Read full article on original website
Related
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
MedicalXpress
Prevalence of 'meth' heart failure now seen in a wide range of socioeconomic and racial groups
Rates of heart failure associated with the growing illicit use of the stimulant drug methamphetamine, or meth for short, are rising worldwide and now affect a wide range of socio-economic and racial groups, finds a review of the available evidence, published online in the journal Heart. Meth heart failure is...
EverydayHealth.com
FDA Gives First-Ever Approval for Fecal Transplant Therapy
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a fecal transplant therapy to prevent recurrence of a bacterial infection that kills up to 30,000 people a year. The therapy, Rebyota, is the first fecal transplant product approved in the United States, the FDA said in a statement. It’s cleared to combat Clostridioides difficile, or C. difficile, a bacteria that can flourish in the gut and cause diarrhea, abdominal pain, and fever, and in rare cases leads to organ failure and death.
labpulse.com
Roche nabs FDA clearance for two Alzheimer's disease CSF assays
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 510(k) clearance to Roche for the marketing of its Elecsys beta-Amyloid (1-42) CSF II (Abeta42) and Elecsys Phospho-Tau (181P) CSF (pTau181) assays, the firm said on Thursday. The Elecsys AD CSF Abeta42 and pTau181 assays (used as a pTau181/Abeta42 ratio) measure...
targetedonc.com
FDA Requests Withdrawal of Melphalan Flufenamide for R/R Multiple Myeloma
Based on the outcome of the confirmatory phase 3 OCEAN study, the FDA has requested melphalan flufenamide be withdrawn for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The FDA has requested a withdrawal of the United States marketing authorization for melphalan flufenamide (Pepaxto) for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple...
labroots.com
The most expensive drug in the world, Hemgenix, approved at $3.5 million per dose
On Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022, the United States Food and Drug Administration approved Hemgenix, a new drug to treat hemophilia. Hemophilia is a lifelong & rare blood disorder where the blood cannot make the proteins needed to form a blood clot. It can result in bleeding within one's joints, in one's head and brain (can result in seizures and paralysis), and death can potentially occur if not treated properly. Hemophilia affects males more than females and can affect around 1 in every 5,000 male births.1 See the video below for an in-depth explanation of what hemophilia is.
cgtlive.com
BioCardia Follows up CardiAMP With CardiALLO Clearance for Heart Failure
The allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell therapy trial will enroll patients ineligible for treatment with the autologous CardiAMP. The FDA has cleared BioCardia’ investigational new drug application (IND) to initiate a phase 1/2 trial of its CardiALLO neurokinin-1 receptor positive (NK1R+) allogeneic human mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (ischemic HFrEF).1.
food-safety.com
Due to Risk of Liver Damage, EU Limits Green Tea Extract with EGCG in Foods
New EU legislation restricts the amount of green tea extract containing (-)-epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) that can be present in food and sets new labeling requirements. EGCG is a catechin, which are flavinols that may lead to liver damage. Catechins, of which EGCG is the most common type, are found naturally in...
2minutemedicine.com
Oral antibiotic prophylaxis may reduce incidence of surgical site infections
1. In this randomized controlled trial, oral antimicrobial prophylaxis was reported to reduce the incidence of surgical site infections (SSI) when compared to a placebo in patients undergoing elective colorectal surgery. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Surgical site infection (SSI) is one of the most common healthcare-related infections,...
Comments / 0