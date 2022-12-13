Read full article on original website
D'Legacy
2d ago
More police SUV are need it absolutely. Remember that they need it regard to the amount of criminal activity that going on in town non stop. Town got way overcrowded by an insane amounts of people from everywhere in the world which are now keeping all 911 lines hotter than Brownies Cup Cakes 24/7. So, Yes they do need more SUV's like crazy. No doubt! 😎👍👮🚔
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well-known Connecticut-based department store chain, Ames, is returning in Spring 2023, after 21 years out of businessAmarie M.Rocky Hill, CT
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenWilton, CT
Related
cbia.com
Bank of America Grants Fund Workforce, Housing Programs
Bank of America is contributing a total of $400,000 in grants to two Hartford-area nonprofits working to promote economic opportunity for residents. The grants are part of the bank’s Neighborhood Builders program, which helps deploy capital in communities across the country. Bank of America leaders chose Community Partners in...
Hartford City Councilman announces campaign for mayor
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford native and public service member has announced his campaign for mayor of the Capital city. Nick Lebron is currently a city Councilman and a member of the Hartford Democratic Town Committee. His campaign said he was born and raised in Hartford and has been serving his community for over three decades.
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | Hartford’s Next Mayor Should Make Annexation of West Hartford A Priority
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced on Nov. 29 that he would not seek re-election for a third term. Mr. Bronin came into office in 2016 with a push for regionalization between Hartford and its surrounding suburbs. In an appearance in West Hartford, he told that town’s residents that they “couldn’t expect a suburb to thrive if its urban core collapses.” Mr. Bronin was right, both in what he said and his push to encourage regionalization. The next mayor of Hartford needs to follow Mr. Bronin’s lead, and go one step further. Hartford and West Hartford should seriously begin discussions of annexation, combining both municipalities into one.
Man sets up housing in his backyard for New Haven homeless
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Homelessness is a growing concern across the country, including right here in Connecticut. Advocates are pushing for better solutions, especially during the winter. A federal survey finds the unhoused population in Connecticut fell between 2015 and 2021 but jumped 13% this year. Advocates in New Haven say the situation is […]
Supt. Search Debate Sparks Tensions
School board members ended a meeting early after a heated disagreement over how best to move forward with the search for a new superintendent turned personal, amid fears of repeating the mistakes of a previous “unethical” search. That discord was on full display during the latest full...
worcestermag.com
Travel&Leisure: '70s relic transformed into model of sustainability as New Haven hotel
Driving south or north on I-95, passing by the glistening Long Island Sound just outside of downtown New Haven, the onetime headquarters of the Armstrong Rubber Company looms large on the Connecticut coast. Finished in 1970, this two-tiered futuristic tower with a big rectangular hole in its middle became known...
ctexaminer.com
Accidental Disposal of Radioactive Waste Uncovers Lack of Safety Measures at St. Vincent’s Medical Center
BRIDGEPORT — The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is proposing an $8,000 fine for St. Vincent’s Medical Center after the hospital failed to properly dispose of radioactive material — an incident that led to an investigation revealing a broader failure to follow safety procedures for radioactive material and exposure at the hospital.
Ground Broken On 398 New Apartments
A dozen New York City-based developers, investors, and local city officials dug in and tossed ceremonial shovels full of dirt — as a team of hard-hatted construction workers behind them continued transforming a 13-acre former contaminated industrial site into 398 new places to live. That was the scene Wednesday...
Safety Hunter Keeps Eye On The Rising Tiers
Nobody tripped over the edge of a rising parking garage and broke his leg or worse Tuesday morning. Jared Hunter was making sure of that. Hard-hatted Hunter was on the construction site of the George-and-Orchard Street portion of the $838 million Yale New Haven neurosciences center rising in West River. While workers from Turner Construction worked on the first tiers of the garage, Hunter monitored their safety.
NBC Connecticut
EXCLUSIVE: City Councilman Nick Lebron Enters Hartford Mayoral Race
Nick Lebron says he’s ready to lead the city he’s called home his entire life. “I am a success story and a product of Hartford and I have a success plan for Hartford’s future," Lebron said. Lebron becomes the second candidate to announce he’s running for Hartford...
