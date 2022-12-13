Read full article on original website
Slovak ruling party head offers to quit as minister to keep government in place
(Reuters) -The head of Slovakia’s ruling OLANO party offered to quit as finance minister on Thursday if an opposition party withdrew its no-confidence motion against the government and backed its budget plans. “I am offering (opposition party) SaS my resignation,” Igor Matovic told a televised news conference. “My offer...
UK PM Sunak plans anti-strike laws to protect lives, jobs – Daily Mail
(Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is planning to introduce anti-strike laws to protect lives and livelihoods, the Daily Mail reported on Thursday. In an interview to the newspaper, Sunak said he hopes that union leaders can see that it is not right to cause disruptions to many people, particularly at Christmas time.
Analysis-Turkish court raises stakes in search for a challenger to Erdogan
ANKARA (Reuters) – Six months from an election in which Turkey’s opposition has its best shot at unseating President Tayyip Erdogan in 20 years, a jail sentence against one of its brightest hopes has raised the stakes in the struggle to agree a presidential challenger. The six-party alliance,...
European prosecutor requests immunity lifted from two Greek MEPs
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European chief prosecutor requested on Thursday that the European Parliament lift the immunity from prosecution of two Greek members over suspicions of fraud. The prosecutor’s office said in a statement that its request followed a report from EU anti-fraud office OLAF and suspicions of fraud...
EU leaders head for tussle over rescue plans for industry
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union leaders will argue on Thursday over how to prop up their countries’ industries, which have been whacked by soaring energy prices since the outbreak of war in Ukraine and now face the threat of subsidy-fuelled U.S. competition. Poorer EU countries want a coordinated...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
South Africa's ANC party opens key conference amid scandal
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party is starting its crucial national conference amid scandal and bitter divisions. The conference opening in Johannesburg Friday will elect the party’s leadership and adopt key policies for governing the country. President Cyril Ramaphosa is seeking re-election as the party’s leader at the national conference which is held every five years and is the ANC’s highest decision-making body. The scandal surrounding Ramaphosa and the factional rivalries within the ANC are expected to dominate the conference. More than 4,000 delegates from across South Africa have gathered in Johannesburg for the five-day conference.
Russia fires 'massive' missile barrage at Ukraine grid
A fresh barrage of deadly Russian strikes hit Ukraine on Friday, cutting water and electricity in major cities and piling pressure on the grid in sub-zero temperatures. Fresh Russian shelling in the southern city of Kherson, recently recaptured by Ukraine, killed one person and wounded three more.
Russia begins mass air strike in apparent move to destroy Ukraine’s power grid
Power outages reported after barrage of rockets fired at several regions in second mass strike in days
US puts 3 dozen more Chinese companies on trade blacklist
The U.S. Department of Commerce is adding 36 Chinese companies to an export controls blacklist, citing concerns over national security
U.S. House passes one-week government funding bill, sends to Senate
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a stopgap one-week funding bill, a move intended to give lawmakers more time to pass a bill to fully fund the federal government through its fiscal year on Sept. 30, 2023. The stopgap measure, known as a “continuing resolution,” is...
Factbox-Details of Indonesia’s new financial sector law
(Reuters) – Indonesia’s parliament on Thursday approved a financial law revising more than a dozen existing regulations, including an addition to the central bank’s mandate to support economic growth and formalise its direct purchases of government bonds. Here are some of the changes introduced in the new...
U.S. Senate backs record $858 billion defense bill, voting continues
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate backed legislation on Thursday paving the way for the defense budget to hit a record $858 billion next year, $45 billion more than proposed by President Joe Biden. As voting continued, senators supported the fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, an...
Istanbul mayor says conviction reflects his success ahead of anti-Erdogan rally
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu said on Thursday his jail sentence imposed this week was a punishment for his success, as opposition parties rally to support him and seek to challenge President Tayyip Erdogan ahead of next year’s elections. A Turkish court on Wednesday sentenced Imamoglu...
Ukrainian refugees feel welcome in Germany, 37% keen to stay permanently: survey
BERLIN (Reuters) – The majority of the more than 1 million Ukrainians who fled to Germany after the Russian invasion feel welcome there and around 37% would like to settle permanently or for several years, a government-backed survey said on Thursday. The poll of 11,225 refugees carried out jointly...
Brazil’s Guedes predicts monetary easing by mid 2023, GDP rising 3%
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s Economy Minister Paulo Guedes projected on Thursday interest rates would start to fall by mid-2023 and the economy would expand by 3% again. Speaking at an event hosted by the Institute for Applied Economic Research (IPEA), he stated the country is living through a long growth cycle after reforms implemented by outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro. Still, “poor quality policies” may end it, he added.
Labour beats Conservatives to retain UK parliament seat – PA Media
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s opposition Labour Party retained the parliamentary seat of Stretford and Urmston in northwest England, election results reported by PA Media showed on Friday. Labour candidate Andrew Western held the seat for the party with a majority of 9,906 votes, PA Media said in a...
Vatican in crowdfunding campaign to send thermal underwear to Ukraine
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – The Vatican on Thursday launched a crowdfunding campaign on Thursday to send thermal underwear to Ukraine to help residents survive the winter as they face power shortages amid the war with Russia. The Vatican’s charity office said in a statement that it had linked up...
U.S. PCAOB says is able to inspect firms in China for first time
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board on Thursday said it has determined that it has full access to inspect and investigate firms in China for the first time in history. The U.S. accounting watchdog said it exercised sole discretion to select firms for audit...
