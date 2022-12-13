Read full article on original website
Brock Purdy Will Become Prominent if 49ers Defeat Seahawks
Brock Purdy will get another shot at cementing that he is the real deal when the 49ers face the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.
49ers clinch NFC West with win over Seahawks: Best memes and tweets
The 49ers rode a stellar performance from George Kittle and Brock Purdy to an NFC West-clinching victory over the Seahawks in Seattle. Brock Purdy made a successful starting debut on Sunday against the Bucs, but going on the road to Seattle with the chance to clinch the division was an entirely different challenge.
Seahawks vs. 49ers 'Most Challenging Thing'? Coach Carroll Explains TNF Issue
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was honest about his feelings toward Thursday Night Football.
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes announce coaching hire
As the Ohio State football team is preparing to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve, the Buckeyes just announced a coaching hire. The Ohio State football team announced over the weekend that senior advisor to the head coach, Keenan Bailey, will take over for Kevin Wilson as the new tight end coach. Bailey has been seen by many as an up-and-comer in coaching circles, and Ryan Day wanted to make sure that he would stick with the Buckeyes.
Giants sign former Dodgers pitcher in another move that’ll get them nowhere
Some offseason from the San Francisco Giants! First, they miss out on Aaron Judge and got Mitch Haniger as a consolation prize. Then they add Sean Manaea to their rotation, knowing very well how badly the Los Angeles Dodgers owned him last year. Now, they’ve signed a former Dodger to join their crowded rotation!
49ers RB Christian McCaffrey on surging Panthers: They're killin' it
Christian McCaffrey is still a huge asset for the Carolina Panthers. This past Sunday, the do-it-all running back does what he often does (it all) and led a Week 14 thrashing of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McCaffrey ran for 119 yards and a touchdown off 14 carries and added another 34 yards and a score through the air in the 35-7 win.
Deebo Samuel narrating George Kittle’s touchdown is everything (Video)
Injured 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel provided amazing narration for George Kittle’s touchdown against the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. Deebo Samuel can’t play for the 49ers right now. He suffered a sprained MCL and ankle against the Buccaneers. It won’t end his season, fortunately, but it prevented him from traveling with his team to face the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.
NFL Playoff Picture: How AFC and NFC contenders can clinch this week
The Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, and Buffalo Bills can all clinch a playoff spot in Week 15 of the NFL season. Here’s how they can do so. We are entering Week 15 of the NFL season, and there is just one team that has already locked up a spot in the playoffs. That team is none other than the 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles, who blew out the New York Giants 48-22 last week to clinch their postseason berth.
