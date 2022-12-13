ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
alaskapublic.org

Bucket List Bungee Jumping in Rural Alaska | INDIE ALASKA

Meet Angelique Echols. She’s a former psychiatric technician, truck driver and spent time in a convent. She’s now living in remote Chitina, Alaska knocking items off her bucket list after experiencing a tragic loss in her life. INDIE ALASKA is an original video series produced by Alaska Public...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Epic Alaskans: Tom Choate the Mountain Goat

Tom Choate came to Alaska in the in the late 1950’s exploring and climbing, and is still at it. He was a ski infantryman for the Air National guard, the first ranger naturalist in Mt Mckinley National Park, now Denali National Park, climbed or tried to climb Denali in 1963, 1983, 1993, 2003, and in 2013 became the oldest person to summit Denali at the age of 78. His other significant climbs include the South Face of Sunlight Peak in the Chugach Mountains in 1967, Bellicose Peak in 1990, Mount Torbert in 1988 and has many first ascents around the world. He has hours of stories and shares some of them and his ideas for a successful long life of adventure on this episode of Outdoor Explorer.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Planning for the outdoors: The Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan and What’s new in outdoor gear

Planning for the outdoors comes at all levels, both personal and for State Park staff. On the first half of this Outdoor Explorer we’ll talk to Ricky Geese, Director of Alaska’s Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation, and Zach Babb with the National Park Service’s Rivers, Trails, and Conservation Assistance program about the Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan, or “SCORP.” This document is in draft form and the state is looking for input from the public. It help sets the state’s priorities when it comes to managing state parks for the next five years. It is also full of interesting data about outdoor recreation and tourism. On the second half of the show Rick Roth of Alaska Mountaineering and Hiking discusses the newest outdoor gear in time for the holiday shopping season.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy