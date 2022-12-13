Read full article on original website
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Was so Terrified to Work With 1 Guest Star She Almost Had to Be ‘Carried out on a Gurney’
'Gunsmoke' started to bring on more guest actors over the course of its run, but there was 1, in particular, that struck fear into Amanda Blake.
What Happened to Jonathan Taylor Thomas? See Where the ‘Home Improvement’ Alum Is Today
As Randy Taylor on Home Improvement, Jonathan Taylor Thomas’ fame soared to new heights. He was just 10 years old when he made his debut on the Tim Allen-led sitcom. After he left the series to go to college in 1998, Jonathan rarely made any more television appearances. Find out where the former teen icon is today.
hypebeast.com
Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Test Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser
Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
suggest.com
Meg Ryan’s Love Life Has Been Full Of Ups And Downs, But She Refuses To Settle For Less Than She Deserves
It is hard to figure out why Meg Ryan has not yet gotten an Oscar nod. The coveted gold statuette has eluded her thus far. She has wowed audiences for years in crowd-pleasing films like Top Gun (1986), When Harry Met Sally (1989), and You’ve Got Mail (1998). Ryan...
Never Forget ‘Family Guy’s John Wayne Thanksgiving Joke That Fans Couldn’t Stop Repeating
'Family Guy' had a running joke about 'The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance' star John Wayne that fans can't stop saying around the Thanksgiving holiday.
Watch George Clooney Mouth ‘Wow’ as He Sees Julia Roberts Wearing Dress With His Face on It at Kennedy Honors
What a moment! George Clooney was caught by surprise when his pal Julia Roberts took the stage at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors in a dress covered with his pictures. Us Weekly got an exclusive first look at the moment the 61-year-old, who was honored at the soiree, noticed the fashionable tribute during the ceremony […]
Kelsey Grammer Says Why Not To Expect David Hyde Pierce In ‘Frasier’ Reboot
Cheers produced numerous characters that remain beloved to this day as well as multiple spinoffs. Perhaps the most celebrated, Frasier, is getting a reboot of its own and sees Kelsey Grammer return as Frasier Crane. Grammer envisioned this being a cast reunion as much as possible, saying the goal was to “try to bring back the whole cast, the whole legacy cast.” But Grammer has confirmed fans won’t see David Hyde Pierce in the Frasier spinoff.
‘Cheers’ Cast Then & Now: See Photos Of Ted Danson, Kirstie Alley & More
Cheers ran from 1982 until 1993 and became one of the most beloved shows of all-time. The comedy series made household names out of Ted Danson, 72, Shelley Long, 71, Kelsey Grammer, 65, and more. The theme song is one of the most iconic TV theme songs ever. It’s been...
"Barnaby Jones" A Closer Look at the '70s TV Detective Series
Buddy Ebsen as "Barnaby Jones"Photo byThe Classic TV Preservation Society. Buddy Ebsen was one of the most iconic musical performers in classic Hollywood's early film history. He was cast as the Tin Man in The Wizard of Oz, but had to exit the 1936 film because he was allergic to the silver paint that was applied to his face, neck, and hands. Decades later, he found TV stardom as Jed Clampett on the CBS country sitcom, The Beverly Hillbillies. After that series ended, he found small-screen fame once again as the star of the senior detective series, Barnaby Jones.
Ted Danson Remembers ‘Cheers’ Co-Star Kirstie Alley: ‘Hysterically Funny’ with a ‘Heart of Gold’
On December 5, actress Kirstie Alley’s children announced their mother died following a short battle with cancer. Shortly after, Alley’s former costar Ted Danson released a heartfelt statement praising her as “hysterically funny” with a “heart of gold.” Danson famously played Sam Malone on all 11 seasons of “Cheers,” one of the most popular sitcoms of all time. Alley joined the show in Season 6 as Rebecca Howe, the new owner of the titular bar and a neurotic foil for Sam, as a replacement for the departed female lead Shelley Long. Alley quickly developed her own identity on the series and...
Collider
'Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again' Clip Teases an Adventurous Night Out for Nick
Kahmunrah is back and ready to raise his army of the dead in Disney’s animated feature Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again. In the upcoming feature, the fan-favorite live-action franchise is taking a fun animated twist as Nick takes his father Larry’s place as the night guard of the Museum of Natural History. To tease all the fun, Disney released a new clip from the animated feature.
iheart.com
Alan Jackson's First Grandson Is Born — See The Heartwarming First Photo
Alan Jackson’s first grandson has made his arrival!. The legendary country artist’s daughter Ali, the middle of Jackson’s three girls, and her husband Sam welcomed their first child, Jackson Alvie Bradshaw, on Tuesday (December 13). Jackson’s arrival was even sweeter this week, as the “Remember When” icon celebrates more than four decades of marriage with his wife, Denise. He shared a heartwarming photo as he and Denise held Jackson: “Denise and I are celebrating our 43rd wedding anniversary with our new grandson Jackson Alvie Bradshaw. Ali and Sam welcomed Jack into the world on Dec 13, 2022. So happy that this little guy has made us grandparents!”
How Kirstie Alley Gave New Life to the Boston Sitcom ‘Cheers’
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Actress Kirstie Alley died this week at the age of 71 after battling cancer. Known for film roles in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan...
EW.com
The 18 best TV shows of 2022 (and 5 worst)
The best of TV in 2022 by the numbers: Seven spectacular debuts, four fascinating farewell seasons, one prescient docuseries — and two antiheroes who earned a spot on both of our critics' lists. Below, EW's Kristen Baldwin and Darren Franich celebrate the series that moved them — and the ones that made them very, very mad.
iheart.com
Remembering Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Most Iconic Performances On 'SYTYCD'
Before Stephen 'tWitch' Boss became the DJ and co-executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he tried his luck on several competition reality TV shows, including MTV's The Wade Robinson Project and Star Search in 2003. Most notably, tWitch competed in Season 4 of So You Think You Can Dance — and wound up finishing second.
Events of the Week: ‘M3GAN,’ ‘Pinocchio’ and More
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for M3GAN, Pinocchio, 1923, The Best Man: The Final Chapters and The Recruit. People’s Choice AwardsMore from The Hollywood Reporter'M3GAN' Premiere Featured Eight Look-Alike Dolls Dancing to Taylor Swift Song in Now-Viral MomentRyan Reynolds, Will Ferrell on the Challenges of Singing and Dancing in 'Spirited': "Oh Boy, Now I Have to Put It All Together"Feinberg Forecast: TV Rookies of the Awards Season Kenan Thompson hosted the awards show live from Santa Monica on Tuesday, where Ryan Reynolds accepted the People’s Icon Award,...
AOL Corp
Kelsey Grammer on losing Kirstie Alley
Kelsey Grammer remembers Cheers co-star Kirstie Alley as "one of the funniest people I'd ever known," someone who "always made me laugh." They worked on the NBC hit together for six seasons in the late '80s and early '90s, after Alley stepped in as lead actress in 1987, following the departure of Shelley Long. Alley's character, Rebecca Howe, was the bar manager and a love interest of bar owner Sam Malone, played by Ted Danson.
