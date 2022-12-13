ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 3

D'Legacy
2d ago

More police SUV are need it absolutely. Remember that they need it regard to the amount of criminal activity that going on in town non stop. Town got way overcrowded by an insane amounts of people from everywhere in the world which are now keeping all 911 lines hotter than Brownies Cup Cakes 24/7. So, Yes they do need more SUV's like crazy. No doubt! 😎👍👮🚔

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbia.com

Bank of America Grants Fund Workforce, Housing Programs

Bank of America is contributing a total of $400,000 in grants to two Hartford-area nonprofits working to promote economic opportunity for residents. The grants are part of the bank’s Neighborhood Builders program, which helps deploy capital in communities across the country. Bank of America leaders chose Community Partners in...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Hartford City Councilman announces campaign for mayor

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford native and public service member has announced his campaign for mayor of the Capital city. Nick Lebron is currently a city Councilman and a member of the Hartford Democratic Town Committee. His campaign said he was born and raised in Hartford and has been serving his community for over three decades.
HARTFORD, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Hartford’s Next Mayor Should Make Annexation of West Hartford A Priority

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced on Nov. 29 that he would not seek re-election for a third term. Mr. Bronin came into office in 2016 with a push for regionalization between Hartford and its surrounding suburbs. In an appearance in West Hartford, he told that town’s residents that they “couldn’t expect a suburb to thrive if its urban core collapses.” Mr. Bronin was right, both in what he said and his push to encourage regionalization. The next mayor of Hartford needs to follow Mr. Bronin’s lead, and go one step further. Hartford and West Hartford should seriously begin discussions of annexation, combining both municipalities into one.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man sets up housing in his backyard for New Haven homeless

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Homelessness is a growing concern across the country, including right here in Connecticut. Advocates are pushing for better solutions, especially during the winter. A federal survey finds the unhoused population in Connecticut fell between 2015 and 2021 but jumped 13% this year. Advocates in New Haven say the situation is […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Supt. Search Debate Sparks Tensions

School board members ended a meeting early after a heated disagreement over how best to move forward with the search for a new superintendent turned personal, amid fears of repeating the mistakes of a previous ​“unethical” search. That discord was on full display during the latest full...
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Accidental Disposal of Radioactive Waste Uncovers Lack of Safety Measures at St. Vincent’s Medical Center

BRIDGEPORT — The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is proposing an $8,000 fine for St. Vincent’s Medical Center after the hospital failed to properly dispose of radioactive material — an incident that led to an investigation revealing a broader failure to follow safety procedures for radioactive material and exposure at the hospital.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Ground Broken On 398 New Apartments

A dozen New York City-based developers, investors, and local city officials dug in and tossed ceremonial shovels full of dirt — as a team of hard-hatted construction workers behind them continued transforming a 13-acre former contaminated industrial site into 398 new places to live. That was the scene Wednesday...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Safety Hunter Keeps Eye On The Rising Tiers

Nobody tripped over the edge of a rising parking garage and broke his leg or worse Tuesday morning. Jared Hunter was making sure of that. Hard-hatted Hunter was on the construction site of the George-and-Orchard Street portion of the $838 million Yale New Haven neurosciences center rising in West River. While workers from Turner Construction worked on the first tiers of the garage, Hunter monitored their safety.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

EXCLUSIVE: City Councilman Nick Lebron Enters Hartford Mayoral Race

Nick Lebron says he’s ready to lead the city he’s called home his entire life. “I am a success story and a product of Hartford and I have a success plan for Hartford’s future," Lebron said. Lebron becomes the second candidate to announce he’s running for Hartford...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Evictions Rise From Pandemic-Era Lows

Evictions are rising in Connecticut. “We're seeing a very large number of evictions right now,” said Dahlia Romanow, Connecticut Fair Housing Center staff attorney. Eviction filings in the state were around 20,000 in the years leading up to the pandemic with 20,597 in 2017, 19,940 in 2018 and 19,106 in 2019.
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticuthistory.org

The Ives Manufacturing Company: Connecticut’s Foremost Toy Maker

The Ives Manufacturing Company of Bridgeport—arguably Connecticut’s most famous toy company and one of the largest in the United States—began operations in 1868. In the ensuing decades, it became known for its variety of clockwork toys and trains. Despite the company’s successful introduction of electric trains in 1910, emerging financial and competitive challenges eroded its leading market position in the 1920s. These pressures eventually resulted in bankruptcy and sale of the company in 1928.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
goodmorningwilton.com

Search for 275-Year-Old Cemetery of Enslaved and Free Black Wiltonians May Derail Development Plans for 331 Danbury Rd. Parcel

The search for a 275-year-old forgotten final resting ground for enslaved and free Black Wiltonians may derail plans for redevelopment of a land parcel at 331 Danbury Rd. Until recently, the triangle-shaped property was the location for a modern-day limousine business, Regency Limousine, now sold to a New Canaan company. The property’s current owner Steve Summerton had been in negotiations to sell to developers who had submitted pre-applications plans for a 126-unit apartment building on the land sandwiched tightly between Rte. 7 on the east and the Norwalk River and MetroNorth’s Danbury Branch railroad line to the west.
WILTON, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Bridgeport school board elects Bobbi Brown as new chairperson

BRIDGEPORT — The Board of Education on Monday elected Bobbi Brown, the body’s vice chairperson and a senior administrator at the New Haven-based Workforce Alliance, as its new chairperson. Brown, a Democrat, was chosen in a 5-2 vote to succeed former chairperson John Weldon, a Republican who abruptly...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Matthew Brown Tapped As Wilbur Cross Principal

Former High School in the Community Building Leader Matthew Brown is heading back to the New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) district to become Wilbur Cross High School’s third principal so far this academic year. The Board of Education voted 5 – 1 on Monday night to approve Brown’s administrative appointment as...
NEW HAVEN, CT
beckersasc.com

Connecticut psychologist pleads guilty to $2.7M fraud scheme

Greenwich, Conn.-based psychologist Michael Lonski, PhD, admitted that he billed insurers for services he knew were not rendered, the Justice Department said Dec. 13. According to court documents, Dr. Lonski, along with another licensed psychologist, operated a practice out of a Greenwich-based home office. Dr. Lonski admitted he submitted claims for rendered services not rendered, including billing for deceased patients, for dates of services when he was out of the country and for dates of service when he was hospitalized.
GREENWICH, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy