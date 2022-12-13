ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

hypebeast.com

Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Test Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser

Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
DoYouRemember?

Kelsey Grammer Says Why Not To Expect David Hyde Pierce In ‘Frasier’ Reboot

Cheers produced numerous characters that remain beloved to this day as well as multiple spinoffs. Perhaps the most celebrated, Frasier, is getting a reboot of its own and sees Kelsey Grammer return as Frasier Crane. Grammer envisioned this being a cast reunion as much as possible, saying the goal was to “try to bring back the whole cast, the whole legacy cast.” But Grammer has confirmed fans won’t see David Hyde Pierce in the Frasier spinoff.
Herbie J Pilato

"Barnaby Jones" A Closer Look at the '70s TV Detective Series

Buddy Ebsen as "Barnaby Jones"Photo byThe Classic TV Preservation Society. Buddy Ebsen was one of the most iconic musical performers in classic Hollywood's early film history. He was cast as the Tin Man in The Wizard of Oz, but had to exit the 1936 film because he was allergic to the silver paint that was applied to his face, neck, and hands. Decades later, he found TV stardom as Jed Clampett on the CBS country sitcom, The Beverly Hillbillies. After that series ended, he found small-screen fame once again as the star of the senior detective series, Barnaby Jones.
IndieWire

Ted Danson Remembers ‘Cheers’ Co-Star Kirstie Alley: ‘Hysterically Funny’ with a ‘Heart of Gold’

On December 5, actress Kirstie Alley’s children announced their mother died following a short battle with cancer. Shortly after, Alley’s former costar Ted Danson released a heartfelt statement praising her as “hysterically funny” with a “heart of gold.” Danson famously played Sam Malone on all 11 seasons of “Cheers,” one of the most popular sitcoms of all time. Alley joined the show in Season 6 as Rebecca Howe, the new owner of the titular bar and a neurotic foil for Sam, as a replacement for the departed female lead Shelley Long. Alley quickly developed her own identity on the series and...
Collider

'Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again' Clip Teases an Adventurous Night Out for Nick

Kahmunrah is back and ready to raise his army of the dead in Disney’s animated feature Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again. In the upcoming feature, the fan-favorite live-action franchise is taking a fun animated twist as Nick takes his father Larry’s place as the night guard of the Museum of Natural History. To tease all the fun, Disney released a new clip from the animated feature.
iheart.com

Alan Jackson's First Grandson Is Born — See The Heartwarming First Photo

Alan Jackson’s first grandson has made his arrival!. The legendary country artist’s daughter Ali, the middle of Jackson’s three girls, and her husband Sam welcomed their first child, Jackson Alvie Bradshaw, on Tuesday (December 13). Jackson’s arrival was even sweeter this week, as the “Remember When” icon celebrates more than four decades of marriage with his wife, Denise. He shared a heartwarming photo as he and Denise held Jackson: “Denise and I are celebrating our 43rd wedding anniversary with our new grandson Jackson Alvie Bradshaw. Ali and Sam welcomed Jack into the world on Dec 13, 2022. So happy that this little guy has made us grandparents!”
EW.com

The 18 best TV shows of 2022 (and 5 worst)

The best of TV in 2022 by the numbers: Seven spectacular debuts, four fascinating farewell seasons, one prescient docuseries — and two antiheroes who earned a spot on both of our critics' lists. Below, EW's Kristen Baldwin and Darren Franich celebrate the series that moved them — and the ones that made them very, very mad.
iheart.com

Remembering Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Most Iconic Performances On 'SYTYCD'

Before Stephen 'tWitch' Boss became the DJ and co-executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he tried his luck on several competition reality TV shows, including MTV's The Wade Robinson Project and Star Search in 2003. Most notably, tWitch competed in Season 4 of So You Think You Can Dance — and wound up finishing second.
The Hollywood Reporter

Events of the Week: ‘M3GAN,’ ‘Pinocchio’ and More

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for M3GAN, Pinocchio, 1923, The Best Man: The Final Chapters and The Recruit. People’s Choice AwardsMore from The Hollywood Reporter'M3GAN' Premiere Featured Eight Look-Alike Dolls Dancing to Taylor Swift Song in Now-Viral MomentRyan Reynolds, Will Ferrell on the Challenges of Singing and Dancing in 'Spirited': "Oh Boy, Now I Have to Put It All Together"Feinberg Forecast: TV Rookies of the Awards Season Kenan Thompson hosted the awards show live from Santa Monica on Tuesday, where Ryan Reynolds accepted the People’s Icon Award,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AOL Corp

Kelsey Grammer on losing Kirstie Alley

Kelsey Grammer remembers Cheers co-star Kirstie Alley as "one of the funniest people I'd ever known," someone who "always made me laugh." They worked on the NBC hit together for six seasons in the late '80s and early '90s, after Alley stepped in as lead actress in 1987, following the departure of Shelley Long. Alley's character, Rebecca Howe, was the bar manager and a love interest of bar owner Sam Malone, played by Ted Danson.

