Minnesota State

Porterville Recorder

Portland visits Oregon after Wood's 21-point game

Portland Pilots (8-5) at Oregon Ducks (6-5, 1-1 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Oregon Ducks after Moses Wood scored 21 points in Portland's 100-61 win over the New Orleans Privateers. The Ducks are 5-2 on their home court. Oregon ranks third in the Pac-12 with 9.3 offensive rebounds per...
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

SANTA CLARA 86, UC IRVINE 74

Percentages: FG .491, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Baker 3-6, Hohn 3-6, Butler 2-2, Davis 1-2, Henry 1-2, Tillis 1-4, Leuchten 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Keeler). Turnovers: 18 (Ujadughele 4, Crockrell 3, Hohn 3, Baker 2, Keeler 2, Tillis 2, Davis, McBirney-Griffin). Steals:...
IRVINE, CA
Porterville Recorder

Miami 111, Houston 108

Percentages: FG .443, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 16-47, .340 (Herro 10-15, Highsmith 2-4, D.Robinson 2-11, Strus 2-11, Butler 0-1, O.Robinson 0-2, Martin 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Butler 3, O.Robinson 2, Herro). Turnovers: 14 (Butler 4, Herro 4, D.Robinson 2, Martin 2, O.Robinson 2). Steals:...
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

OREGON STATE 73, SEATTLE 58

Percentages: FG .339, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Dawson 3-4, Grigsby 2-6, Rajkovic 1-1, Williamson 1-3, Schumacher 1-5, Tyson 1-8, Chatfield 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Williamson 2, Grigsby). Turnovers: 15 (Dawson 3, Grigsby 3, Tyson 3, Reiley 2, Schumacher 2, Chatfield, Rajkovic). Steals:...
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

Dallas 2, Washington 1

Second Period_1, Washington, Sheary 10 (Strome, Ovechkin), 9:23. Third Period_2, Dallas, Benn 12 (Hintz, Pavelski), 0:48 (pp). 3, Dallas, Miller 2 (Suter, Marchment), 2:07. Shots on Goal_Dallas 14-5-7_26. Washington 16-15-15_46. Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 2; Washington 0 of 2. Goalies_Dallas, Oettinger 12-4-3 (46 shots-45 saves). Washington, Lindgren 7-4-2 (26-24). A_18,573...
WASHINGTON, DC
Porterville Recorder

Memphis 142, Milwaukee 101

Percentages: FG .372, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 13-50, .260 (Carter 3-4, A.Green 2-4, Portis 2-4, G.Antetokounmpo 1-3, Nwora 1-4, Connaughton 1-5, Beauchamp 1-6, Hill 1-6, Middleton 1-8, Allen 0-2, Lopez 0-4). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (T.Antetokounmpo). Turnovers: 9 (Middleton 4, A.Green, Connaughton, G.Antetokounmpo, Nwora, Portis).
Porterville Recorder

No. 8 NC State 81, Davidson 47

NC STATE (10-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.2, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (James 5-6, Brown-Turner 2-5, Timmons 1-5, Hayes 0-2, Rivers 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (Baldwin 2, Hobby 1, Hayes 1, Rivers 1, James 1) Turnovers: 9 (Timmons 3, Brown-Turner 2, Collins 1, Hayes 1, Rivers 1, James 1) Steals:...
RALEIGH, NC
Porterville Recorder

No. 1 South Carolina 62, S. Dakota St. 44

SOUTH CAROLINA (10-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 34.2, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Beal 1-3, Cooke 1-5, Boston 0-2, Fletcher 0-1, Amihere 0-1, Hall 0-3) Blocked Shots: 14 (Beal 5, Cardoso 4, Boston 2, Amihere 2, Hall 1) Turnovers: 12 (Boston 4, Amihere 2, Cardoso 2, Saxton 1, Beal 1, Fletcher...
COLUMBIA, SC
Porterville Recorder

No. 10 UCLA 59, Southern Cal 56

UCLA (10-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 32.8, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 3-23, .130 (Bessoir 2-5, Osborne 1-9, Conti 0-3, Rice 0-4, Jaquez 0-1, Sontag 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Rice 2, Bessoir 1, Brown 1, Sontag 1) Turnovers: 8 (Brown 2, Conti 1, Rice 1, Jaquez 1, Masikewich 1, Sontag 1, Team 1)
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Dennis and Toledo host Marshall

Toledo Rockets (7-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (9-2) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Toledo faces the Marshall Thundering Herd after Rayj Dennis scored 29 points in Toledo's 69-68 victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins. The Thundering Herd are 6-0 in home games. Marshall has an 8-0...
TOLEDO, OH
Porterville Recorder

Herro hits 10 3-pointers, scores career-high 41 to lead Heat

HOUSTON (AP) — Tyler Herro matched the Miami record with 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 41 points to help the Heat beat the Houston Rockets 111-108 on Thursday night. A night after making nine 3-pointers and scoring 35 points in a victory at Oklahoma City, Herro became the...
MIAMI, FL
92.9 The Game

Injuries Continue to Pile Up for Hawks

After suffering an embarrassing loss to the 9-win Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, the Hawks announced that center Clint Capela will miss the next one to two weeks after suffering a strained right calf late in the game
ATLANTA, GA
Porterville Recorder

Cummings and Pittsburgh host North Florida

North Florida Ospreys (3-6) at Pittsburgh Panthers (7-4, 1-0 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the North Florida Ospreys after Nelly Cummings scored 24 points in Pittsburgh's 91-66 win against the Sacred Heart Pioneers. The Panthers have gone 5-1 at home. Pittsburgh is seventh in the ACC scoring 74.5 points while...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Porterville Recorder

Utah St. 106, Westminster (Utah) 68

WESTMINSTER (UTAH) (0-2) Middleton 2-5 2-2 6, Farrer 0-4 6-6 6, Avila 2-2 0-0 4, Miller 12-16 1-1 26, Sterling 0-4 0-0 0, Kadoguchi 4-6 2-2 12, L.Johnson 1-5 3-4 6, Dowdell 1-4 1-1 3, Oliviera 0-2 0-0 0, Kurtz 2-3 0-0 5, Heath 0-1 0-0 0, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Alagic 0-0 0-0 0, Spurgin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 15-16 68.
WESTMINSTER, CA
Porterville Recorder

Wild host the Blackhawks after Gaudreau's 2-goal game

Chicago Blackhawks (7-16-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (16-11-2, third in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -404, Blackhawks +316; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Chicago Blackhawks after Frederick Gaudreau's two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings in the Wild's...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Predators come into matchup with the Avalanche on losing streak

Nashville Predators (12-12-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (15-10-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators look to break a five-game losing streak with a win over the Colorado Avalanche. Colorado is 15-10-2 overall with a 6-2-1 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche...
NASHVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Buffalo at Colorado, 9 p.m. St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Friday's Games. Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

St. Louis 4, Edmonton 3

Edmonton1110—3 St. Louis won shootout 1-0 First Period_1, Edmonton, Hyman 14 (Barrie, Draisaitl), 1:03 (pp). 2, St. Louis, Kyrou 11 (Buchnevich, Schenn), 6:47. Penalties_St. Louis bench, served by Leivo (Bench Penalty), 0:31; Hamblin, EDM (Holding), 10:58; St. Louis bench, served by Kyrou (Too Many Men on the Ice), 18:43.

