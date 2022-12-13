ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adelanto, CA

vvng.com

Coroner identifies man found dead in Walmart parking lot in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the body of a man who was found dead in a Walmart parking lot in Hesperia Tuesday, and also released his cause of death. The body of 20-year-old Devan Deppisch, of Danville Vermont, was discovered around...
HESPERIA, CA
vvng.com

3 arrested after shooting investigation at a home in Barstow

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three people were arrested on various charges after a shooting investigation at a home in Barstow. On December 12, 2022, at approximately 2:24 a.m., Barstow Police dispatch received a call for service regarding a shooting at a residence in the 1300 block of Mesa Drive.
BARSTOW, CA
vvng.com

Body of second person found in crash near Hesperia Lake; Coroner IDs driver and passenger

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The body of a second person was recovered from a vehicle that was impaled against a tree following a crash near Hesperia Lake, Tuesday. The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver and passenger of a gold-colored 2002 Buick Century as 24-year-old Pedro “Peter”Perez of Apple Valley, and 27-year-old Ruben Medina of Hesperia.
HESPERIA, CA
vvng.com

Suspect arrested after burglar alarm sounds at a Nutrishop in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 42-year-old Victorville man was found hiding in a dumpster after an attempted burglary at the Nutrishop, officials said. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 12:36 a.m., an alarm went off at the business located at 17222 Bear Valley Road in Victorville. Sheriffiff’s officials...
VICTORVILLE, CA
vvng.com

Rialto family reunited with dog stolen two years ago

RIALTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A dog named Hunter was reunited with his family in Rialto after he was stolen two years ago. On December 13, 2020, Animal Control received a call for service for a stray dog on a school campus in the 200 block of West Randall Avenue.
RIALTO, CA
4newsplus.com

Deputies Find Burglars By Tracking Shoe Prints to Burglar’s Residence

Deputies responded to a burglary alarm at 12:04pm on Monday, December 12th in the 3200 block of Acacia Road in Phelan. When the deputies arrived at the home they observed two adult males walking a dog near the residence. The homeowner was contacted and informed the authorities that his garage was broken into and several items had been stolen.
PHELAN, CA
KTLA.com

French Bulldog stolen from vehicle in Hesperia

A family in Hesperia is calling for the safe return of their beloved French Bulldog after thieves smashed the window of their vehicle in the parking lot of a busy shopping center and stole the animal. The incident unfolded Sunday when Amairani Sanchez’s mother was Christmas shopping while her father...
HESPERIA, CA
vvng.com

3 people missing after heading to Hesperia for a job offer; family pleads for help

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Three people reportedly headed to Hesperia for a job offer went missing, and the family is pleading for help after months of searching. 38-year-old Enrique Salto and his 36-year-old brother Salvador “Chava” Salto, and 26-year-old Estela Monjaras, were last seen on July 20, 2022, destined for Hesperia from Perris, California.
HESPERIA, CA
vvng.com

One dead after car wraps around a tree near Hesperia Lake Park

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – One person was killed after a vehicle wrapped around a tree during a single-vehicle traffic collision near Hesperia Lake Park Tuesday. It happened at 3:35 p.m. on December 13, 2022, involving a gold-colored 2002 Buick Century that was traveling on the 7500 block of Arrowhead Lake Road.
HESPERIA, CA

