The US Navy has announced they will be naming a new American-class landing helicopter assault ship (LHA), the USS Fallujah, as a homage to the two bloodiest battles of the War in Iraq. “It is an honor to memorialize the Marines, Soldiers, and coalition partners that fought valiantly and those that sacrificed their lives during both battles of Fallujah,” Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said in a press release on Tuesday. The US Navy has yet to release any information about when the USS Fallujah will be commissioned, but the ship will be designed to support Marine Corps operations. Ships...

30 MINUTES AGO