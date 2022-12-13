Read full article on original website
Portland visits Oregon after Wood's 21-point game
Portland Pilots (8-5) at Oregon Ducks (6-5, 1-1 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Oregon Ducks after Moses Wood scored 21 points in Portland's 100-61 win over the New Orleans Privateers. The Ducks are 5-2 on their home court. Oregon ranks third in the Pac-12 with 9.3 offensive rebounds per...
SANTA CLARA 86, UC IRVINE 74
Percentages: FG .491, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Baker 3-6, Hohn 3-6, Butler 2-2, Davis 1-2, Henry 1-2, Tillis 1-4, Leuchten 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Keeler). Turnovers: 18 (Ujadughele 4, Crockrell 3, Hohn 3, Baker 2, Keeler 2, Tillis 2, Davis, McBirney-Griffin). Steals:...
Miami 111, Houston 108
Percentages: FG .443, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 16-47, .340 (Herro 10-15, Highsmith 2-4, D.Robinson 2-11, Strus 2-11, Butler 0-1, O.Robinson 0-2, Martin 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Butler 3, O.Robinson 2, Herro). Turnovers: 14 (Butler 4, Herro 4, D.Robinson 2, Martin 2, O.Robinson 2). Steals:...
OREGON STATE 73, SEATTLE 58
Percentages: FG .339, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Dawson 3-4, Grigsby 2-6, Rajkovic 1-1, Williamson 1-3, Schumacher 1-5, Tyson 1-8, Chatfield 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Williamson 2, Grigsby). Turnovers: 15 (Dawson 3, Grigsby 3, Tyson 3, Reiley 2, Schumacher 2, Chatfield, Rajkovic). Steals:...
Recruit Who Decommitted From Deion Sanders, Colorado Reportedly Announces New Commitment
Former Colorado tight end commit Tucker Ashcraft has flipped his commitment from the Buffaloes and pledged his intent to join Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers in 2023. Ashcraft re-opened his college recruitment just two days after Deion Sanders accepted the Colorado head coaching job. He originally committed back in April.
Dallas 2, Washington 1
Second Period_1, Washington, Sheary 10 (Strome, Ovechkin), 9:23. Third Period_2, Dallas, Benn 12 (Hintz, Pavelski), 0:48 (pp). 3, Dallas, Miller 2 (Suter, Marchment), 2:07. Shots on Goal_Dallas 14-5-7_26. Washington 16-15-15_46. Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 2; Washington 0 of 2. Goalies_Dallas, Oettinger 12-4-3 (46 shots-45 saves). Washington, Lindgren 7-4-2 (26-24). A_18,573...
Memphis 142, Milwaukee 101
Percentages: FG .372, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 13-50, .260 (Carter 3-4, A.Green 2-4, Portis 2-4, G.Antetokounmpo 1-3, Nwora 1-4, Connaughton 1-5, Beauchamp 1-6, Hill 1-6, Middleton 1-8, Allen 0-2, Lopez 0-4). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (T.Antetokounmpo). Turnovers: 9 (Middleton 4, A.Green, Connaughton, G.Antetokounmpo, Nwora, Portis).
No. 8 NC State 81, Davidson 47
NC STATE (10-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.2, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (James 5-6, Brown-Turner 2-5, Timmons 1-5, Hayes 0-2, Rivers 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (Baldwin 2, Hobby 1, Hayes 1, Rivers 1, James 1) Turnovers: 9 (Timmons 3, Brown-Turner 2, Collins 1, Hayes 1, Rivers 1, James 1) Steals:...
No. 1 South Carolina 62, S. Dakota St. 44
SOUTH CAROLINA (10-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 34.2, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Beal 1-3, Cooke 1-5, Boston 0-2, Fletcher 0-1, Amihere 0-1, Hall 0-3) Blocked Shots: 14 (Beal 5, Cardoso 4, Boston 2, Amihere 2, Hall 1) Turnovers: 12 (Boston 4, Amihere 2, Cardoso 2, Saxton 1, Beal 1, Fletcher...
No. 10 UCLA 59, Southern Cal 56
UCLA (10-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 32.8, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 3-23, .130 (Bessoir 2-5, Osborne 1-9, Conti 0-3, Rice 0-4, Jaquez 0-1, Sontag 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Rice 2, Bessoir 1, Brown 1, Sontag 1) Turnovers: 8 (Brown 2, Conti 1, Rice 1, Jaquez 1, Masikewich 1, Sontag 1, Team 1)
Dennis and Toledo host Marshall
Toledo Rockets (7-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (9-2) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Toledo faces the Marshall Thundering Herd after Rayj Dennis scored 29 points in Toledo's 69-68 victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins. The Thundering Herd are 6-0 in home games. Marshall has an 8-0...
Herro hits 10 3-pointers, scores career-high 41 to lead Heat
HOUSTON (AP) — Tyler Herro matched the Miami record with 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 41 points to help the Heat beat the Houston Rockets 111-108 on Thursday night. A night after making nine 3-pointers and scoring 35 points in a victory at Oklahoma City, Herro became the...
Insider: 18 things to watch in Colts-Vikings matchup on Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS — A Colts team fighting desperately to avoid playoff elimination is coming off of the bye week to take on a Minnesota team trying to clinch a division title. Because of a wrinkle in the NFL’s schedule, the Colts and Vikings will open the weekend by playing at 1 p.m. Saturday in...
Injuries Continue to Pile Up for Hawks
After suffering an embarrassing loss to the 9-win Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, the Hawks announced that center Clint Capela will miss the next one to two weeks after suffering a strained right calf late in the game
Cummings and Pittsburgh host North Florida
North Florida Ospreys (3-6) at Pittsburgh Panthers (7-4, 1-0 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the North Florida Ospreys after Nelly Cummings scored 24 points in Pittsburgh's 91-66 win against the Sacred Heart Pioneers. The Panthers have gone 5-1 at home. Pittsburgh is seventh in the ACC scoring 74.5 points while...
Utah St. 106, Westminster (Utah) 68
WESTMINSTER (UTAH) (0-2) Middleton 2-5 2-2 6, Farrer 0-4 6-6 6, Avila 2-2 0-0 4, Miller 12-16 1-1 26, Sterling 0-4 0-0 0, Kadoguchi 4-6 2-2 12, L.Johnson 1-5 3-4 6, Dowdell 1-4 1-1 3, Oliviera 0-2 0-0 0, Kurtz 2-3 0-0 5, Heath 0-1 0-0 0, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Alagic 0-0 0-0 0, Spurgin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 15-16 68.
Wild host the Blackhawks after Gaudreau's 2-goal game
Chicago Blackhawks (7-16-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (16-11-2, third in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -404, Blackhawks +316; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Chicago Blackhawks after Frederick Gaudreau's two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings in the Wild's...
Predators come into matchup with the Avalanche on losing streak
Nashville Predators (12-12-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (15-10-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators look to break a five-game losing streak with a win over the Colorado Avalanche. Colorado is 15-10-2 overall with a 6-2-1 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche...
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Buffalo at Colorado, 9 p.m. St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Friday's Games. Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.
St. Louis 4, Edmonton 3
Edmonton1110—3 St. Louis won shootout 1-0 First Period_1, Edmonton, Hyman 14 (Barrie, Draisaitl), 1:03 (pp). 2, St. Louis, Kyrou 11 (Buchnevich, Schenn), 6:47. Penalties_St. Louis bench, served by Leivo (Bench Penalty), 0:31; Hamblin, EDM (Holding), 10:58; St. Louis bench, served by Kyrou (Too Many Men on the Ice), 18:43.
