Rehobeth, AL

wdhn.com

Second Girls Prep Holiday Explosion tipping off week before Christmas

HEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) — The second Girls Prep Holiday Explosion will take place at Headland High School the week before Christmas. The tournament is made up of 12 girls high school basketball teams. Last year only six teams competed and organizers had a goal of doubling the size and...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Headland’s Mason Steele signs with Shelton State baseball

HEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) — Headland’s Mason Steele put pen to paper to play baseball for Shelton State. The Ram had a .403 batting average his junior year, 29 hits, 31 runs, 33 RBIs, three homers and made first team all-state for Class 5A. Part of Shelton State’s appeal...
HEADLAND, AL
wdhn.com

Troy Trojans aiming for first 12-win season in FBS era

ORLANDO, Fla. (WDHN) — The Troy Trojans wrapped up day three of practice for the Cure Bowl in Orlando on Wednesday. The Trojans record sits at 11-2. The last time the school got 11 wins in a season was in 2017, but that 11 isn’t enough for this team.
TROY, AL
WJHG-TV

Malone School mourns loss of senior

Malone, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many in the small Jackson County community of Malone are mourning the loss of one of their own. Jason Jordan better known as JJ was a son, brother and a senior at Malone School. Police say Jordan was driving on Charles Road Sunday when his 2019...
MALONE, FL
wdhn.com

County conflict: Ozark at odds with Dale Co.

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — After the Dale County Commission denied the request from the city of Ozark in helping with the demolition process of the former Ozark Dale County library, mayor Mark Blankenship says its a sign that the working relationship is in disrepair. “It’s been broken since the...
OZARK, AL
wdhn.com

Final preparations underway for 17th Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan holiday tradition is quickly approaching. The Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic will take place the week after Christmas. 16 boys basketball teams from across the Wiregrass will compete in the Dothan Civic Center in the biggest high school tournament in the area. Organizers are...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

PHOTOS: Troy Unversity, TROY TrojanVision makes surprise donation

TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — Troy University and TROY TrojanVision surprised students at the Banks School journalism program with an early Christmas present. On Tuesday afternoon, donations of multiple cameras and broadcast equipment were presented to the Banks School journalism students. TrojanVision TV Manager Aaron Taylor had the idea to...
TROY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man apparently struck by lightning, TV station reports

An Alabama man was apparently struck by lightning Wednesday as a severe weather system moved across the state, a local TV station reported. WTVY-TV reported a 23-year-old Dothan man was apparently knocked unconscious by the apparent strike. He was reportedly taken to a hospital with what was believed to be...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Tracking tornado warnings in the WDHN coverage area

WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With severe weather moving into the Wiregrass area, some counties have issued tornado warnings. A tornado warning has been issued for the following counties:. Houston County- Until 10:30 p.m. Geneva County-Until 10:30 p.m. Stay with WDHN for updates.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

LIST: Holiday garbage collection in the Wiregrass

WIREGRASS (WDHN) — With the Christmas holiday upon us, here is a current list of garbage collection schedules in the Wiregrass. The City of Enterprise offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, and Monday, December 26. No garbage will be collected on those days. All residents will be impacted by the schedule change for the Christmas holiday.
wdhn.com

Dancing holiday lights at Westgate Park

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — It’s beginning to look-a lot-like Christmas at Westgate Park. The Water World Water Tower lights at Westgate park will dance to holiday music after dark starting Wednesday, December 14 until Saturday, December 31. Tune the radio in your vehicle to 88.1 FM and enjoy...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Connolly admits she's in a treatment program

The 4WARN Weather team has been tracking storms as they move through our area. Wiregrass invention teaches deaf student to play the guitar. Headstrom learned how to play the guitar at school with the help of the Chord Buddy. It’s an invention from Dothan entrepreneur, Travis Perry. Alabama Dance...
DOTHAN, AL
Andalusia Star News

Myers named new CEO at Mizell Memorial Hospital

After an extensive search process, the Mizell Memorial Hospital Board of Directors announced that Mitchell Myers would be stepping up to lead Mizell Memorial Hospital as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). “I am extremely grateful and blessed to be given this opportunity and look forward to the successful future...
wdhn.com

DPD: Man shot in apartment complex; dies in surgery

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man dies in surgery after a Thursday evening shooting. Alphonso Morissette, 21, of Dothan died from a gunshot wound to the upper torso at Southeast Health, where Morrissette died in surgery. According to police, Morrissette was transported to the hospital by a personal...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Honeysuckle Road temporary lane closure

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Lanes on Honeysuckle Road will be closed for a short time for work related to the Beaver Creek Sewer Trunk Line Rehabilitation project. Tuesday, December 13, two lanes of Honeysuckle Road will be closed at 986 Honeysuckle Road, in front of the Honeysuckle Road Congregation. The closure...
DOTHAN, AL
WJHG-TV

Serious crash in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three people are injured after a crash on I-10 near mile marker 70 in Walton County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers a tractor trailer was traveling west on I-10 and another car was broken down on the side of the road. Troopers say the...
WALTON COUNTY, FL

