Hollister, CA

pajaronian.com

Mariners see higher turnout for upcoming season | High school wrestling

APTOS—The Aptos High wrestling team is still overcoming the low turnout of wrestlers after nearly three years since the Covid-19 pandemic first broke. So, when the Mariners began their season with substantially more athletes than the previous year, the primary objective for head coach Rudy Guzman this season was to maintain these high numbers.
APTOS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Ground breaking ceremony for Monterey’s Shuman Hearthouse

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Local government and business leaders, contractors and architects held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Shuman Hearthouse in Monterey on Wednesday. The Shuman Hearthouse will be located at 600 E. Franklin Street and will provide shelter for 35 individuals, women and families. In neighboring Seaside, Casa De Noche Buena, is being used as The post Ground breaking ceremony for Monterey’s Shuman Hearthouse appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
sanbenito.com

Hollister School District now hiring coaches

Are you interested in making a positive impact on local student-athletes while earning some money? The Hollister School District invites residents to submit applications for openings to coach afterschool sports programs. The district is accepting applications for Season #1, which includes Girls Soccer and Boys Basketball programs running from Jan....
HOLLISTER, CA
KSBW.com

Ice Skating by the Bay delays opening

MONTEREY, Calif. — Ice Skating by the Bay announced that they will not be open Wednesday due to some ice chiller maintenance problems. According to the company, the maintenance issues arose because of the storms. According to a Facebook post by Ice skating by the Bay, they will be...
MONTEREY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Falling Tree Kills 2, Seriously Injures 4 on Highway 101 South of Gilroy

A eucalyptus tree that fell across the southbound lanes of Highway 101 in wet and windy conditions early Sunday caused three vehicles to crash, killing two people and injuring four others, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded to a 3:25 a.m. report of the crash near Cannon Road,...
GILROY, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Storm barrels through South County

Heavy winds and a torrential downpour over the weekend flooded roads, toppled trees, wiped out electricity and caused plenty of anxiety and frustration throughout Gilroy. According to the National Weather Service, Gilroy got three inches of rain combined on Dec. 10 and 11. Miller Avenue at Silva’s Crossing in Christmas...
GILROY, CA
gilroylife.com

Breaking news: Gilroy Chamber announces Victoria Valencia is its new CEO

Appointment was announced at Dec. 14, Gilroy Chamber breakfast meeting. Victoria Valencia has been selected as its new chief executive officer for the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce. Valencia is a South County native, joining the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce staff in January 2019 as its community relations coordinator, managing marketing...
GILROY, CA
sanbenito.com

Garlic titan Don Christopher dies

Don Christopher, who grew a handful of acres into an internationally recognized brand—and whose philanthropic work provided young people with a path toward education and established Gilroy as the world’s garlic epicenter—died surrounded by his family on Dec. 12. He was 88. Christopher, a third generation farmer,...
GILROY, CA
Lake County News

Scotts Valley Pomo tribe plans to turn Lucerne Hotel into homeless facility

LUCERNE, Calif. — Concerns and many unanswered questions are arising over the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians’ plan to turn the historic Lucerne Hotel into a homeless housing facility with a multimillion dollar state grant that the tribe received after claiming the Lake County Office of Education is partnering with it on the project.
LUCERNE, CA
Nationwide Report

27-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Santa Clara County (Santa Clara County, CA)

The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle collision on Saturday. The accident occurred on Highway 17, where it meets Idylwild Road at 9:16 a.m. According to the officials, a black 2013 Toyota was going west on Idylwild Road when it turned left to go onto the highway and came directly into the path of a gray Ford Mustang. The Ford hit the Toyota on the driver’s side.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
pajaronian.com

Photo: Fire erupts in East Beach home

Watsonville firefighters attack a fire that broke out in a two-story home on the 400 block East Beach Street Thursday morning. Battalion Chief Jon Goulding said the blaze opened up in a second floor portion of the home that is divided into several units. Firefighters were able to largely snuff out the flames within 20 minutes of the 9:20am incident. Three people were taken to the hospital for observation. Goulding said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
WATSONVILLE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Inside the Anderson Dam Reconstruction Project in South Bay

The Santa Clara Valley Water District shut down its largest reservoir, Anderson Dam in 2020 as the state was slipping into a deepening drought. Anderson Dam is in Morgan Hill and was built in 1950, which was part of the problem. Anderson also did not meet state seismic safety standards and needed a major retrofit.
MORGAN HILL, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Weekend storm drenches Morgan Hill

Heavy winds and a torrential downpour over the weekend flooded roads, toppled trees, wiped out electricity and caused plenty of anxiety and frustration throughout South County. From Dec. 9-11, Morgan Hill received a combined total of 4.5 inches of rain, according to local weather enthusiast Chris Henry, who has been...
MORGAN HILL, CA

