seafood Restaurant Opening New Location
A local seafood restaurant is opening a new locationPhoto byMike Bergmann/Unsplash. For lovers of seafood, the Valley has expanded its number of restaurants offering fresh fish, lobster, oysters, and other species from the ocean. While a desert, Arizona’s a quick flight from the California coast, and the Gulf of California is even closer, so fish can be flown in the same day, which helps maintain the fresh taste any seafood lover can enjoy. One particular restaurant has grown in popularity over the last several years and has been featured on various Arizona PBS programs, highlighting the quality of the food. And now, there are plans for this restaurant to open a second location in the coming months.
Phoenix single mom moves into new Habitat for Humanity home and gets a surprise from Kurt Warner
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Christmas came early for a single mother in Phoenix. 2022 will be the first year she’ll spend the holiday in a home she owns. Single Phoenix mom Sherika also received some big gifts you can’t wrap from Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner and his wife Brenda. Sherika was able to walk through her finished Habitat for Humanity home for the very first time with her three kids on Monday. Besides home essentials like beds, couches, tables, and everything else you’d need for furniture, Sherika said she got another surprise. “We have food, dishes Tupperware, you name it, its there!” she said.
