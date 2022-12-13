JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party is starting its crucial national conference amid scandal and bitter divisions. The conference opening in Johannesburg Friday will elect the party’s leadership and adopt key policies for governing the country. President Cyril Ramaphosa is seeking re-election as the party’s leader at the national conference which is held every five years and is the ANC’s highest decision-making body. The scandal surrounding Ramaphosa and the factional rivalries within the ANC are expected to dominate the conference. More than 4,000 delegates from across South Africa have gathered in Johannesburg for the five-day conference.

