On Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022, the United States Food and Drug Administration approved Hemgenix, a new drug to treat hemophilia. Hemophilia is a lifelong & rare blood disorder where the blood cannot make the proteins needed to form a blood clot. It can result in bleeding within one's joints, in one's head and brain (can result in seizures and paralysis), and death can potentially occur if not treated properly. Hemophilia affects males more than females and can affect around 1 in every 5,000 male births.1 See the video below for an in-depth explanation of what hemophilia is.

