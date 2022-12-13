ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

Maggie Subic
2d ago

Settlement money comes from hard-working,tax paying citizens. Full transparency & accountability should be demanded.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Santa Barbara Independent

Caught in the Rental Crunch

It’s no secret that Santa Barbara is expensive. This year, U.S. News & World Report ranked Santa Barbara the fifth most expensive city to live in in the U.S. And according to LivingCost.org, a crowdsourced database that calculates and ranks the total cost of living for more than 9,000 cities across the world, Santa Barbara is in the top 0.1 percent — the most expensive in California, second in the U.S., and fourth in the world — with an average cost of living of $3,455 per month.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kvta.com

Ventura City Manager Resigns As Council OK's Settlement

Updated--Ventura City Manager Alex McIntyre is resigning effective end of business Tuesday, December 13th, ending his controversial four year tenure in that post. The Ventura City Council voted 7-0 at its meeting Monday night to approve a settlement with McIntyre that will include the city paying him $150,000 to waive any claims against the city.
VENTURA, CA
kclu.org

Santa Barbara County gets new Ag Commissioner

Santa Barbara County has a new Agricultural Commissioner. Jose Chang has worked in the field for nearly two decades. He’s worked in the agricultural commissioner’s office in Napa, and then Monterey Counties since 2006. His family worked in the industry and he studied agriculture at UC Davis. Chang...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Coast Guard Responds to Grounded Boat on Santa Cruz Island

The Coast Guard, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention and Response and Santa Barbara County established a unified command to continue its response to the 60-foot fishing vessel that ran aground on Santa Cruz Island Thursday morning. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach watchstanders received a...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
visitventuraca.com

New Businesses You Have to Check Out in Ventura | December 2022

In Ventura, there seems to always be something new going on. Whether it is a new event coming to town or a new store, Ventura is the perfect place for adventurers looking for an unexpected and new path to follow. And to no one’s surprise, we love to keep you up to date on what’s new in Ventura. This December, we welcome five new businesses in town. Read on to learn more about our new neighbors!
VENTURA, CA
kvta.com

Mental Competency Still At Issue In Ventura Beach Promenade Murder Case

Update--More than four years after it happened, the mental competency of the transient accused of killing a man in front of his family at a Ventura Beach Promenade restaurant is still at issue. 53-year-old Jamal Jackson is accused of the fatal stabbing attack on 35-year-old Anthony Mele of Ventura as...
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

The State of Play at Santa Barbara’s Paseo Nuevo Mall

After opening in July, Santa Barbara business owner Val Selvaggio was shocked when she got the email on August 31 that her store’s lease in Paseo Nuevo mall had been terminated. Her shop, Xanadu Skate Boutique, had only been open for five weeks. “They gave me a 60-day notice,”...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Judge Rules Racial Harassment and Retaliation Complaint Against Raytheon Can Proceed

Raytheon Company, the defense contractor with offices in Goleta, experienced a significant procedural defeat in court this week, as Judge Colleen Sterne rejected the company’s motions in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to toss out a racial harassment and retaliation complaint filed by Marcus Greene, fire marshal for the company’s environmental services department. Sterne ruled that there were many triable issues of fact and interpretation still to be sorted out, rejecting the company’s voluminous filings that there were neither.
GOLETA, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Three Store Clerks in Oxnard Cited for Selling Alcohol to Minors

The Oxnard Police Department with assistance from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has cited three clerks in the City of Oxnard for selling alcohol to minors on December 9, 2022. The actions were the result of a minor decoy operation in which minors, under the direct supervision of police officers, attempted to purchase alcohol from 11 retail licensees in the City of Oxnard.
OXNARD, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

No Sleep for Residents Near Santa Barbara Airport

Residents to either end of the main runway at Santa Barbara Airport haven’t had a decent night’s sleep in two years. They populated a Goleta City Council workshop on Wednesday evening demanding solutions, or at least explanations, for the misery they’ve been enduring living in the City of Goleta near an airport owned and operated by the City of Santa Barbara.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc Man Faces Murder, Firearm Charges for Shooting

A Lompoc man has pleaded not guilty in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to murder and other charges in connection with a fatal shooting that left a 22-year-old father dead last week. Benito Martinez, 20, was taken into custody on Saturday, the day after his birthday. Emergency personnel were dispatched...
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Downtown Santa Barbara Bar Burglarized, Suspect Caught of Video

A bar and lounge in downtown Santa Barbara was burglarized Wednesday morning and the staff is asking for the public's help to identify the suspect. Crush Bar & Tap, the area's only full-time LGBTQ+ establishment, posted a call out on Instagram yesterday. Located at 1129 State Street in the courtyard...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

