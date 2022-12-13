Watsonville firefighters attack a fire that broke out in a two-story home on the 400 block East Beach Street Thursday morning. Battalion Chief Jon Goulding said the blaze opened up in a second floor portion of the home that is divided into several units. Firefighters were able to largely snuff out the flames within 20 minutes of the 9:20am incident. Three people were taken to the hospital for observation. Goulding said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

