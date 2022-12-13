ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrimac, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Investigation underway after motorist dies in Stoughton crash

STOUGHTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a motorist died in a crash in Stoughton overnight, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Sumner Stret near the intersection with Ryan Road found a vehicle that had gone off the road and crashed into a guardrail, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.
STOUGHTON, MA
Daily Voice

Man Found Shot To Death In Boston: Police

Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a Boston neighborhood. Police responded to a Shot Spotter activation in the area of 20 Kensington Street in Roxbury around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, Boston Police report. Upon arrival, officers found an unknown m…
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Teenage Driver Dead in Stoughton Car Crash

A driver is dead after crashing their car off a street in Stoughton, Massachusetts, overnight, authorities said Wednesday. The car drove off Sumner Street near Ryan Road, hitting a guard rail, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office. The driver was found dead at the scene and later identified as 16-year-old Ja’Zell Bentencourt, of Stoughton.
STOUGHTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury police arrest Worcester man after foot chase

SHREWSBURY – A suspect fleeing on foot resulted in the arrest of a Worcester man. Jordan Nelson, 20, was arrested on two outstanding felony warrants and resisting arrest. At approximately 1:42 p.m. on Dec. 13, Shrewsbury police received a 911 call from a resident who lives on Lake Street. In a press release, police said that the call was disconnected before the dispatcher could learn what was the problem.
SHREWSBURY, MA
whdh.com

WATCH: Burglar caught on camera stealing safe from Everett car dealership

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect after a man was caught on camera stealing a safe from a car dealership in Everett. The burglar, who was wearing all black, could be seen on surveillance camera using a chair to roll away the safe during the break-in at Best Cars Auto Sales on Everett Avenue on Saturday morning.
EVERETT, MA
CBS Boston

Drugs packaged to look like candy seized in Salem

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVSALEM - A major drug bust in Salem sees a haul of black-market THC edibles taken off the street. Police say the products are marketed towards kids. "Look here, you see multiple different types of Skittles that literally say Skittles on them," said Lt. Kristian Hanson, pointing to packaged drugs on a table at the Salem Police Station, "You have packaging for Starbud opposed to Starburst." Salem police say Michael Bradley was essentially operating a dispensary out of his apartment. Neighbors first made the call to the police when they noticed the potential operation. Investigators eventually...
SALEM, MA

