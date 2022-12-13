Read full article on original website
KWQC
Galesburg Police Benevolent & Protection Association remembers Deputy Weist with memorial stone
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Police Benevolent & Protection Association Unit 19 has placed a memorial stone for Knox County Sheriff Deputy Nicholas Weist. The stone is on the northwest corner of the intersection where Weist was killed in the line of duty on April 29. “We appreciate all...
KWQC
Galva STEM Program provides students with new opportunities
GALVA, Ill. (KWQC) - From coding to vinyl printing to graphic design, the Galva School District is giving students new opportunities through their innovative STEM program. Kindergarteners through 12th graders at both Galva Elementary and Junior Senior High School have the opportunity to take their learning to the next level through the STEM program.
KWQC
Galesburg residents voice opinion on new sales tax
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg held a special city council meeting on Wednesday regarding a controversial new sales tax. The city is proposing a .25% increase in sales tax. It would bring its total sales tax up from 8.75% to 9%, and up to 11% for restaurants and bars. Revenue...
KWQC
Man threatened to ‘shoot up’ Knox Co. Courthouse, deputies say
KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A man was arrested after deputies say he threatened to “shoot up” the courthouse Wednesday. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Traffic Division at the courthouse for reported threats, according to a media release. Deputies said they found that 30-year-old...
KWQC
Playstation robbery arrest in Henderson County
BIGGSVILLE, Ill. (KWQC) -Police in Henderson County have arrested two people in connection with the robbery of a Playstation 5. On Dec. 14, at approximately 5:02 p.m., police say 18-year-old Trevor J. Howell of Burlington and a juvenile boy were meeting people for a Facebook Marketplace sale of a Playstation 5.
