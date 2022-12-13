ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

North valley community mourns lives of two toddlers after suspected DUI crash

By Shakeria Hawkins
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
A North Las Vegas community is mourning after a tragic crash that took the lives of two toddlers.

According to North Las Vegas Police, the driver of the vehicle is a woman in her 20s and is also a family member of the two children. Police say they believe the driver was under the influence at the time of the crash.

Both toddlers killed in the crash have since been identified as 3-year-old Taylor Wilmer and 2-year-old Rose Wilmer.

BREAKING STORY: Speeding, impairment suspected in North Las Vegas crash that killed 2 toddlers

Nearby resident and witness, Isaac Garcia, says he was one of the first people on the scene after a speeding gray minivan struck a tree behind his neighbor's house.

"The baby was the same size as my baby, and the baby was near my feet when she dropped it. I was just in shock that she wasn't even caring about the baby," said Garcia. "She was more worried about the police."

"It was like a big ol' boom, I mean if that tree wasn't there it would've gone through the wall," said Davis Mallory, whose house is located behind the crash site.

North Las Vegas Police say the two toddlers were not wearing proper restraints when the crash happened Sunday night, near Craig and MLK. According to the investigators, a gray minivan struck a tree, claiming the lives of the two young children and leaving both women at UMC Hospital with injuries. The relationship between the passenger, toddlers and the driver of the vehicle is unknown at this time.

During a press conference on Monday afternoon, the public was reminded to always use proper restraints when driving with children in the car.

"Two juveniles were not wearing age-appropriate child safety restraints, resulting in the toddler, the initial toddler being decapitated and the other later succumbing to her injuries," said Alexander Cuevas, public information officer for North Las Vegas Police.

Nearby residents and witnesses told KTNV-TV they are heartbroken by what happened. Residents we spoke to claim speeding is a problem in the area.

"This is a weekly thing. Every weekend there are speeders, every weekend speeding up and down that street," said resident Patricia Serrano.

"It's a bad situation, that street right there is dangerous," Mallory said.

Long Dong Silver
3d ago

How about a little lesson for everyone! Don’t drink and drive especially with children in the car unrestrained!

Chloe too
2d ago

Sad, her punishment?? Having to live with two senseless death that could have been avoided! Too bad the driver lived.

Ziggy Rainbow
2d ago

God bless those little angels but I have no sympathy or concern for that adult driver. It's despicable!

KTNV 13 Action News

