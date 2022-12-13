ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

Snow falls in parts of Cochise County

By Andrew Christiansen
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
Throughout Southern Arizona, snow and ice filled the streets as temperatures dropped.

It’s not something Cochise County sees often, except for a few times a year.

Ed Mosqwa lives in Saint David and said usually around this time temperatures can reach 30 degrees.

He said temperatures usually drop even lower in January and said it only usually snows once or twice during the winter.

He said he likes to be especially vigilant on the roads when they become icy or filled with snow.

“I just feel the tires. They tell me what’s happening. Like I know when I’m starting to lose it, I just back off,” Mosqwa said.

Faye Beckert is a driving instructor at Stop and Go Driving School and said when the roads are icy or snowy, people should apply their brakes sooner and drive slower.

She said during icy conditions, you should be driving 10 miles under the speed limit and said you should keep a 6 second distance between you and the car in front of you.

“Don’t make any sudden movements. It can cause you to go into a skid,” she advised.

She said you should stay try to drive in the same tire tracks as the car in front of you and consider snow chains, especially if you’re going up a mountain.

The Arizona DOT said if you’re not able to drive your vehicle, raise the front hood and use the emergency flashers.

They’re also encouraging people to keep some extra warm clothes in their car like gloves and scarves. They also said to keep safety flares and a first aid kit.

Andrew Christiansen is a reporter for KGUN 9 . Before joining the team, Andrew reported in Corpus Christi, Texas for KRIS6 News, Action 10 News and guest reported in Spanish for Telemundo Corpus Christi. Share your story ideas with Andrew by emailing andrew.christiansen@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , or Twitter .

KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

