Bucket List Bungee Jumping in Rural Alaska | INDIE ALASKA
Meet Angelique Echols. She’s a former psychiatric technician, truck driver and spent time in a convent. She’s now living in remote Chitina, Alaska knocking items off her bucket list after experiencing a tragic loss in her life. INDIE ALASKA is an original video series produced by Alaska Public...
Alaska wildfire researchers grapple with changing climate’s effects on predictability
It might seem weird to talk about wildfires in December, but it’s worth mentioning that, despite the significant amount of snow falling on Alaska now, it doesn’t mean much for next summer’s fire season. Take last spring, for example. A winter’s worth of snow melted off ahead...
Epic Alaskans: Tom Choate the Mountain Goat
Tom Choate came to Alaska in the in the late 1950’s exploring and climbing, and is still at it. He was a ski infantryman for the Air National guard, the first ranger naturalist in Mt Mckinley National Park, now Denali National Park, climbed or tried to climb Denali in 1963, 1983, 1993, 2003, and in 2013 became the oldest person to summit Denali at the age of 78. His other significant climbs include the South Face of Sunlight Peak in the Chugach Mountains in 1967, Bellicose Peak in 1990, Mount Torbert in 1988 and has many first ascents around the world. He has hours of stories and shares some of them and his ideas for a successful long life of adventure on this episode of Outdoor Explorer.
This year’s Arctic Report Card highlights Indigenous perspectives, but is it enough?
NOAA’s annual Arctic Report Card, released on Tuesday, shows the changes brought by a rapidly warming Arctic — more rainfall, shorter periods of snow cover, shrinking sea ice and shifting seasons. But this year’s report card has something new: a chapter on the consequences of climate change for...
Interior Alaska may soon be home to the state’s first community solar project
Golden Valley Electric Association is studying a plan that would allow its members in Interior Alaska to invest in the utility’s solar-energy farm and other facilities to reduce their monthly bills and support the co-op’s efforts to reduce use of fossil fuels. If approved, Golden Valley will begin...
Alaska Rep. Eastman claims Oath Keepers were in Capitol to protect police, not overthrow government
Alaska state Rep. David Eastman acknowledged at a trial this week that he’s a member of the Oath Keepers and that he went to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021 to then-President Trump’s rally protesting the election. But Eastman maintains neither he nor the Oath Keepers were interested in overthrowing the government.
Gov. Dunleavy’s proposed budget continues yearslong trend of flat funding for Alaska schools
Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s proposed budget for next fiscal year keeps education funding for K-12 public schools about the same as this year. Alaska school districts have decried the continued flat funding, saying it’s leading to large budget deficits. Dunleavy said at a news conference Thursday that his proposal...
Planning for the outdoors: The Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan and What’s new in outdoor gear
Planning for the outdoors comes at all levels, both personal and for State Park staff. On the first half of this Outdoor Explorer we’ll talk to Ricky Geese, Director of Alaska’s Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation, and Zach Babb with the National Park Service’s Rivers, Trails, and Conservation Assistance program about the Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan, or “SCORP.” This document is in draft form and the state is looking for input from the public. It help sets the state’s priorities when it comes to managing state parks for the next five years. It is also full of interesting data about outdoor recreation and tourism. On the second half of the show Rick Roth of Alaska Mountaineering and Hiking discusses the newest outdoor gear in time for the holiday shopping season.
