The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Russia-Ukraine war live: two civilians killed as Russia launches mass missile strike on Ukraine
Five injured as Kryvyi Rih residential building hit; aim of large-scale attack appears to be to destroy Ukraine’s power grid, authorities say
Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances
Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
Russia begins mass air strike in apparent move to destroy Ukraine’s power grid
Power outages reported after barrage of rockets fired at several regions in second mass strike in days
Slovak ruling party head offers to quit as minister to keep government in place
(Reuters) -The head of Slovakia’s ruling OLANO party offered to quit as finance minister on Thursday if an opposition party withdrew its no-confidence motion against the government and backed its budget plans. “I am offering (opposition party) SaS my resignation,” Igor Matovic told a televised news conference. “My offer...
China vows ‘strong’ counter-measures over Manchester incident
BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that “strong and forceful counter-measures” will be taken after accusing Britain of failing to protect Chinese staff at the Chinese consulate in Manchester during a protest in October. British police had been investigating the alleged assault on...
Kremlin: No decision yet on repair of Nord Stream gas pipelines
(Reuters) – Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that no decision had been made yet on whether to go ahead with a repair of the undersea Nord Stream gas pipelines that were damaged by explosions in September. He was commenting on Canada’s plans to revoke a sanctions waiver...
US puts 3 dozen more Chinese companies on trade blacklist
BANGKOK — (AP) — The U.S. Department of Commerce is adding 36 Chinese high-tech companies, including makers of aviation equipment, chemicals and computer chips, to an export controls blacklist, citing concerns over national security, U.S. interests and human rights. The inclusion of the companies in the trade “Entity...
Ukrainian refugees feel welcome in Germany, 37% keen to stay permanently: survey
BERLIN (Reuters) – The majority of the more than 1 million Ukrainians who fled to Germany after the Russian invasion feel welcome there and around 37% would like to settle permanently or for several years, a government-backed survey said on Thursday. The poll of 11,225 refugees carried out jointly...
Vatican in crowdfunding campaign to send thermal underwear to Ukraine
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – The Vatican on Thursday launched a crowdfunding campaign on Thursday to send thermal underwear to Ukraine to help residents survive the winter as they face power shortages amid the war with Russia. The Vatican’s charity office said in a statement that it had linked up...
IMF completes review of Benin loan program, disburses $144 million
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The executive board of the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said it had completed the first review under a 42-month financing program for Benin, giving the country immediate access to about $144 million. “The program is off to a strong start, with all end-June 2022 performance...
U.S. House passes one-week government funding bill, sends to Senate
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a stopgap one-week funding bill, a move intended to give lawmakers more time to pass a bill to fully fund the federal government through its fiscal year on Sept. 30, 2023. The stopgap measure, known as a “continuing resolution,” is...
U.S. planning to send smart-bomb kits to Ukraine -WaPo
(Reuters) – The United States is planning to send electronic equipment that converts unguided aerial munitions into smart bombs, allowing a high degree of accurate targeting, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing U.S. officials familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles)
Burkina Faso aware of the dangers of Wagner force -France
PARIS (Reuters) – France’s foreign ministry said on Thursday the Burkina Faso government was fully aware of the risks of working with mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner Group after Ghana alleged on Wednesday that Ouagadougou had hired the group. Paris and its European allies pulled thousands of troops...
Ukrainian forces shell Russian-controlled Donetsk, officials say
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Ukrainian forces shelled the Russian-controlled eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk overnight in some of the biggest attacks for years, Russian-installed officials in the annexed areas said on Thursday. “At exactly 7.00 o’clock this morning they subjected the center of Donetsk to the most massive attack since...
Window closing for deal in U.S. Congress to protect ‘Dreamer’ immigrants
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Over 200 advocates from around the United States converged on Capitol Hill this week with an 11th-hour mission: persuade lawmakers to provide citizenship to “Dreamer” immigrants who illegally entered the United States as children. Addinelly Moreno Soto, a 31-year-old communications aide who came to...
U.S. Commerce removes Wuxi Biologics from unverified list
(Reuters) – The Biden administration said Thursday it had removed Wuxi Biologics, a company that makes ingredients for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, and about two dozen other Chinese entities from a so-called unverified list that forces U.S. suppliers to perform greater due diligence before shipping to them. The Commerce...
Irish soldier killed on U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon
DUBLIN (Reuters) -An Irish soldier was killed on a U.N. peackeeping mission in Lebanon late on Wednesday when a convoy of two armoured utility vehicles travelling to Beirut came under small arms fire, Ireland’s defence forces said in a statement. Another Irish member of the United Nations Interim Forces...
