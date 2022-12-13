Read full article on original website
Related
pajaronian.com
Mariners see higher turnout for upcoming season | High school wrestling
APTOS—The Aptos High wrestling team is still overcoming the low turnout of wrestlers after nearly three years since the Covid-19 pandemic first broke. So, when the Mariners began their season with substantially more athletes than the previous year, the primary objective for head coach Rudy Guzman this season was to maintain these high numbers.
Salinas, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Salinas. The Notre Dame High School - Salinas basketball team will have a game with North Salinas High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.
Ground breaking ceremony for Monterey’s Shuman Hearthouse
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Local government and business leaders, contractors and architects held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Shuman Hearthouse in Monterey on Wednesday. The Shuman Hearthouse will be located at 600 E. Franklin Street and will provide shelter for 35 individuals, women and families. In neighboring Seaside, Casa De Noche Buena, is being used as The post Ground breaking ceremony for Monterey’s Shuman Hearthouse appeared first on KION546.
sanbenito.com
Hollister School District now hiring coaches
Are you interested in making a positive impact on local student-athletes while earning some money? The Hollister School District invites residents to submit applications for openings to coach afterschool sports programs. The district is accepting applications for Season #1, which includes Girls Soccer and Boys Basketball programs running from Jan....
KSBW.com
Ice Skating by the Bay delays opening
MONTEREY, Calif. — Ice Skating by the Bay announced that they will not be open Wednesday due to some ice chiller maintenance problems. According to the company, the maintenance issues arose because of the storms. According to a Facebook post by Ice skating by the Bay, they will be...
Is the end near for local radio at Santa Cruz's KSCO?
According to KSCO owner Michael Zwerling, local programming at the Santa Cruz AM radio station could be coming to an end. Zwerling has been trying for weeks to sell the station, and he says if he has no takers, he'll convert the station to all syndicated programming on Jan. 1.
KTVU FOX 2
Traffic death in San Jose marks new, unfortunate record
There was another fatal crash in San Jose, marking the 62nd fatal traffic collision this year, a new record in over two decades. Emma Goss.
NBC Bay Area
Falling Tree Kills 2, Seriously Injures 4 on Highway 101 South of Gilroy
A eucalyptus tree that fell across the southbound lanes of Highway 101 in wet and windy conditions early Sunday caused three vehicles to crash, killing two people and injuring four others, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded to a 3:25 a.m. report of the crash near Cannon Road,...
Gilroy Dispatch
Storm barrels through South County
Heavy winds and a torrential downpour over the weekend flooded roads, toppled trees, wiped out electricity and caused plenty of anxiety and frustration throughout Gilroy. According to the National Weather Service, Gilroy got three inches of rain combined on Dec. 10 and 11. Miller Avenue at Silva’s Crossing in Christmas...
gilroylife.com
Breaking news: Gilroy Chamber announces Victoria Valencia is its new CEO
Appointment was announced at Dec. 14, Gilroy Chamber breakfast meeting. Victoria Valencia has been selected as its new chief executive officer for the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce. Valencia is a South County native, joining the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce staff in January 2019 as its community relations coordinator, managing marketing...
sanbenito.com
Garlic titan Don Christopher dies
Don Christopher, who grew a handful of acres into an internationally recognized brand—and whose philanthropic work provided young people with a path toward education and established Gilroy as the world’s garlic epicenter—died surrounded by his family on Dec. 12. He was 88. Christopher, a third generation farmer,...
Lake County News
Scotts Valley Pomo tribe plans to turn Lucerne Hotel into homeless facility
LUCERNE, Calif. — Concerns and many unanswered questions are arising over the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians’ plan to turn the historic Lucerne Hotel into a homeless housing facility with a multimillion dollar state grant that the tribe received after claiming the Lake County Office of Education is partnering with it on the project.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday morning in San Jose. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the area of Capitol Expressway and Seven Trees Boulevard.
27-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Santa Clara County (Santa Clara County, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle collision on Saturday. The accident occurred on Highway 17, where it meets Idylwild Road at 9:16 a.m. According to the officials, a black 2013 Toyota was going west on Idylwild Road when it turned left to go onto the highway and came directly into the path of a gray Ford Mustang. The Ford hit the Toyota on the driver’s side.
KSBW.com
For the first time in more than a year Central Coast gas prices dip below $4
SALINAS, Calif. — Gas prices can now be found under $4 which is the first time in more than a year on the Central Coast. According to AAA, the average for a gallon of regular in California is now at $ 4.51, which is down about 20 cents since last week and 92 cents since last month.
pajaronian.com
Photo: Fire erupts in East Beach home
Watsonville firefighters attack a fire that broke out in a two-story home on the 400 block East Beach Street Thursday morning. Battalion Chief Jon Goulding said the blaze opened up in a second floor portion of the home that is divided into several units. Firefighters were able to largely snuff out the flames within 20 minutes of the 9:20am incident. Three people were taken to the hospital for observation. Goulding said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Everyone deserves a decent place to live: Help Sierra & Taj build their new family home
In recent years, the housing crisis in Santa Cruz County has worsened to an unprecedented level. The stark increase in the county’s home prices has made it impossible for the majority of families to purchase any sort of reliable accommodation. The increased tension surrounding the lack of affordable housing...
NBC Bay Area
Inside the Anderson Dam Reconstruction Project in South Bay
The Santa Clara Valley Water District shut down its largest reservoir, Anderson Dam in 2020 as the state was slipping into a deepening drought. Anderson Dam is in Morgan Hill and was built in 1950, which was part of the problem. Anderson also did not meet state seismic safety standards and needed a major retrofit.
Morgan Hill Times
Weekend storm drenches Morgan Hill
Heavy winds and a torrential downpour over the weekend flooded roads, toppled trees, wiped out electricity and caused plenty of anxiety and frustration throughout South County. From Dec. 9-11, Morgan Hill received a combined total of 4.5 inches of rain, according to local weather enthusiast Chris Henry, who has been...
2 killed, 4 injured when eucalyptus tree falls on California's Highway 101
Two people were killed and four were hurt Sunday when a giant eucalyptus tree fell on Highway 101.
Comments / 0