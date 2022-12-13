Read full article on original website
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Billionaire David Rubenstein says inflation won’t fall significantly until the unemployment rate is almost double what it is now
“The Fed cannot say publicly what I can say, and what others have said, which is that until we get unemployment to about 6%, we’re not likely to get inflation down appreciably,” he said.
U.S. Successfully Tests Prototype Hypersonic Missile Off The Coast Of California
After President Vladimir Putin boasted that Russia had successfully tested a Tsirkon (Zircon) hypersonic cruise missile in July, the Pentagon has announced the successful testing of an air-breathing supersonic weapon. According to Gabe Camarillo, the undersecretary of the U.S. Army, a successful test of the hypersonic missile released from an aircraft reached the speed of 3,853 mph in the upper atmosphere. The U.S. began research and development of its hypersonic weapon in 2013, and earlier military projections were that the U.S. would have a hypersonic weapon by 2025. By 2019, Raytheon and Northrop Grumman combined forces to work-hand-in glove to develop and produce...
