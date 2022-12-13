Read full article on original website
China Meheco Group shares jump after agreement to import Pfizer’s COVID treatment paxlovid
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Shares of China Meheco Group surged after the Chinese drug seller signed an agreement with Pfizer Inc to import and distribute the U.S. drugmaker’s oral COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid in mainland China. Meheco shares opened up 10% in Shanghai. (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline...
U.S. PCAOB says is able to inspect firms in China for first time
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board on Thursday said it has determined that it has full access to inspect and investigate firms in China for the first time in history. The U.S. accounting watchdog said it exercised sole discretion to select firms for audit...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Hong Kong says people over 18 can choose to receive 5th COVID jab
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s government said on Friday that people 18 and older could choose to get a fifth COVID-19 vaccine to help better protect against the virus as the city has seen a steady increase in infections in recent months. (Reporting by the Hong Kong...
China reports 2,157 new symptomatic COVID cases for Dec 15 vs 2,000 a day earlier
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China reported 2,157 new symptomatic COVID-19 infections on Dec. 15, compared with 2,000 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said on Friday. Excluding imported infections, China reported 2,091 new local symptomatic cases, up from 1,944 a day earlier. China stopped reporting asymptomatic cases from Wednesday, citing a...
16 dead, 17 missing after landslide at a campground in Malaysia
Those killed by the sudden landslide include a 5-year-old boy, authorities said, as search-and-rescue workers continue to look for the missing.
Sony plans smartphone sensor factory in Japan – Nikkei
(Reuters) – Sony Group Corp is considering building a new factory to make smartphone image sensors in the Kumamoto prefecture of Japan, Nikkei reported on Thursday. The company plans to break ground on the plant as soon as 2024, and bring it online in fiscal 2025 at the earliest, the report said, adding the company expects the cost to run into the billions of dollars.
UK PM Sunak plans anti-strike laws to protect lives, jobs – Daily Mail
(Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is planning to introduce anti-strike laws to protect lives and livelihoods, the Daily Mail reported on Thursday. In an interview to the newspaper, Sunak said he hopes that union leaders can see that it is not right to cause disruptions to many people, particularly at Christmas time.
Rio Tinto completes $3.3 billion acquisition of Canada’s Turquoise Hill
(Reuters) – Rio Tinto Ltd said on Friday it had completed its long drawn-out acquisition of a 49% stake in Turquoise Hill Resources, giving the world’s top iron ore producer a 66% stake in Mongolia’s Oyu Tolgoi, the world’s largest known copper and gold deposit. (Reporting...
South Korea pension fund opens up FX hedging limit to maximum 10%
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s mammoth National Pension Fund (NPS) will hedge foreign exchange risks for up to 10% of its overseas investment compared with zero at present, the welfare ministry said on Friday. “If foreign exchange rates rise to unusually high levels again, it is necessary to...
Indonesia books bigger-than-expected Nov trade surplus of $5.2 billion
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia posted a larger-than-expected trade surplus last month, as imports unexpectedly contracted on a yearly basis while exports slowed, official data showed on Thursday. November imports were down 1.89% on a yearly basis to $18.96 billion, compared with a prediction of a 7% increase in a...
Amazon strikes deal to bring Warhammer 40,000 onto screens
(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc will bring popular miniature wargame Warhammer 40,000 to film and television screens after the tech giant’s content unit reached an agreement with British developer Games Workshop Group Plc. The UK-based firm said on Friday Amazon will develop its intellectual property into film and television...
British American Tobacco closes Swiss plant, lays off 226 -paper
ZURICH (Reuters) – British American Tobacco is to close a cigarette manufacturing plant in Switzerland next year, laying off the 226 employees working there, the Tages-Anzeiger paper and other Swiss media reported on Thursday. The Unia labour union confirmed the plant closure. The BAT plant was not immediately available...
IMF completes review of Benin loan program, disburses $144 million
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The executive board of the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said it had completed the first review under a 42-month financing program for Benin, giving the country immediate access to about $144 million. “The program is off to a strong start, with all end-June 2022 performance...
Investor Cat Rock reduces stake in Just Eat Takeaway – SEC filing
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – U.S. investor Cat Rock, previously the second-largest shareholder in meal delivery firm Just Eat Takeaway.com, has sold part of its stake, according to an SEC filing. The filing on Dec. 15 showed the stake standing at 4.93% with 10.65 million shares as of Dec. 12. Refinitiv...
Australia’s ANZ shareholders vote to amend corporate holding structure
(Reuters) – Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said on Thursday its shareholders voted to establish a new holding company to separate its banking and non-banking businesses into two different groups. The lender said 99.17% of votes were cast in favor of creating ANZ Group Holdings Limited, the non-operating...
South Korea authorities to continue efforts to stabilise markets -finance minister
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s finance minister said on Thursday that local financial markets have comparably stabilised recently, while reaffirming that authorities will continue to take measures for the markets to further stabilise. Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said authorities will continue to proactively support companies’ smooth bond issuance...
Factbox-Details of Indonesia’s new financial sector law
(Reuters) – Indonesia’s parliament on Thursday approved a financial law revising more than a dozen existing regulations, including an addition to the central bank’s mandate to support economic growth and formalise its direct purchases of government bonds. Here are some of the changes introduced in the new...
Sri Lanka’s economy shrinks 11.8% in Q3
COLOMBO (Reuters) – Sri Lanka’s economy shrank 11.8% in the July-September quarter from a year ago, official data showed on Thursday, as the country struggled with deep political unrest sparked by the most severe financial crisis in more than seven decades. (Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Editing by Krishna...
Around 100 people feared trapped in Malaysia landslide -fire department
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Around 100 people are feared trapped in a landslide in Malaysia on Friday, the country’s fire and rescue department said in a statement. At least 31 people were rescued from the campsite in Selangor state, on the outskirts of capital Kuala Lumpur. (Reporting by...
