9221 Moody Road Home in Fort Smith, Arkansas for Sale. 9221 Moody Road, Fort Smith, Arkansas is a Mediterranean estate on 20 acres with spectacular features including dramatic marble staircases and floors, Baccarat chandeliers, custom Italian mantles, impeccable trim work, gentlemen’s card room, game room, custom theater, and an indoor children’s play area with authentic redwood treehouse. This Home in Fort Smith offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 18,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9221 Moody Road, please contact Marshall Yantis (Phone: 479-883-2302) at Warnock Real Estate LLC for full support and perfect service.

FORT SMITH, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO