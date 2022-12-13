ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaver Lake, CA

Shaver Lake businesses get boost from weekend snowfall

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zDP1m_0jgX3GE300

After a significant dumping of snow in the Sierra Nevada over the weekend, shops in Shaver Lake saw an uptick in business.

"We're all blessed because what makes the town survive is people coming up here to enjoy the snow so we're very excited," said Tyler Powell, general manager of Shaver Lake Sports.

Powell told Action News Shaver Lake Sports has been selling a lot of gear, including snow chains, boots, and sleds.

The store also rents out skis and snowboards to people heading up to China Peak.

"I came across here to look for some ski equipment, ski boots - and different things I need for the day," said Sierra Smith, who lives in Tulare and visited the Shaver area for the first time on Monday.

Smith is from Michigan, so she said the snowy weather reminded her of home.

For folks less familiar with driving in the snow, Powell says he and his staff are always ready to help.

"Just be prepared. Have snow chains. It's educating the people that don't come up here much. They don't know what they need or what they need to do," said Powell.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Foggy day school schedule for Wednesday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Foggy day school schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 14. This list will be updated as more schools report delays. Traver Elementary School – Plan A. Tips from the California Highway Patrol when driving in the fog.   Drive with lights on LOW beam. It is illegal to drive with parking lights on.  Watch […]
TRAVER, CA
goldrushcam.com

National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County

December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
TravelPulse

Visalia, California Becomes Country's First Autism Certified Destination

The city of Visalia in Central California announced that it has become the first-ever certified Autism Destination in the U.S. The award by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) follows a year-long effort by local tourism partners to better address the travel needs of autistic adventurers and their families in the destination.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno State professor flies special Christmas mission

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A math professor at Fresno State is using his skills as a pilot to help deliver presents to a northern California family in need, college officials announced on Thursday. Although Dr. Tamas Forgacs does not fly a sleigh, he was in the cockpit of a Piper Warrior decorated with red and […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

The events in Fresno taking place in December

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno will be offering a variety of free events in December for all ages, from offering free hot meals to seniors to Christmas crafts and pictures with Santa Claus. Hot meals for Seniors These meals will be provided on a reservation system. Anyone interested should fill out a […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia and Porterville change lanes with CTC grant funded projects

TULARE COUNTY – New trails were blazed in Tulare, Fresno and Kern counties for walking and bike lanes this month, as well as new or improved road infrastructure. On Dec. 8, the California Transportation Commission (CTC) announced they would be distributing $1 billion across the state to fund 93 different walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities. Among these communities are Visalia, Porterville and cities in Fresno and Kern counties. Two-thirds of the projects will implement safe routes for children to walk or bike to school.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Delivery Driver Fired After Caught Throwing Fedex Customer Packages

DINUBA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — If you are waiting for your package to arrive by mail, you may want to check that they’re getting delivered with care this holiday season. A Parlier woman reached out to FOX26 News claiming she is fed up with a FedEx driver who continues to mishandle her packages.
PARLIER, CA
KMJ

EV Charging Station Cables Cut, Stolen From Roeding Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The cables on the EV charging stations at Roeding Park in central Fresno have been cut and stolen. It appears that somebody has cut 7 out of 10 of the large connector wires on the charging stations and taken them. EV chargers are for those...
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
61K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy