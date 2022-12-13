Read full article on original website
Maggie Subic
2d ago
Settlement money comes from hard-working,tax paying citizens. Full transparency & accountability should be demanded.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Related
Ventura City Council approves settlement and release of City Manager Alex McIntyre
The Ventura City Council approved a general release of City Manager Alex McIntyre effective at the close of business Dec. 13, 2022. A $150,000 settlement agreement with McIntyre was also approved during the meeting. The post Ventura City Council approves settlement and release of City Manager Alex McIntyre appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Services have not improved for Santa Barbara County's disadvantaged communities
Critical services haven’t improved for Santa Barbara County’s seven disadvantaged unincorporated communities since the last state-mandated survey and analysis back in 2015, according to a Tuesday report to the Board of Supervisors. The report came with a general plan amendment that made minor text changes to the disadvantaged...
Santa Barbara Independent
Caught in the Rental Crunch
It’s no secret that Santa Barbara is expensive. This year, U.S. News & World Report ranked Santa Barbara the fifth most expensive city to live in in the U.S. And according to LivingCost.org, a crowdsourced database that calculates and ranks the total cost of living for more than 9,000 cities across the world, Santa Barbara is in the top 0.1 percent — the most expensive in California, second in the U.S., and fourth in the world — with an average cost of living of $3,455 per month.
Lane closures in Goleta and the Los Olivos area to begin tomorrow
The public will encounter lane and shoulder closures on State Route 217 in the Goleta and Los Olivos area for tree trimming and brush clearing work beginning tomorrow, Dec. 16.
kvta.com
Ventura City Manager Resigns As Council OK's Settlement
Updated--Ventura City Manager Alex McIntyre is resigning effective end of business Tuesday, December 13th, ending his controversial four year tenure in that post. The Ventura City Council voted 7-0 at its meeting Monday night to approve a settlement with McIntyre that will include the city paying him $150,000 to waive any claims against the city.
Massive port infrastructure needed in SLO County to support offshore wind, new study shows
The developments could cost billions of dollars and drastically alter the Central Coast shoreline.
Santa Barbara County names new Public Health Director
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has approved the appointment of a new County Public Health Director.
kclu.org
Los Angeles mayor declares a state of emergency over the homelessness crisis
In Los Angeles, the city's new mayor, Karen Bass, has declared a state of emergency over homelessness. It's her first official act as city leader since being sworn in Sunday. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) KAREN BASS: I will not accept a homelessness crisis that afflicts more than 40,000 Angelenos and...
kclu.org
Santa Barbara County gets new Ag Commissioner
Santa Barbara County has a new Agricultural Commissioner. Jose Chang has worked in the field for nearly two decades. He’s worked in the agricultural commissioner’s office in Napa, and then Monterey Counties since 2006. His family worked in the industry and he studied agriculture at UC Davis. Chang...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Coast Guard Responds to Grounded Boat on Santa Cruz Island
The Coast Guard, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention and Response and Santa Barbara County established a unified command to continue its response to the 60-foot fishing vessel that ran aground on Santa Cruz Island Thursday morning. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach watchstanders received a...
visitventuraca.com
New Businesses You Have to Check Out in Ventura | December 2022
In Ventura, there seems to always be something new going on. Whether it is a new event coming to town or a new store, Ventura is the perfect place for adventurers looking for an unexpected and new path to follow. And to no one’s surprise, we love to keep you up to date on what’s new in Ventura. This December, we welcome five new businesses in town. Read on to learn more about our new neighbors!
kvta.com
Mental Competency Still At Issue In Ventura Beach Promenade Murder Case
Update--More than four years after it happened, the mental competency of the transient accused of killing a man in front of his family at a Ventura Beach Promenade restaurant is still at issue. 53-year-old Jamal Jackson is accused of the fatal stabbing attack on 35-year-old Anthony Mele of Ventura as...
Santa Barbara Independent
The State of Play at Santa Barbara’s Paseo Nuevo Mall
After opening in July, Santa Barbara business owner Val Selvaggio was shocked when she got the email on August 31 that her store’s lease in Paseo Nuevo mall had been terminated. Her shop, Xanadu Skate Boutique, had only been open for five weeks. “They gave me a 60-day notice,”...
Santa Barbara Independent
Judge Rules Racial Harassment and Retaliation Complaint Against Raytheon Can Proceed
Raytheon Company, the defense contractor with offices in Goleta, experienced a significant procedural defeat in court this week, as Judge Colleen Sterne rejected the company’s motions in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to toss out a racial harassment and retaliation complaint filed by Marcus Greene, fire marshal for the company’s environmental services department. Sterne ruled that there were many triable issues of fact and interpretation still to be sorted out, rejecting the company’s voluminous filings that there were neither.
vidanewspaper.com
Three Store Clerks in Oxnard Cited for Selling Alcohol to Minors
The Oxnard Police Department with assistance from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has cited three clerks in the City of Oxnard for selling alcohol to minors on December 9, 2022. The actions were the result of a minor decoy operation in which minors, under the direct supervision of police officers, attempted to purchase alcohol from 11 retail licensees in the City of Oxnard.
Santa Barbara Independent
No Sleep for Residents Near Santa Barbara Airport
Residents to either end of the main runway at Santa Barbara Airport haven’t had a decent night’s sleep in two years. They populated a Goleta City Council workshop on Wednesday evening demanding solutions, or at least explanations, for the misery they’ve been enduring living in the City of Goleta near an airport owned and operated by the City of Santa Barbara.
2urbangirls.com
Beverly Hills developer Arman Gabaee sentenced to four years in prison for bribing ex-County employee
LOS ANGELES – A real estate developer was sentenced today to 48 months in federal prison for offering to buy a million-dollar home for a Los Angeles County public official in exchange for the official’s assistance securing a $45 million county lease for the developer. Arman Gabaee, 61,...
Noozhawk
Lompoc Man Faces Murder, Firearm Charges for Shooting
A Lompoc man has pleaded not guilty in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to murder and other charges in connection with a fatal shooting that left a 22-year-old father dead last week. Benito Martinez, 20, was taken into custody on Saturday, the day after his birthday. Emergency personnel were dispatched...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Downtown Santa Barbara Bar Burglarized, Suspect Caught of Video
A bar and lounge in downtown Santa Barbara was burglarized Wednesday morning and the staff is asking for the public's help to identify the suspect. Crush Bar & Tap, the area's only full-time LGBTQ+ establishment, posted a call out on Instagram yesterday. Located at 1129 State Street in the courtyard...
Comments / 4