wdhn.com
Second Girls Prep Holiday Explosion tipping off week before Christmas
HEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) — The second Girls Prep Holiday Explosion will take place at Headland High School the week before Christmas. The tournament is made up of 12 girls high school basketball teams. Last year only six teams competed and organizers had a goal of doubling the size and...
wdhn.com
Headland’s Mason Steele signs with Shelton State baseball
HEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) — Headland’s Mason Steele put pen to paper to play baseball for Shelton State. The Ram had a .403 batting average his junior year, 29 hits, 31 runs, 33 RBIs, three homers and made first team all-state for Class 5A. Part of Shelton State’s appeal...
wdhn.com
Troy Trojans aiming for first 12-win season in FBS era
ORLANDO, Fla. (WDHN) — The Troy Trojans wrapped up day three of practice for the Cure Bowl in Orlando on Wednesday. The Trojans record sits at 11-2. The last time the school got 11 wins in a season was in 2017, but that 11 isn’t enough for this team.
WJHG-TV
Malone School mourns loss of senior
Malone, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many in the small Jackson County community of Malone are mourning the loss of one of their own. Jason Jordan better known as JJ was a son, brother and a senior at Malone School. Police say Jordan was driving on Charles Road Sunday when his 2019...
wdhn.com
County conflict: Ozark at odds with Dale Co.
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — After the Dale County Commission denied the request from the city of Ozark in helping with the demolition process of the former Ozark Dale County library, mayor Mark Blankenship says its a sign that the working relationship is in disrepair. “It’s been broken since the...
wdhn.com
Final preparations underway for 17th Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan holiday tradition is quickly approaching. The Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic will take place the week after Christmas. 16 boys basketball teams from across the Wiregrass will compete in the Dothan Civic Center in the biggest high school tournament in the area. Organizers are...
wdhn.com
Trojans take Wednesday for mental reps ahead of Friday’s matchup with Roadrunners
ORLANDO, Fla. (WDHN) — Troy is just two days from playing in its biggest game of the season. A matchup between conference champions and two teams riding the hottest winning streaks in the country. The trojans came into Wednesday, treating it like a normal Thursday practice which means one...
wdhn.com
PHOTOS: Troy Unversity, TROY TrojanVision makes surprise donation
TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — Troy University and TROY TrojanVision surprised students at the Banks School journalism program with an early Christmas present. On Tuesday afternoon, donations of multiple cameras and broadcast equipment were presented to the Banks School journalism students. TrojanVision TV Manager Aaron Taylor had the idea to...
Alabama man apparently struck by lightning, TV station reports
An Alabama man was apparently struck by lightning Wednesday as a severe weather system moved across the state, a local TV station reported. WTVY-TV reported a 23-year-old Dothan man was apparently knocked unconscious by the apparent strike. He was reportedly taken to a hospital with what was believed to be...
wdhn.com
City of Ozark at odds with Dale County over former library demolition process
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A request from the city of Ozark to help demolish the old Ozark-Dale County library and dispose of the debris in the county landfill was not approved by the Dale County Commission. “It’s just a shame they are not looking out for the greater good...
wdhn.com
Tracking tornado warnings in the WDHN coverage area
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With severe weather moving into the Wiregrass area, some counties have issued tornado warnings. A tornado warning has been issued for the following counties:. Houston County- Until 10:30 p.m. Geneva County-Until 10:30 p.m. Stay with WDHN for updates.
wdhn.com
LIST: Holiday garbage collection in the Wiregrass
WIREGRASS (WDHN) — With the Christmas holiday upon us, here is a current list of garbage collection schedules in the Wiregrass. The City of Enterprise offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, and Monday, December 26. No garbage will be collected on those days. All residents will be impacted by the schedule change for the Christmas holiday.
wdhn.com
Dancing holiday lights at Westgate Park
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — It’s beginning to look-a lot-like Christmas at Westgate Park. The Water World Water Tower lights at Westgate park will dance to holiday music after dark starting Wednesday, December 14 until Saturday, December 31. Tune the radio in your vehicle to 88.1 FM and enjoy...
fosterfollynews.net
Dental Office of Dr. Jeff Swindle in Bonifay, Florida Closing on December 23, 2022, Due to Illness
The dental office of Dr. Jeff Swindle, 119 S Main Street in Bonifay, Florida is closing on December 23, 2022, due to illness. It is with a mixture of sadness and anticipation that I announce the closing of my dental practice. I have practiced dentistry in Bonifay for 47 years...
wtvy.com
Connolly admits she's in a treatment program
The 4WARN Weather team has been tracking storms as they move through our area. Wiregrass invention teaches deaf student to play the guitar. Headstrom learned how to play the guitar at school with the help of the Chord Buddy. It’s an invention from Dothan entrepreneur, Travis Perry. Alabama Dance...
Andalusia Star News
Myers named new CEO at Mizell Memorial Hospital
After an extensive search process, the Mizell Memorial Hospital Board of Directors announced that Mitchell Myers would be stepping up to lead Mizell Memorial Hospital as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). “I am extremely grateful and blessed to be given this opportunity and look forward to the successful future...
wdhn.com
DPD: Man shot in apartment complex; dies in surgery
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man dies in surgery after a Thursday evening shooting. Alphonso Morissette, 21, of Dothan died from a gunshot wound to the upper torso at Southeast Health, where Morrissette died in surgery. According to police, Morrissette was transported to the hospital by a personal...
wdhn.com
Honeysuckle Road temporary lane closure
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Lanes on Honeysuckle Road will be closed for a short time for work related to the Beaver Creek Sewer Trunk Line Rehabilitation project. Tuesday, December 13, two lanes of Honeysuckle Road will be closed at 986 Honeysuckle Road, in front of the Honeysuckle Road Congregation. The closure...
WJHG-TV
Serious crash in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three people are injured after a crash on I-10 near mile marker 70 in Walton County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers a tractor trailer was traveling west on I-10 and another car was broken down on the side of the road. Troopers say the...
wdhn.com
Two arrested in Walton Co. after being accused of kidnapping children in Ohio
WALTON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A mother and her boyfriend were arrested in Walton County after being accused of abducting six children in Ohio and fleeing the state, per the WCSO. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on the evening of Tuesday, December 13, the WCSO was alerted...