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut Evictions Rise From Pandemic-Era Lows
Evictions are rising in Connecticut. “We're seeing a very large number of evictions right now,” said Dahlia Romanow, Connecticut Fair Housing Center staff attorney. Eviction filings in the state were around 20,000 in the years leading up to the pandemic with 20,597 in 2017, 19,940 in 2018 and 19,106 in 2019.
Hartford HealthCare donates laptops for youth members to refurbish for community
HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced a new partnership Tuesday with Hartford HealthCare: the non-profit organization Our Piece of the Pie, the Hartford Youth Service Corps, and the city to refurbish used laptops to distribute for free to community members next year. Hartford HealthCare is donating 150...
connecticuthistory.org
The Ives Manufacturing Company: Connecticut’s Foremost Toy Maker
The Ives Manufacturing Company of Bridgeport—arguably Connecticut’s most famous toy company and one of the largest in the United States—began operations in 1868. In the ensuing decades, it became known for its variety of clockwork toys and trains. Despite the company’s successful introduction of electric trains in 1910, emerging financial and competitive challenges eroded its leading market position in the 1920s. These pressures eventually resulted in bankruptcy and sale of the company in 1928.
goodmorningwilton.com
Search for 275-Year-Old Cemetery of Enslaved and Free Black Wiltonians May Derail Development Plans for 331 Danbury Rd. Parcel
The search for a 275-year-old forgotten final resting ground for enslaved and free Black Wiltonians may derail plans for redevelopment of a land parcel at 331 Danbury Rd. Until recently, the triangle-shaped property was the location for a modern-day limousine business, Regency Limousine, now sold to a New Canaan company. The property’s current owner Steve Summerton had been in negotiations to sell to developers who had submitted pre-applications plans for a 126-unit apartment building on the land sandwiched tightly between Rte. 7 on the east and the Norwalk River and MetroNorth’s Danbury Branch railroad line to the west.
trumbulltimes.com
Bridgeport school board elects Bobbi Brown as new chairperson
BRIDGEPORT — The Board of Education on Monday elected Bobbi Brown, the body’s vice chairperson and a senior administrator at the New Haven-based Workforce Alliance, as its new chairperson. Brown, a Democrat, was chosen in a 5-2 vote to succeed former chairperson John Weldon, a Republican who abruptly...
Child From CT Dies Of Flu In State's First Pediatric Fatality Of Season
Health officials confirmed that a child from Connecticut has died of influenza.The child, a resident of New Haven County, died in December in what is the first pediatric influenza death in the state this flu season, the Connecticut Department of Public Health said.Officials said the child was betwe…
Well-known Connecticut-based department store chain, Ames, is returning in Spring 2023, after 21 years out of business
Ames Department Stores are making a comeback, and the company has posted a message on its website, announcing the return of its stores in early 2023. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**
Matthew Brown Tapped As Wilbur Cross Principal
Former High School in the Community Building Leader Matthew Brown is heading back to the New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) district to become Wilbur Cross High School’s third principal so far this academic year. The Board of Education voted 5 – 1 on Monday night to approve Brown’s administrative appointment as...
Old Saybrook police officer charged with illegally using law enforcement system to get woman’s name after he saw her shopping
An Old Saybrook police officer is out on bond after allegedly illegally accessing the Connecticut On-Line Law Enforcement Teleprocessing System to get information on a woman he saw while on an assignment.
beckersasc.com
Connecticut psychologist pleads guilty to $2.7M fraud scheme
Greenwich, Conn.-based psychologist Michael Lonski, PhD, admitted that he billed insurers for services he knew were not rendered, the Justice Department said Dec. 13. According to court documents, Dr. Lonski, along with another licensed psychologist, operated a practice out of a Greenwich-based home office. Dr. Lonski admitted he submitted claims for rendered services not rendered, including billing for deceased patients, for dates of services when he was out of the country and for dates of service when he was hospitalized.
Comments / 3