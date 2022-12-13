ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Boston 25 News WFXT

Couple arrested after police find daughter’s body in U-Haul trailer

MITCHELL, S.D. — A couple was arrested after allegedly traveling from Washington state to South Dakota with the body of an 8-year-old in a trailer. Aleksander Kurmoyarov and his girlfriend, Mandie Miller, were arrested after police said they contacted the Davison County coroner to alert them that they were traveling with their daughter’s body, the Mitchell Police Department said in a news release.
MITCHELL, SD
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Providence, Law Enforcement K-9 Units give presents to patients

SPOKANE, Wash. — A special holiday tradition returned to Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children’s Hospital on Wednesday. The Spokane Police Department and the Post Falls Police Department, along with Providence’s K-9 Security team, helped deliver presents to patients in the hospital. They also got a special visit from Santa Claus. Providence was the first hospital in Washington to begin...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Package thief makes appearances in multiple Spokane neighborhoods

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man continues to steal packages from local neighborhoods, and families are getting frustrated. A local family living on the South Hill captured it all on camera as a stranger parked in front of their home and stole a future Christmas present right off their porch. “Stealing Christmas presents for kids, that’s the heartbreaking part of it,”...
SPOKANE, WA
hamiltonpawprint.com

Suspect in Colorado Nightclub Shooting Charged

Suspect in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub massacre is charged with 305 counts, including murder and hate crimes. The suspect in last month’s deadly rampage at a Colorado nightclub was charged with 305 charges of criminal counts.There will be a lot of evidence, prosecutors said Wednesday. Anderson Lee Aldrich is suspected of killing five people and wounding 17 on November 19, 2022, at a nightclub in Colorado springs. Police said there were 12 other victims but with no injuries. Fierro, an army veteran who owns a local brewery, said he was celebrating a birthday with family members when the suspect came in shooting. He says the suspect had some sort of protection on and he ran at him and pulled him down and brutally beat him until police arrived. Fierro’s daughter’s longtime boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, 22, was killed. His daughter hurt her knee as she ran for cover. Fierro also injured his hands, knees, abdomen and ankle while stopping the shooter. The suspect remains in the hospital but is expected to make an appearance in court in the next few days.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX 28 Spokane

Prosecutors: Family used sham ministry to get COVID loans

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say family members who ran a sham ministry have been charged with defrauding the federal government of COVID-19 relief funds in a scheme to buy a luxury home at Walt Disney World. Evan Edwards and son Joshua Edwards were arrested Wednesday on charges including bank and visa fraud. An attorney who could speak on their behalf wasn’t immediately available. The criminal charges come more than a year after the federal government obtained a civil judgment ordering the Edwardses to forfeit over $8 million related to COVID relief fraud.
SPOKANE, WA
KXRM

CSPD celebrates K-9 Britta, CSPD’s most senior K-9

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) would like to celebrate a happy 10th birthday to K-9 Britta. Britta has been serving CSPD as an Explosives Detection K-9 and is the most senior K-9 serving at CSPD. CSPD said she loves playing ball and chasing rabbits. Happy Birthday, Britta!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
theprescotttimes.com

First Case of Its Kind in County

YAVAPAI COUNTY NARCOTICS TASKFORCE MAKES CROSS COUNTRY ARREST OF DRUG DEALER FOR NEGLIGENT MANSLAUGHTER IN OVERDOSE DEATH OF PRESCOTT MAN: First Case of Its Kind in County. The Partners Against Narcotic Trafficking (PANT), the multi-jurisdictional and multi-agency task force has arrested a suspect in the first Yavapai County case of holding a drug dealer responsible for the death of someone to whom he sold drugs.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
KXRM

Two people of interest sought in Pueblo homicide

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has requested the community’s assistance in identifying two people of interest connected to a homicide investigation from Dec. 2. PPD posted photos of the two people on Twitter, with the hope that someone in the community might recognize them or be able to identify them. PPD said […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Deputies find Spokane Valley teen’s stolen car

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane teen’s car was returned on Tuesday after being stolen from outside their home last week. The family says the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office found the car at 3:00 a.m. on Dec. 13 at a hotel off of Broadway. The car was left running on the street to warm up when it was stolen. Under Washington...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Teen arrested in connection to robberies in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested a second teenage suspect in connection to a pair of robberies that occurred on the evening of Dec. 7. The 17-year-old boy was charged with 1st degree robbery. SPD is continuing to identify and locate additional suspects, and...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing

Hate and bigotry often lurk just beneath the surface of civil societies. So long as a society is united in disapproving of hateful words and actions, those evil twins remain suppressed. When they receive official approval, they rise to the surface and infect society like a virus. A society must maintain continued vigilance to keep them in check.
IDAHO STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky’s Comer blames Democrats as Club Q survivors denounce anti-LGBTQ political rhetoric

Survivors of a deadly attack at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs and other advocates told a U.S. House panel Wednesday that political rhetoric and policy fights dehumanize LGBTQ people and contribute to such violence. Democrats and Republicans on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee largely sympathized with the survivors, but drew different conclusions […] The post Kentucky’s Comer blames Democrats as Club Q survivors denounce anti-LGBTQ political rhetoric appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

