FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
vvng.com
Vehicle shot with a pellet gun after attempted carjacking in Vons shopping center
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A vehicle was shot multiple times with a pellet gun after an attempted carjacking in the Victorville Vons shopping center, officials said. It happened on December 13, 2022, at about 2:50 pm, in the 12100 block of Hesperia Road. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG...
vvng.com
Coroner identifies man found dead in Walmart parking lot in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the body of a man who was found dead in a Walmart parking lot in Hesperia Tuesday, and also released his cause of death. The body of 20-year-old Devan Deppisch, of Danville Vermont, was discovered around...
vvng.com
3 arrested after shooting investigation at a home in Barstow
BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three people were arrested on various charges after a shooting investigation at a home in Barstow. On December 12, 2022, at approximately 2:24 a.m., Barstow Police dispatch received a call for service regarding a shooting at a residence in the 1300 block of Mesa Drive.
vvng.com
25-year-old attempted to carjack two people near the Del Taco in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 25-year-old Victorville man out on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) is back in jail after he attempted to carjack two people. It happened on December 12, 2022, at about 1:00 pm, in the 15000 block of Seventh Street. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG...
Fontana Herald News
Redlands teenager is arrested for allegedly stabbing four people during brawl
A 16-year-old Redlands boy was arrested on Dec. 6 in connection with multiple stabbings that took place during a fight on Dec. 3 at an apartment complex in the 27400 block of West San Bernardino Avenue in Redlands, according to the Redlands Police Department. Police responded shortly after 6 p.m....
vvng.com
Body of second person found in crash near Hesperia Lake; Coroner IDs driver and passenger
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The body of a second person was recovered from a vehicle that was impaled against a tree following a crash near Hesperia Lake, Tuesday. The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver and passenger of a gold-colored 2002 Buick Century as 24-year-old Pedro “Peter”Perez of Apple Valley, and 27-year-old Ruben Medina of Hesperia.
vvng.com
BREAKING: Remains found of 3 dead people, one confirmed to be of missing man
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Authorities provided an update on the three people reportedly headed to Hesperia for a job offer that went missing in July after three bodies were found near near Kramer Junction. Police said on Friday, November 18, 2022, deputies from the Barstow Sheriff’s Station responded to...
vvng.com
Suspect arrested after burglar alarm sounds at a Nutrishop in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 42-year-old Victorville man was found hiding in a dumpster after an attempted burglary at the Nutrishop, officials said. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 12:36 a.m., an alarm went off at the business located at 17222 Bear Valley Road in Victorville. Sheriffiff’s officials...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana deputies arrest man who allegedly broke into home and threatened woman
A 29-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a home and threatened a woman in the early morning hours of Dec. 11, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At about 2:03 a.m., Deputy Alvarez from the Fontana Sheriff's Station responded to a 9-1-1 call regarding...
NBC Los Angeles
Authorities Have New Lead in Halloween Night Homicide of Teen
San Bernardino County Investigators have a new lead in a homicide that killed a popular Alta Loma High School student on Halloween night. They are looking for two people of interest in the shooting. Detectives are hoping cell phone images will lead to an arrest. The family of Robert Plyley...
Female resident awoken, threatened by home-invasion suspect in Rialto: Sheriff’s Department
A suspected burglar who broke into a home in Rialto and allegedly threatened a female resident Sunday night has been arrested, authorities said Wednesday. The incident occurred in the 19300 block of Easton Street around 2 a.m. Sunday. Deputies were sent to the home following a 911 call reporting a man broke in while the […]
vvng.com
Rialto family reunited with dog stolen two years ago
RIALTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A dog named Hunter was reunited with his family in Rialto after he was stolen two years ago. On December 13, 2020, Animal Control received a call for service for a stray dog on a school campus in the 200 block of West Randall Avenue.
foxla.com
Students at middle school in Riverside hospitalized after consuming edible marijuana
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Three students in Riverside were hospitalized after consuming marijuana, police said. Riverside Police officers responded to Loma Vista Middle School on Arlington Avenue Thursday morning after three students became sick. They were taken to a local hospital for evaluation. According to the school resource officer, the students...
4newsplus.com
Deputies Find Burglars By Tracking Shoe Prints to Burglar’s Residence
Deputies responded to a burglary alarm at 12:04pm on Monday, December 12th in the 3200 block of Acacia Road in Phelan. When the deputies arrived at the home they observed two adult males walking a dog near the residence. The homeowner was contacted and informed the authorities that his garage was broken into and several items had been stolen.
LA-area hotel owner on cigarette break jumps into action to help unconscious cop involved in car wreck
The owner of a Days Inn in West Covina, California, who was having a cigarette break, rushed to help an unconscious highway patrol officer involved in a car wreck.
vvng.com
Victorville Hairstylist, Hugo Oliver, still missing without a trace after 11 days
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Victorville Hairstylist, Hugo Oliver Morales Santamaria, is still missing after vanishing without a trace 11 days ago. On Monday, December 5, 2022, at approximately 9:05 a.m., Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call reporting 32-year-old Hugo missing. VVNG first reported on Hugo’s disappearance a couple of...
KTLA.com
French Bulldog stolen from vehicle in Hesperia
A family in Hesperia is calling for the safe return of their beloved French Bulldog after thieves smashed the window of their vehicle in the parking lot of a busy shopping center and stole the animal. The incident unfolded Sunday when Amairani Sanchez’s mother was Christmas shopping while her father...
vvng.com
3 people missing after heading to Hesperia for a job offer; family pleads for help
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Three people reportedly headed to Hesperia for a job offer went missing, and the family is pleading for help after months of searching. 38-year-old Enrique Salto and his 36-year-old brother Salvador “Chava” Salto, and 26-year-old Estela Monjaras, were last seen on July 20, 2022, destined for Hesperia from Perris, California.
vvng.com
VIDEO: Man flees Victorville Costco with cart of vacuum cleaners after pulling gun on employee
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was captured on cellphone footage fleeing through a fire exit with vacuum cleaners that he robbed at gunpoint from a Victorville Costco. It happened at 1:04 p.m. on December 13, 2022, at the Costco Wholesale located at 14555 Valley Center Drive in the...
vvng.com
One dead after car wraps around a tree near Hesperia Lake Park
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – One person was killed after a vehicle wrapped around a tree during a single-vehicle traffic collision near Hesperia Lake Park Tuesday. It happened at 3:35 p.m. on December 13, 2022, involving a gold-colored 2002 Buick Century that was traveling on the 7500 block of Arrowhead Lake Road.
