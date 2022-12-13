Read full article on original website
manchesterinklink.com
Man hijacks Amazon truck, crashes in Derry and steals another vehicle, arrested in Hollis
MANCHESTER, NH – A man was arrested in Hollis after he allegedly stole an Amazon truck from Manchester Monday– with the driver in it – and then crashed that truck in Derry, where he allegedly stole a second vehicle before being arrested by Hollis police. According to...
WANTED: Package Poacher Taking Parcels Off Merrimac Residents' Porches
Hold on to those presents! A thief is pilfering packages from front porches at arguably the worst time of year for a delivery to go awry, authorities said. Homes in the Bartlet, School and Mill Street area fell victim to an unknown thief who stole packages from front porches around 2:30 p.m. o…
Boston PD asking for public help identifying man in connection with an aggravated assault in Roxbury
Boston Police is asking for the publics help identifying a man in connection with an aggravated assault in Roxbury. According to Boston Police, on Thursday December 8, 2022, at about 5:30 p.m. police responded to the area of Deckard Street in Roxbury. Upon arrival to the scene, officers located a...
Knife-wielding suspect crawls into Frito Lay truck, stabs driver at Mass and Cass
BOSTON — Boston Police are searching for a knife-wielding suspect who attacked a Frito Lay delivery driver in the city’s troubled Mass and Cass area. It happened Tuesday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. A police report said the Frito Lay driver had just finished his last drop-off of the...
Police on North Shore seize drugs in packages ‘almost identical’ to popular brands of candy
SALEM, Mass. — Police on the North Shore are warning students, parents, and school officials to be on the lookout for drugs in packaging “almost identical” to popular brands of candy following a recent bust. Officers executing an arrest and search warrant on at a home on...
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Mass.
Officials are offering a reward of up to $50,000 after a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Melrose, Massachusetts, Saturday afternoon.
Investigation underway after motorist dies in Stoughton crash
FOUND: Wakefield Woman Gone From Group Home, Police Request Help
UPDATE: Wakefield Police report that Enrique Tasha Jean was found on Wednesday, Dec. 14.A woman who lives at a Wakefield group home has been reported missing, authorities said. Enrique Tasha Jean was last seen Saturday Dec. 10, Wakefield Police said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. …
Man Found Shot To Death In Boston: Police
Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a Boston neighborhood. Police responded to a Shot Spotter activation in the area of 20 Kensington Street in Roxbury around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, Boston Police report. Upon arrival, officers found an unknown m…
WCVB
Teenager identified as victim in single-car overnight crash in Stoughton, Massachusetts
nbcboston.com
Teenage Driver Dead in Stoughton Car Crash
Pedestrian, 58, Struck By Car On Main Street In Tewksbury Dies: DA's Office
Authorities have confirmed that a pedestrian who sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car in Tewksbury last week has died.William Snelbaker, age 58, of Boston, was airlifted to a Boston-area trauma center after he was hit by a car on Main Street in Tewksbury on Friday, Dec. 9, as previou…
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury police arrest Worcester man after foot chase
SHREWSBURY – A suspect fleeing on foot resulted in the arrest of a Worcester man. Jordan Nelson, 20, was arrested on two outstanding felony warrants and resisting arrest. At approximately 1:42 p.m. on Dec. 13, Shrewsbury police received a 911 call from a resident who lives on Lake Street. In a press release, police said that the call was disconnected before the dispatcher could learn what was the problem.
Methuen Man Who Robbed Tewksbury Bank, Escaped After High-Speed Chase Gets 7 Years: Feds
A 26-year-old Methuen man who pleaded guilty to robbing a Tewksbury bank at gunpoint before leading police on a high-speed chase was sentenced to seven and a half years in federal prison, authorities said. Caio Costa approached a teller at the Salem Five Bank at 2171 Main St. wearing a m…
whdh.com
WATCH: Burglar caught on camera stealing safe from Everett car dealership
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect after a man was caught on camera stealing a safe from a car dealership in Everett. The burglar, who was wearing all black, could be seen on surveillance camera using a chair to roll away the safe during the break-in at Best Cars Auto Sales on Everett Avenue on Saturday morning.
WCVB
Suspect found dangling from high-rise window in Boston held pending dangerousness hearing
BOSTON — A suspect who attempted to dive out a 12-floor window of a high-rise apartment building in Boston after a body was found in the building was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing during his arraignment Wednesday. Michael Perry, 37, was arraigned on a charge of assault...
NECN
Man Who Jumped From 12th-Floor Window Amid Roxbury Death Investigation Appears in Court
Massachusetts Truck Driver Involved In Fatal New Hampshire Car Crash: Police
A Massachusetts tractor trailer driver drove across a guardrail and into oncoming traffic, causing one death, authorities said. The tractor trailer was heading southbound on Route 16 when it went off the road and into the northbound lane on Monday Dec. 12 around 2:30 p.m., New Hampshire s…
Drugs packaged to look like candy seized in Salem
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVSALEM - A major drug bust in Salem sees a haul of black-market THC edibles taken off the street. Police say the products are marketed towards kids. "Look here, you see multiple different types of Skittles that literally say Skittles on them," said Lt. Kristian Hanson, pointing to packaged drugs on a table at the Salem Police Station, "You have packaging for Starbud opposed to Starburst." Salem police say Michael Bradley was essentially operating a dispensary out of his apartment. Neighbors first made the call to the police when they noticed the potential operation. Investigators eventually...
