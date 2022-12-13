Read full article on original website
Related
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Russia-Ukraine war live: two civilians killed as Russia launches mass missile strike on Ukraine
Five injured as Kryvyi Rih residential building hit; aim of large-scale attack appears to be to destroy Ukraine’s power grid, authorities say
What a far-right plot to take over Germany can tell us about QAnon, extremism in the US
Plus: Flawed hate-crime stats and a House inquiry on violence against the LGBTQ community. It's the week in extremism, from USA TODAY.
Comments / 0