Arizona State

WLTX.com

No, vaccinated people are not more likely to die from COVID-19 than unvaccinated people

COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2021 after heart disease and cancer, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in April. Recently, some people online have questioned the COVID-19 vaccine’s ability to prevent virus-related deaths. Citing an article published in the Washington Post on Nov. 23, many people have claimed that vaccinated people are now more likely to die from the virus than those who are unvaccinated, contradicting longstanding public health guidance.
BET

Black People Are Getting Sicker And Being Hospitalized More Often Than Whites This Flu Season

Experts are warning that this may be a particularly severe flu season, and data seems to show that Black people are suffering the most. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pulled data from a network that represented approximately 29 million people. They found that the hospitalization rate for Black patients with the flu, at 22.6 per 100,000 population, was almost four times higher than the rate for white patients at just 5.9 per 100,000. These numbers were representative as of Nov. 19.
EverydayHealth.com

RSV Is Hospitalizing Seniors at an Abnormally High Rate

Cases of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and other respiratory illnesses have been surging throughout the United States. While recent headlines have been focusing on how children infected with RSV have been filling hospitals to capacity, older adults are also being hospitalized at a rate that is unusually high compared with previous years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Monkeys Vaccinated With Experimental COVID Vaccine Shows Promising Results Againt Lung Diseases

A new follow-up study discovered that the Moderna mRNA vaccine and a protein-based vaccine candidate containing an adjuvant, a substance that boosts immune responses, continue to protect rhesus macaques against lung disease one year after they were vaccinated as infants. The experimental COVID-19 vaccine offers long-term protection. In 2021, a...
msn.com

Bivalent Covid Boosters Give Some Protection in CDC Study, But Not Much

(Bloomberg) -- Covid-19 boosters from Moderna Inc. and the partnership of Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE that fight the latest omicron variants provide only modest short-term protection against mild infections, and experts say it’s still unclear whether the updated shots are any better than earlier versions at preventing hospitalization and severe illness.
MedicalXpress

National study confirms breakthrough COVID cases are less severe than COVID in unvaccinated adults

Individuals who, despite having been vaccinated against COVID-19, develop the disease and are hospitalized are less likely to go to an intensive care unit (ICU), more likely to have a shorter hospital stay, and less likely to die in the hospital than individuals hospitalized for COVID who were never vaccinated, according to a national study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's VISION Network.
NBC News

U.S. hospitals overwhelmed by Covid, RSV and flu

Hospitals nationwide are once again at full capacity with a trifecta of illnesses: Covid, RSV and the flu. NBC News’ Tom Costello reports on the surge in viruses and how the CDC is responding.Dec. 8, 2022.
WKRN News 2

CDC director urges vaccination amid record high reports of flu, RSV

Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), warned of extremely high levels of respiratory illness in the U.S. on Monday, particularly flu hospitalizations, and made another call for people to stay up to date on their vaccinations. In a briefing, Walensky said the U.S. is seeing elevated levels of COVID-19, […]
KXLY

~10 Percent of Deaths Among Ever-Employed Linked to COPD in 2020

THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — About 10 percent of deaths among ever-employed persons aged 15 years and older were associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in 2020, according to research published in the Dec. 9 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

