Shaver Lake businesses get boost from weekend snowfall

After a significant dumping of snow in the Sierra Nevada over the weekend, shops in Shaver Lake saw an uptick in business.

"We're all blessed because what makes the town survive is people coming up here to enjoy the snow so we're very excited," said Tyler Powell, general manager of Shaver Lake Sports.

Powell told Action News Shaver Lake Sports has been selling a lot of gear, including snow chains, boots, and sleds.

The store also rents out skis and snowboards to people heading up to China Peak.

"I came across here to look for some ski equipment, ski boots - and different things I need for the day," said Sierra Smith, who lives in Tulare and visited the Shaver area for the first time on Monday.

Smith is from Michigan, so she said the snowy weather reminded her of home.

For folks less familiar with driving in the snow, Powell says he and his staff are always ready to help.

"Just be prepared. Have snow chains. It's educating the people that don't come up here much. They don't know what they need or what they need to do," said Powell.