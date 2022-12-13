Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances
Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Trump's 'Major Announcement' Brings Bannon to the Brink: 'I Can't Do This'
Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon said that those responsible for the "major announcement" of $99 Trump superhero-themed NFTs "ought to be fired today."
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
AOC, Elon Musk spar after Twitter CEO suspends CNN, NYT, WaPo journos for posting 'assassination coordinates'
Twitter CEO Elon Musk feuded with Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez among others Thursday night, hours after suspending several liberal journalists.
25 times male authors demonstrated how little they know about women
"Women just want to be written as human. That's it. There isn't some wild scientific equation to writing women, and it isn't difficult."
Appellate ruling in Hollywood case spotlights notice requirements for condo association lawsuits | Opinion
A recent appellate decision brought an added measure of clarity to the pre-suit requirements for community associations bringing legal actions against their unit-owner members.
iheart.com
Doctor Ben Carson's name is slated to be removed from a Detroit School
Who could have seen this coming? A man that grew up in impoverished Detroit to a single mother who insisted he read books she could not, is now being dishonored. His sin, he served President Donald Trump as director of HUD. Dr. Carson's name is being removed from a school named after the famous Neurosurgeon.
Comments / 0