Our Lady of Guadalupe Celebration highlights ancient culture

A bilingual Mass in honor of the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe at St. John's Cathedral was held in Lafayette on Monday, December 12, marking the 488th Anniversary.

Church goers celebrated with a reception following the Mass.

"Our Lady de Guadalupe is the most important person in the world, in Mexico and now in Latin America. We want our kids, our community to continue our culture and our celebrations," community member, Cuca Ruben told KATC.