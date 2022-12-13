After President Vladimir Putin boasted that Russia had successfully tested a Tsirkon (Zircon) hypersonic cruise missile in July, the Pentagon has announced the successful testing of an air-breathing supersonic weapon. According to Gabe Camarillo, the undersecretary of the U.S. Army, a successful test of the hypersonic missile released from an aircraft reached the speed of 3,853 mph in the upper atmosphere. The U.S. began research and development of its hypersonic weapon in 2013, and earlier military projections were that the U.S. would have a hypersonic weapon by 2025. By 2019, Raytheon and Northrop Grumman combined forces to work-hand-in glove to develop and produce...

HAWAII STATE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO